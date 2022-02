First Jeff Zucker got the boot, now his girlfriend. Warner Media found that she violated their standards and practices. The memo went out from Jason Kilar. Gollust came with Zucker to CNN in 2013 after working for him at NBC for years. Their marriages broke up because of their closeness. Zucker and Gollust’s relationship was an open secret for years among media people and everyone at CNN knew about it. CNN conducted a thorough investigation, went through all of Zucker and Gollust’s emails, and concluded that Gollust– who briefly worked for Andrew Cuomo between her NBC and CNN stints — had violated company policies. So she’s out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO