ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild Air Force Base, WA

Fairchild AFB will host 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s World Cup at Union Stadium

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djxf9_0eJ3hDss00
Credit: Fairchild AFB Twitter

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — A massive sports event is coming to the Inland Northwest in July.

Team Fairchild announced it will host the 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s World Cup. The international tournament features the world’s best women’s soccer players currently enlisted in the military.

The event takes place at Union Stadium on July 9 through 24. It will be the first Women’s World Cup tournament since 2019.

Several teams from countries across the globe will head to Spokane to participate. The International Military Sports Council, based in Brussels, Belgium, has annual military competitions for more than 25 different sports.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden announces initial sanctions on Russia over Ukraine moves

President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. would sanction Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites, as well as their family members, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to regions in eastern Ukraine, describing the developments as the start of an invasion. Biden also said that the U.S. would...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
City
Fairchild Air Force Base, WA
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Sports#Sports Event#Team Fairchild
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy