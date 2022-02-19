5 Things We’re Very Grateful for About Living in San Francisco: Volume One

Head to these fresh havens without leaving the city. While living in a thriving metropolitan area comes with endless perks—otherwise, we wouldn’t all be here, right?—now and again, we need to break away from the daily grind and escape to nature. There’s nothing quite as therapeutic as gathering your thoughts under the shade of towering trees and wandering through lush landscaping with pops of color and subtle tweets of birds to remind us we’re not the only residents. While it’s not always possible to head to some of the glorious national parks or go on a retreat in some of California’s incredible outdoor destinations , Angelenos are spoilt for choice when it comes to pockets of greenery to explore. So if you’re looking for a little outdoor solitude but don’t necessarily have a day to dedicate to the whole of Griffith Park, then here are the lesser-known spaces in L.A. to explore.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO