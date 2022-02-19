YSU women set new school record for conference wins
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team earned their 16th conference win of the season with a 62-49 victory over Northern Kentucky Friday night.
Senior Chelsea Olson had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds. Senior Lilly Ritz added 12 points along with nine rebounds. Paige Shy connected on three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.Austintown Fitch quarterback commits to Power Five college program
Northern Kentucky was led by Lindsey Duvall, who finished with 13 points.
The Penguins improve to 22-4 overall and 16-3 in the Horizon League. Their 16 conference wins are the most in program history.
YSU will host Wright State this Sunday at 1 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0