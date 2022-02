WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hotel employee who was about to be fired for allegedly stealing from a co-worker fired a shot back at the human relations office. But, she used a gun to do it, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Johnson Rowe, 25, was arrested in Walton County after shooting […]

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO