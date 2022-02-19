ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Local gym bringing awareness to 22q Deletion Syndrome

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local gym is hosting a walk to bring awareness to a genetic condition.

CrossFit Bending Iron is calling for people, whether they’re members of the gym or not, to come by February 22 for this event. The gym’s Facebook states that there will be a walk, or run, that will go for about 2.2 miles, and the gym hopes that this will support families that must live with this condition and will bring more visibility to 22q Deletion Syndrome.

The 22q Family Foundation says that 22q Deletion Syndrome is a genetic disorder where Chromosome 22 is missing a small part of the chromosome. The 22q Family Foundation says the condition is believed to be the second most common genetic disorder, and it often goes undiagnosed and unrecognized. The 22q Family Foundation says the condition could have up to 200 different symptoms connected to it, a few of which include growth delays, skeletal anomalies, congenital heart disease, cleft and craniofacial issues, and kidney problems. The 22q Family Foundation also says this condition could sometimes lead to speech, developmental, and cognitive delays, which can also lead to ADHD, autism and anxiety-type disorders.

For more information about this condition, please visit this website .

Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
