San Francisco, CA

5 Things We’re Very Grateful for About Living in San Francisco: Volume One

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into 2022, one of our collective intentions was to consciously, actively practice additional gratitude exercises that centered around living in San Francisco. We wanted to start this string of journal entries in January, mind you. But there’s this funny thing called “life” that has a proclivity for getting in the...

Things you should know before visiting San Francisco

San Francisco is an easy place to visit. Dress codes are nearly nonexistent, and the self-aware laid-back culture keeps formalities to a minimum. But there are a few things a savvy traveler can do ahead of a trip to make the most of their time in the Bay Area, such as reserve restaurant tables. Once in town, it’s good to know how much to tip people who depend on the money, and it’s good to know that SF is not a place that stays up all night (unless there’s a deadline for a new build of an app).
Change in the Air in San Francisco

On Tuesday, San Francisco held its first recall election in nearly four decades. Residents voted to oust three of the seven members of the San Francisco Unified School District’s Board of Education: its president Gabriela López, Alison Collins, and Faauuga Moliga. The board members found themselves on the...
What Pundits Don’t Understand About the San Francisco Recall

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. All politics is local. And that’s especially true of the San Francisco school board recall. Last night, SF residents overwhelmingly voted to oust the only three board members eligible for recall, including the particularly divisive Alison Collins (79 percent voted for removal), board President Gabriela López (75 percent), and even Vice President Faauuga Moliga (72 percent), the first Pacific Islander elected to citywide office, who tried belatedly to distance himself from the others. Within minutes of the results being announced, national news outlets and pundits of all stripes began breathlessly trumpeting this as a blow against excessive wokeness, a vote to “return to normal,” a “three-alarm warning for Democrats,” a “parental backlash for pursuing the renaming of schools and other progressive policy changes.”
San Francisco Travel Guide

Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime resident, San Francisco’s Golden Gate is open to everyone. San Francisco is a city I’ve visited multiple times in small batches, and each time I get a taste of what it has to offer.
One person shot in Safeway parking lot in San Francisco

One person was shot in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store in San Francisco during a fight involving a “large group of juveniles” on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The juveniles were fighting in the parking lot when one person was shot in the leg at about 4:50 p.m., San Francisco police spokesperson Off. Grace Gatpandan told The Chronicle.
San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: 'We can't be masked up forever'

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco residents told Fox News they're excited local mask mandates are ending this week. Health officials last week announced that California would end its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Feb. 15, though face coverings would still be required in schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented an indoor mask mandate in mid-December amid the omicron surge and extended it in January.
San Francisco homicides: 2 people shot, one at BART station

Two fatal shootings Thursday in San Francisco were reported by police. • A man with a gunshot wound was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had stopped around 1:10 a.m. on the Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. It is...
Secret LA

13 Hidden Gardens That Offer A Lush Escape Around L.A.

Head to these fresh havens without leaving the city. While living in a thriving metropolitan area comes with endless perks—otherwise, we wouldn’t all be here, right?—now and again, we need to break away from the daily grind and escape to nature. There’s nothing quite as therapeutic as gathering your thoughts under the shade of towering trees and wandering through lush landscaping with pops of color and subtle tweets of birds to remind us we’re not the only residents. While it’s not always possible to head to some of the glorious national parks or go on a retreat in some of California’s incredible outdoor destinations , Angelenos are spoilt for choice when it comes to pockets of greenery to explore. So if you’re looking for a little outdoor solitude but don’t necessarily have a day to dedicate to the whole of Griffith Park, then here are the lesser-known spaces in L.A. to explore.
