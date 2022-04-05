Celebrity weddings of 2022: All the stars who got married this year

From actors and reality TV stars to Hollywood power players and Olympic athletes, a succession of celebrities have decided to exchange vows this year. Here are all the famous faces who have tied the knot so far in 2022.

Nicolle Wallace married Michael Schmidt over the weekend.NBC; Getty

Nicolle Wallace and MSNBC contributor Michael Schmidt tied the knot in April in an intimate ceremony surrounded by immediate family, Page Six exclusively revealed.

It is the former “View” co-host’s second marriage, as she was previously wed to lawyer Mark Wallace. She shares one son Liam with Mark.

Christina Haack secretly married Joshua Hall.christinahaack/Instagram

Former “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack married Joshua Hall in a secret ceremony, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six in April.

The couple, who has been together for just over a year, announced their engagement in September 2021.

Hannah Ferrier got married to Josh Roberts on Saturday.Getty Images; Instagram

The “Below Deck Mediterranean” alum tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Josh Roberts on March 26, according to E! News.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2020 , said “I do” on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in Australia.

Peloton instructor Selena Samuela said “I do!”Instagram

Peloton instructor Selena Samuela wed tech CEO Matt Virtue in a Palm Beach ceremony on March 26, People reported.

The couple tied the knot less than a year after announcing their engagement in May 2021.

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett and TV host Jaymes Vaughan tied the knot with an intimate destination wedding.Getty; jonathandbennett/Instagra

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan said “I do” with a destination wedding at a Mexican resort on March 19.

The “Mean Girls” star and TV host exchanged hand-written vows before enjoying a lavish Mexican feast with their loved ones at at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

Vaughan proposed to Bennett in November 2020 with an original song that was played as the two made their way to the altar.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo wed on March 19.thisisbwright/Instagram

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies, married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo, on March 19.

Wright announced the news by sharing a video to Instagram of the newlyweds’ rings, calling their wedding “the best day of my life thanks to my husband.”

Jack Huston and Shannan Click tied the knot in Las Vegas.Getty Images; leiclick/Instagram

“House of Gucci” actor Jack Huston and Victoria’s Secret model Shannan Click married in Las Vegas in March.

The couple — who have been together for 10 years and share two kids — swapped vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Huston’s aunt is Anjelica Huston, his grandfather was director John Huston and his great grandfather was Oscar winner Walter Huston. Meanwhile, Click has modeled for Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Gap.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are married.Getty Images

“Booksmart” star Billie Lourd married longtime love Austen Rydell on March 12 over a “wedding weekend.” The couple are parents to son Kingston Fisher.

Lourd’s father, famed Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms for all wedding guests at the Cabo San Lucas venue.

Pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler married registered nurse Abigail Baloun in a romantic ceremony attended by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.Instagram/@abigail.baloun

Pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler said “I do” on March 3. The former MTV star tied the knot to Abigail Baloun in a “fairytale” ceremony attended by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

“I married the love of my life,” the bride wrote on Instagram of their nuptials, held at Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, Calif. The registered nurse met the “Life of Ryan” alum while walking her dog on a beach trail, and had a swift, 90-day engagement.

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards quietly got married last year. Getty Images

Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham secretly eloped in 2021, but they didn’t reveal the happy news until Feb. 11.

“We’re too old to throw weddings,” Edwards said at the time, adding of Winningham, “She’s just spectacular. She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”

Their friendship began in 1986 when they starred in “Miracle Mile” together, and they stayed in touch as they both went through divorces. They then reconnected in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when they both were living in New York City.

Navarone Garcia and Elisa Achilli tied the knot in Switzerland. priscillapresley/Instagram

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia wed Elisa Achilli in Konolfingen, Switzerland, on Feb. 15 after four years of dating.

Presley made the announcement in a heartwarming Instagram post .

“Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hünigen Hotel in Switzerland,” the mother of the groom captioned a carousel of photos from the European celebration. “I couldn’t be happier!”

Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon in Houston.Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum Jordan Kimball and Christina Creedon became husband and wife during a romantic Houston wedding ceremony on Jan. 15.

“My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years. I love you Mrs. Kimball, always,” Kimball wrote on Instagram .

Creedon responded with an equally touching message in her own post : “Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here’s to forever, honey.”

Derek Peth and Saffron Vandher announced their marriage this year. Instagram

Model Saffron Vadher announced her marriage to “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Derek Peth in a Jan. 17 Instagram post .

“Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021,” Vadher captioned a photo of the couple showing off their wedding bands in bed.

In the comments section, Peth gushed, “I love our life together.”

Danielle Brooks said her “I dos” with Dennis Gelin in Miami. Instagram

Danielle Brooks said “I do” to partner Dennis Gelin, with whom she shares daughter Freeya, during a Miami ceremony.

The fairy-tale wedding was documented by Vogue on Jan. 13, as the “Orange Is the New Black” alum shared all the details on her stunning three-in-one bridal look by Christian Siriano.

“We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal,” she told the fashion mag. “We have been friends ever since my career first began.”

Ricki Lake married Ross Burningham one year after getting engaged.Instagram/ Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake married her third husband, Ross Burningham , on Jan. 2. The former talk show host revealed the happy news in an Instagram post , sharing some sweet snaps from the waterfront ceremony.

“We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO,” wrote Lake, who wore an orange maxi dress for the ceremony.

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck quietly wed on New Year’s Eve after three canceled ceremonies.Instagram/ Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate revealed on Jan. 18 that she quietly wed Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve.

The actress shared that she and the author exchanged vows in their Massachusetts living room after three failed attempts at tying the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were planning on a [wedding] that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it’s just our parents and siblings,” she told Marie Claire .

“We each invited six friends… I actually like it. I like it better. I didn’t realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little.”

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon secretly wed Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve.adaripp/Instagram

Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala also had a New Year’s Eve wedding .

The Olympic figure skater said in an interview with People that he and the real estate broker are “unpredictable,” adding, “I think everybody knew that we were going to do it, and I think nobody knew if we were going to give them a heads-up or not.”

The athlete added, “And I guess we didn’t even know if we were giving ourselves a heads-up. … We always wanted to do something simple and just the two of us.”