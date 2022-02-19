ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump took classified material from White House to Florida, National Archives says

By Patricia Zengerle
Reuters
 3 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered.

The Archives said it had informed the Department of Justice, which would handle any investigation.

"NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes," David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, said in a letter to Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House of Representatives oversight committee.

Maloney's committee has been looking into Trump's handling of records by the Republican president, who left office in January 2021.

"These new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record," Maloney said in a statement.

"The National Archives did not 'find' anything, they were given, upon request, presidential records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act," Trump said in a written statement.

"If this was anyone but “Trump,” there would be no story here."

The letter from Ferriero also said that some White House staff conducted official business using nonofficial electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into official electronic messaging accounts and that it was in the process of obtaining some of those missing records.

The Washington Post reported last week that some of the documents taken to Trump's home were marked as classified, which could intensify the legal pressure Trump or his aides could face.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president's official duties.

Claiming executive privilege, Trump sued unsuccessfully to stop the release of records from his White House, including to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcombl Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis & Simon Cameron-Moore

Comments / 131

Guest
3d ago

How much did he keep with him? How many classified documents has he already sold? This is not over. It will drip, drip, drip for years.

The Brand Nubian
2d ago

America now we know why Putin is going to invade Ukraine.Trump gave him classified information.I told you Trump was a Manchurian candidate and his wife a mold for the Russian government.

HaylSaytan
3d ago

BUT HER EMAILS??? Remember republicans? Where’s that same attitude, Trump did the same if not WORSE… crickets.

Related
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
CBS News

House January 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says Trump "said the criminal part out loud"

Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland expressed confidence that the House select committee investigating January 6 will hear from President Trump's daughter Ivanka about what transpired that day. She's expected to be called to be interviewed by the committee later this week, although Raskin wouldn't comment on specific days or times that she is supposed to speak to them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
Washington Post

In a surprising twist, Trump uses inaccurate Durham reporting to boost his election claims

It’s been less than a week, but the inaccurate summary of a court filing by special counsel John Durham promulgated on the right has become canon. Here, for example, is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) articulating it on Fox News on Wednesday night (shortly before taking a moment to plug campaign merchandise glamorizing his encouragement of protesters on Jan. 6).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why the controversy surrounding Trump’s D.C. hotel just got worse

The Trump International Hotel, which sits just a few blocks east of the White House, has been controversial in recent years for a variety of reasons. For one thing, there were legal questions surrounding a sitting president effectively serving as his own landlord, in light of the fact that the Trump Organization’s lease was, as a practical matter, with the Trump administration.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

