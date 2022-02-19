ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Curtis Reeves Popcorn Trial, Explained

By Cristine Struble
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even before the theater lights fully dim, movie watchers tend to munch on snacks, sip on a beverage, or even doom-scroll the latest social media post. But, as the surround sound comes alive and action appears on the screen, there is an expectation that the phone is put away, similar to...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 2

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
papermag.com

George Zimmerman's Bullshit Lawsuit Got Dismissed

Thankfully, a judge in Florida just dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit that he filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman’s lawsuit claimed that Martin’s parents, their publisher and two others (Brittany Diamond Eugene and Rachel Jeantel), participated in a conspiracy to get charges filed against him to "destroy his goodwill and reputation in the community,” as well as portray him to be a racist murderer in the book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Zimmerman
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Signals He’d Be Open to Making Florida an Anti-Gay Hellhole

A funny thing about Republicans is that despite claiming to be the party of “personal freedom,” in the last year alone, they have tried to prevent Americans from: reading certain books, teaching about systemic racism, making decisions about their own bodies, and, in the case of some groups, voting in democratic elections. A lot of people would look at this evidence and conclude that Republicans are massive hypocrites—and they would be right! So while deeply depressing, it’s in no way surprising that Florida conservatives want to ban talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the state’s primary school classrooms, and that Florida’s governor, who seems to have his eye on the White House in 2024, has signaled his support for the initiative.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

George Zimmerman: What became of the man who killed Trayvon Martin

In early 2012, George Zimmerman was a married, Obama-voting, Catholic-raised insurance underwriter who was about to complete a criminal justice degree at Seminole State College in central Florida.He’d had a few brushes with law enforcement, shoving an undercover officer who tried to arrest his friend for being underage in a bar a few years earlier. But at the age of 28, Zimmerman had set his sights on enforcing the law as a sworn officer rather than breaking it.While on patrol as a neighbourhood watch coordinator at the Retreat at Twin Lakes gated community in Sanford, Florida, on 26 February, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Court Tv#Covid#Cnn
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Popcorn toss key in trial of 2014 Florida theater shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The role of a tossed bag of movie popcorn played a central part Monday as a trial opened for a retired Florida police captain who fatally shot a man in a theater eight years ago. The question isn't whether Curtis Reeves shot and killed...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Great Resignation’ hits Florida state attorneys, public defenders offices

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange-Osceola state attorney says the Great Resignation has hit her office. Monique Worrell says she is facing double-digit job vacancies from attorneys down to support staff. “Nationwide, you’re hearing that we are in the midst of the Great Resignation,” Worrell said, who is state attorney...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Mashed

Mashed

106K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy