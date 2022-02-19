ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan state senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Michigan State Capitol This Sept. 21, 2019, photo shows the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. (pabradyphoto/Getty Images, File)

A Michigan state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he touched her inappropriately at an urgent care clinic last year, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Aug. 14 after Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, went to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, where he tested positive for COVID-19, The Detroit News and the Lansing State Journal reported.

A nurse told police that the 70-year-old pulled her closer and squeezed her waist while questioning her recommendations for treating his symptoms, according to The Associated Press. He told the nurse that he was an otolaryngologist – an ear, nose and throat doctor – and became angry when she refused to prescribe him a different medication for COVID-19, the AP reported.

Bizon had an otolaryngologist practice in Battle Creek until 2019, according to the Journal. The newspaper reported he was later treated with monoclonal antibodies.

In a statement released by his attorney, Martin Crandall, Bizon said that he was “seriously ill” with COVID-19 at the time of the incident and that the “entire situation is regrettable,” the Journal and the News reported.

“As a doctor who has spent decades caring for those in need, I am deeply distressed that I unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe,” he said, according to the Journal. “I was very sick at the time of the incident and did not behave as I normally would have. Nevertheless, I take this situation very seriously and have learned from it.”

Bizon faces up to 93 days in jail for misdemeanor battery, the AP reported.

Voters in 2018 chose Bizon to represent Barry, Calhoun and Ionia counties in the Michigan state Senate. He chairs the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services, and Oversight committees.

Before joining the Senate, Bizon served four years in the Michigan House of Representatives.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

