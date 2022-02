For Kenny Chesney, 25 concerts just wasn’t enough for his tour. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us,” the country superstar wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

