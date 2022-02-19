Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium this Summer

London CNN Business — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia’s huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. In addition to the federal hate crimes, the...
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance believed that Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east. He spoke as the West took more measures to try to...
The U.S. women's national soccer team announced Tuesday that it reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation in a landmark lawsuit over equal pay and equal working conditions. The settlement includes backpay for previous World Cup prize money and commits that men and women players will be...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck are on trial on federal charges alleging they violated the Black man’s civil rights. Prosecutors have said J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao stood by as Chauvin slowly killed Floyd in front of them.
Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away former President Donald Trump's legal fight with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, bringing an end to the former president's quest to stop investigators from accessing reams of documents from his final weeks in the White House.
