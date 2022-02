There is an ongoing investigation into what caused an Arizona train derailment on Monday morning. It has shut down a highway now. After almost two dozen train cars were knocked off tracks, a chemical leak has caused more problems than the initial derailment. Union Pacific has released a statement on the matter. Spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said that around 20 cars derailed. It was before noon and five miles south of Coolidge, AR. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries.

16 HOURS AGO