Spokane, WA

Video shows speeding car run stop sign, slam into truck in Spokane

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash.– A video released by the Spokane Police Department Friday shows the moment a speeding car runs a stop sign and slams into a truck.

Police said the truck that was hit wasn’t the first crash the driver was in that day.

Gavin Burndt, 22, is accused of crashing into another car on Belt and Wellesley and driving off. Then, police said he ran a stop sign at Alberta and Queen and crashed into a truck that had a father and child inside. The crash was caught on video.

The father and child in the truck that was hit were able to get out after it overturned, according to police. They only had minor injuries.

Officers said Burndt had to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital with substantial injuries.

Police said Burndt did not show any sign of impairment.

Burndt faces multiple charges related to the crashes, including felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, ignition interlock requirement and a civil infraction of driving with no insurance.

