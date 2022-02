The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus in a “torrid” start to her historic Platinum Jubilee year.Barely two months into 2022, the 95-year-old monarch has fallen ill with Covid-19 in an already turbulent week for the royals.Buckingham Palace on Sunday announced the head of state was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” after coming into direct contact with her eldest son and heir the Prince of Wales the week he had the disease.The shock announcement comes just weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on 6 February.It also follows a bad week...

