Arizona to start reporting COVID-19 data on weekly basis

Arizona health officials will soon go from releasing new state COVID-19 statistics every day to every week.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, who has been a special adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey, announced the change Friday on the state Department of Health Services' website. In a blog post, Carmona said it was the right time to cut down to updating the state dashboard weekly "with all COVID-19 metrics steadily declining."

The post also had sign-offs from chief clinical officers at Arizona's major hospital systems.

The state will release new data every Wednesday beginning March 2.