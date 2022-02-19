ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Maple Leafs, Raptors to end proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that it will discontinue its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning in early March.

MLSE owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer's Toronto FC and the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

The move comes after an announcement from the Ontario government this week that it intended to accelerate plans to ease attendance restrictions at indoor sporting events.

On Monday, the Ontario government announced that 50% of seating capacity would be allowed at large sporting and live music venues, starting Thursday. Full capacity at those venues would be permitted March 1 -- the same day MLSE will halt its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

MLSE said in a statement that the only exception will be "in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces." Masking requirements will remain in effect across the province and in MLSE's venues.

Currently, MLSE owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and OVO Athletic Centre.

IN THIS ARTICLE
fadeawayworld.net

Fans Roast FanDuel Girl After Controversial Comment: "If You Think MJ Is Better Than LeBron, We Can't Date. You Will Be Single For Life!"

The ongoing LeBron/MJ debate got some new life on Sunday when the two basketball icons were captured hugging it out during All-Star weekend. Despite both players demonstrating a mutual level of admiration and respect for each other, fans couldn't help but revive some talks about which player is the Greatest of All-Time.
NBA
UPI News

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6 weeks with thumb injury

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least six weeks because of a right thumb injury. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Arizona Republic on Sunday night that Paul suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. According to the outlets, the All-Star guard will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
NBA
UPI News

