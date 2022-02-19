ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan state senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uns1n_0eJ3kC2M00
Michigan State Capitol This Sept. 21, 2019, photo shows the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. (pabradyphoto/Getty Images, File)

A Michigan state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he touched her inappropriately at an urgent care clinic last year, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Aug. 14 after Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, went to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, where he tested positive for COVID-19, The Detroit News and the Lansing State Journal reported.

A nurse told police that the 70-year-old pulled her closer and squeezed her waist while questioning her recommendations for treating his symptoms, according to The Associated Press. He told the nurse that he was an otolaryngologist – an ear, nose and throat doctor – and became angry when she refused to prescribe him a different medication for COVID-19, the AP reported.

Bizon had an otolaryngologist practice in Battle Creek until 2019, according to the Journal. The newspaper reported he was later treated with monoclonal antibodies.

In a statement released by his attorney, Martin Crandall, Bizon said that he was “seriously ill” with COVID-19 at the time of the incident and that the “entire situation is regrettable,” the Journal and the News reported.

“As a doctor who has spent decades caring for those in need, I am deeply distressed that I unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe,” he said, according to the Journal. “I was very sick at the time of the incident and did not behave as I normally would have. Nevertheless, I take this situation very seriously and have learned from it.”

Bizon faces up to 93 days in jail for misdemeanor battery, the AP reported.

Voters in 2018 chose Bizon to represent Barry, Calhoun and Ionia counties in the Michigan state Senate. He chairs the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services, and Oversight committees.

Before joining the Senate, Bizon served four years in the Michigan House of Representatives.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Closing arguments begin for 3 cops charged in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Lane held the 46-year-old Black man’s feet, Kueng knelt on his back and Thao held back bystanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Ionia, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
Marshall, MI
Government
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Crandall
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two arrested after driving stolen semi on 100-mile chase from Ohio to Indiana

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people accused of leading police on a chase spanning two states and 100 miles before firing shots at a SWAT team have been arrested. Nick Mingus and Michael McGee are accused of stealing a semi-truck just after midnight in Riverside, Ohio, WHIO reported. Shortly after the theft, officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver of the truck refused to stop and instead got onto Interstate 75 north, while firing shots at police, Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon told WHIO.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
91K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy