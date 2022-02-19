ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Valley, NV

Gas station brings new life to small desert town of Sandy Valley

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (KLAS) — A small desert town southwest of Las Vegas feels a little bigger after getting something that was desperately needed. The residents of Sandy Valley now have a gas station.

The small town is located about an hour from Las Vegas. Drivers turn off the 15 at Jean, turn left before Goodsprings, weave through a scenic mountain pass before dropping down into an enormous desert valley straddling the Nevada – California border. It’s not somewhere you would normally pass through, but for people who live there, the new gas station is important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5kP8_0eJ3fsHD00
Strikers Fuel in Sandy Valley, Nev. (Photo: KLAS)

As far back as anyone who grew up in Sandy Valley can remember, you don’t go over the hill into town if you had less than a quarter tank. It’s just the way it was.

Now, Delano Sturgeon can’t stop smiling about this gas station. He says it’s his town’s newest hot spot and also his peace of mind. “I’ve got gas tanks at home which I try to keep full for emergencies or our generator because we have a lot of power outages,” Sturgeon told 8 News Now.

The two pump unleaded fueling station sits at the corner of Quartz and Mojave and will be a major asset for the town of about 2,000. “We are hoping to sell about 25-35 thousand gallons a month,” Strikers Fuel investor Luke Mostoller told 8 News Now. “That’s about 58 fill ups a day.”

The gas station is unique because the system is above ground. The owner said the idea stemmed from a personal challenge. Mostoller’s elderly mother, who still drives, is the reason behind the project. The portable fueling tank cost a fraction of a traditional gas station and it also makes it easier to replace or add different fuel for drivers.

“This is great, I just wish they had diesel because I have a diesel pickup.” Sturgeon said. “But I can’t complain. I also have a jeep that runs on regular.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r113q_0eJ3fsHD00
Strikers Fuel in Sandy Valley, Nev. (Photo: KLAS)

Sandy Valley does see its share of visitors from Las Vegas and southern California and they will now be able to explore off the beaten path without worrying about an empty tank.

