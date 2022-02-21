Historic Moment: Mill in West Pennsboro Township has made National Register of Historic Places

Like a wheel, thoughts of ownership had been turning around for years.

“The mill has always been in the back of my mind,” Randy Heishman said.

It began with stories he heard as a boy of his great-grandfather coming up from West Virginia in 1919 to settle in the rolling countryside between Carlisle and Newville.

With the move came a plan to install new equipment that turned the old mill into a thriving enterprise along the banks of the Conodoguinet Creek.

Though no longer active at producing flour, Heishman’s Mill in West Pennsboro Township has a new claim to fame. The building at 1207 Creek Road has just been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I always thought it would be a nice place to own,” Heishman said of the mill. “Buying and restoring old things fit perfectly within the picture.”

Every picture requires a vision, a starting point to bring a focus. A history buff, Heishman had already completed a renovation of the Samuel Weakley Tavern in Penn Township, where he uncovered such hidden architectural features as the original beams, a door and a fireplace.

The combination of family ties and prior restoration experience made him the ideal steward for the mill property, Julia Chain, program director of Preservation Pennsylvania, said in May 2019.

The nonprofit organization had reached a sales agreement with Randy Heishman and the estate of Will Foshag, who had owned the mill since the 1950s and spent decades restoring the building.

A Cumberland County native, Heishman and his family have ancestral ties to the property, which dates from 1806 and was purchased in the 1920s by his great-grandfather Benjamin Franklin Heishman. That Heishman made extensive repairs to the structure transitioning its operation from a 19th-century gristmill to a roller mill. Prior to its purchase by Benjamin Heishman, the mill was operated by the Diller family.

The 2019 sales agreement included an easement that protects the property from future development and alterations that would negatively impact its historic nature. The recent listing on the National Register not only reinforces that level of protection, but increases its eligibility for preservation grants.

“There were a lot of people involved,” Randy Heishman said of the process to get the property listed. “I just happen to be the owner. They deserve the accolades more than me.”

He cited staff members of Preservation Pennsylvania, which focuses on historically and architecturally significant properties. The Cumberland County Historical Society had a role in helping Heishman prepare the application that provided detailed documentation on the history of the mill property.

“Being elevated to the national register increases the significance of the property,” said David Smith, interim Historical Society executive director. “It’s a much more difficult process.”

For years, Heishman’s Mill has been listed on the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places, which includes buildings, structures, districts and sites that possess sufficient local significance in history, architecture or culture.

There are two reasons Heishman’s Mill was deemed eligible for placement on the national register, Smith said. One, its exterior is exactly what a mill looked like in the early 20th century.

“The outside is completely redone,” Heishman said. “We looked at an old picture and followed it to a T and restored the mill to what it looked like in 1919.”

One of the more unique features of the mill is that it still has the original milling equipment in place in the interior, Smith said. “Most of the few surviving mill structures in the county lack milling equipment.”

As part of his vision for the property, Heishman wants to restore this equipment to working order. That will be a challenge because of the many moving parts that span four stories.

“Everything has to line up to work as one unit,” Heishman said. “All of it has to work in respect to each other. It hasn’t been operational since 1947.”

At one point, his great-grandfather Benjamin built a two-story office addition to the mill. Since taking over ownership, Randy Heishman has converted the first floor into a meeting room and lounge area. He has plans to remodel the second floor into an education center that small groups could use to teach such courses as aquatic plants along the creek or how mills operated in a bygone era.

In addition, Heishman is working with others in an effort to open the west end of the Conodoguinet Creek as a navigable waterway for tourists. “It’s not open now because of the dam at the mill,” he said.

Current water maps start around Middlesex Township and go downstream to the Susquehanna River, Heishman said. "None of them go upstream. I’m hoping that if we can do that, one of the portages out of the creek would be right there at the mill. We’re really trying hard to make that a destination area.”