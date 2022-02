DENVER — For the first time in Colorado since the fall, there are more acute care hospital beds available than there are patients hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 was 641 and state modeling shows that number is likely to continue to decrease in the coming weeks. There are 862 beds available, according to Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO