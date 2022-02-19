YSU women set new school record for conference wins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team earned their 16th conference win of the season with a 62-49 victory over Northern Kentucky Friday night.

Senior Chelsea Olson had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds. Senior Lilly Ritz added 12 points along with nine rebounds. Paige Shy connected on three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Northern Kentucky was led by Lindsey Duvall, who finished with 13 points.

The Penguins improve to 22-4 overall and 16-3 in the Horizon League. Their 16 conference wins are the most in program history.

YSU will host Wright State this Sunday at 1 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

