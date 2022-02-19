Spring Hill recovery clinic owner charged with TennCare fraud

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Spring Hill addiction recovery clinic owner has been arrested and charged with TennCare fraud and prescription drug fraud.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives found that from February 2019 through February 2021, Harpeth Recovery Clinic owner Lindsay Chelette frequently used the credentials of other doctors to write, submit, and receive prescriptions for a family member. Chelette is also accused of submitting claims to a TennCare-managed care company for a patient who was deceased.

The TBI said Harpeth Recovery Clinic operated as an opioid addiction outpatient clinic without proper licensing. The clinic has since been closed.

The Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Chelette with two counts of TennCare fraud, six counts of prescription drug fraud, six counts of identity theft, and six counts of forgery.

She was arrested Friday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.

TBI agents joined the investigation in 2019 along with investigators from the 21 st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Tennessee Office of Inspector General, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

