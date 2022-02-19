ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU women set new school record for conference wins

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dl95Z_0eJ3kSuk00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team earned their 16th conference win of the season with a 62-49 victory over Northern Kentucky Friday night.

Senior Chelsea Olson had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds. Senior Lilly Ritz added 12 points along with nine rebounds. Paige Shy connected on three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Austintown Fitch quarterback commits to Power Five college program

Northern Kentucky was led by Lindsey Duvall, who finished with 13 points.

The Penguins improve to 22-4 overall and 16-3 in the Horizon League. Their 16 conference wins are the most in program history.

YSU will host Wright State this Sunday at 1 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Division 1 boys’ basketball tournament begins tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division I local basketball district tournaments starting tonight. Division I Alliance DistrictSectional Semifinal, Feb. 23Game 1: Ellet vs. RooseveltGame 2: Harvey vs. Canton McKinleyGame 3: Riverside vs. NordoniaGame 4: Kenmore-Garfield vs. StowGame 5: GlenOak vs. Warren HardingSectional Final, Feb. 26Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Green, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Ysu#Power Five#The Horizon League#Wright State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
FIFA
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy