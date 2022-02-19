ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento SPCA to hold $22 adoption special for 2/22/22

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — For those looking for a friendly companion, the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is having an adoption special on Tuesday.

The Sacramento SPCA’s adoption special includes dogs, cats and other small animals for $22 adoptions. The $22 adoptions are due to Tuesday falling on the date Feb. 22, 2022, otherwise known as 2/22/22.

Those who wish to adopt are required to make an appointment, which won’t be available until 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“We have a lot of wonderful animals up for adoption, so we thought, why don’t we take advantage of this fun day coming up and create an adoption special about it,” said Sarah Varanini, Sacramento SPCA Public Relations and Social Media Specialist.

The adoption special is similar to one that the animal shelter ran in 2011 to commemorate the 11/11/11 date. Varaini doesn’t recall the exact adoption numbers from that 2011 date, but remembers it being a memorable day after being put together at the last minute.

“That was very memorable,” Varanini said. “It was a huge adoption special that we had. We almost cleared the shelter out and so when we noticed that we’re going to have another day with the same number, we thought, now is a good time to try again.”

There are differences since the shelter’s last adoption special, as this time around, they’ll operate in a same-day appointment system to manage the capacity due to COVID-19. The shelter has operated in an appointment system since the start of the pandemic.

Varanini mentioned at the beginning of the pandemic, adoptions increased due to people wanting a companion while working from home. With more businesses open and people venturing out more, Varanini said adoptions have slowed down.

“We know you’re going out in the world, you’re excited to go on vacation and go out to places again, but we’re still here and we have animals here that are looking for loving families and would love to go to those places with you,” Varanini said.

Varanini said interested adopters could look online to see which animals are available before booking their appointment. Varaini added the shelter is expecting to have a lot of appointments on Tuesday. Appointments can’t be made in advance of Tuesday.

“We found that if people made them too far in advance, we would get a lot of no shows,” Varaini said. “So same-day appointments tend to work out best for people because they know that in the morning what their day is looking like.”

For those who want to adopt a particular animal listed on the website, Varanini suggests booking an appointment as early as possible. The website lists which dogs , cats and small animals (rabbits and guinea pigs).

When looking on the website, interested adopters can view pictures and bios of the available animals. Varanini said the shelter has large breed dogs such as german shepherds and Dobermanns, that are in the 1 to 3 year age range.

“We really hope everyone gets excited and makes appointments and comes down and finds their new best friend,” Varanini said.

Varanini said the shelter is following the state’s general COVID-19 guideline. Attendees won’t be asked to wear a mask unless they’re unvaccinated.

