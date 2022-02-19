Gainesville High relieves boys, girls head basketball coaches of their positions
Gainesville High announced on Friday it has relieved boys basketball coach Chuck Graham and girls basketball coach Alan Griffin of their coaching duties.
A search for new coaches will begin immediately, Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey said in a press release.
Graham and Griffin both were head coaches at Gainesville since 2018.
In 2021-22, both Gainesville basketball programs struggled.
The Gainesville boys were 5-18 this season. In four seasons, Graham had an overall mark of 56-51.
The Gainesville girls were 8-16 in 2022. Griffin’s four-year mark with the program was 42-60.
