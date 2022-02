Happy Valentine's Day! Tonight we'll be staying in and watching the latest Netflix stand-up special from Ali Wong, who is probably the one comedian who has benefited the most from her association with Netflix (her debut special Baby Cobra made her a star, and then she wrote and starred in a Netflix movie, the delightful rom-com Always Be My Maybe). She's one of the funniest people alive, so Don Wong is a must-watch for people who like to laugh. You could also stream some love-themed recent releases, like Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix or the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me on Peacock. The buzzy Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs and the much-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are on tap later this week.

