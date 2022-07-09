ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 30 Best Sandals on Amazon to Buy This Summer

By Ashley Davis
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Whether you’re looking for something obscure or an everyday item, it’s second nature to turn to Amazon for everything on your shopping list. That’s because you can easily find tons of products for less on the ecommerce site and have them arrive at your door with two-day free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

One of Amazon ’s more underrated categories, however, is its shoe selection. Just like with its other products, the e-tailer aggregates an impressive amount of footwear to choose from. As the weather turns and warmer days loom on the horizon, now is the time to scope out Amazon’s summer sandals for women.

And speaking of the retailer, Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching on July 12 th and if last year’s major sale on sandals is a preview of what’s to come this year, we’re expecting serious price slashes to all the trendy sandals on this list that you’ll be able to wear for the rest of this summer and beyond. So if you’re looking to refresh your shoe game up with major discounts on some of the most-loved styles, Amazon might just be the best place to get the most bang for your buck. We’re also not talking about sales on brands you’ve never heard of; we’re talking major beloved brands with sandals you’ll want to wear asps and may even have had your eye on for awhile, like options from Steve Madden, Skechers, Dr. Scholl’s, Crocs and slides from Adidas – all of which were on sale for up to 60% off. And while you’re browsing, don’t forget about all the beauty and other fashion deals , too.

Types of Amazon sandals

Perhaps the biggest pro of buying shoes on Amazon is accessing the site’s sheer variety of sandals. Rather than visiting one retailer for an athletic pair of sandals and another for a fashion-forward, luxury pair, Amazon has you covered in every department.

Amazon’s luxury store carries tons of designer styles from the likes of Aquazzura, Missoni and Altuzarra, all of which have been carefully curated so you can easily find this season’s most on-trend looks. In Amazon’s regular shoe category, reviews are one’s best friend when it comes to narrowing down options, and luckily, Amazon has plenty of those. Filtering by average review rating is a great way to decide which sandals to add to your cart.

There are lots of athletic sandals that fit fashion’s current sporty attitude and rival the comfort of your favorite sneakers , including options from Teva and Chaco that take you from city streets to the great outdoors. You’ll also see full-on hiking sandals with impressive tech specs and durable rubber flip-flops for beach days and poolside lounging.

In the more style-focused category, Amazon has tons of summery espadrilles for nailing that on-my-way-to-the-South-of-France aesthetic, block heels, mules and strappy silhouettes that you can wear from day to night and for casual to formal occasions.

You’ll also find trendy flatform and platform options and chunky to minimalist slides, which are also having a moment.

Ready to shop? Below, discover our list of the best women’s sandals on Amazon, many of which are are Prime-eligible.

Missoni Espadrilles

An espadrille sandal is a classic summer wardrobe staple. It’s casual, but pairs like the Missoni espadrilles have plenty of polish to take you from a day of vacation sightseeing to a gourmet meal out. The multicolor knit adds interest to the warm-weather essential. You’ll keep these luxury sandals for many summers to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mF9tB_0eIpgYlY00




Missoni Espadrilles

$480


Buy Now

Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals

Clarks Breeze Sea sandals are a top-rated style on Amazon, with over 47,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers call these the most comfortable sandals they’ve ever worn, great for running errands or even long walks. The EVA midsole is lightweight and shock absorbent, providing comfort with each step. An ergonomic footbed promotes proper foot alignment. Grab these in a variety of colors to replace your worn-out flip-flops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPFZv_0eIpgYlY00




Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals

$27-$105


Buy Now

Sorel Cameron Wedge Sandals

A wedge is an excellent alternative to a stiletto sandal when you’re planning to be on your feet for a significant amount of time. Sorel’s Cameron wedge sandals have a full-grain leather outer and durable rubber outsole, plus cork detailing that befits warmer weather. Multiple straps keep feet secure and allow for a custom fit with hook-and-loop closures. “It can be worn with shorts, pants and dresses,” noted one shopper, who awarded the style five stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ppcD_0eIpgYlY00




Sorel Cameron Wedge Sandals

$67-$265


Buy Now

OluKai Aukai Beach Sandals

OluKai is known for bringing comfort to traditionally flat and unsupportive sandals, and the Aukai women’s beach sandals are no exception. They’re the ideal shoe for stowing in your bag to take to the beach on vacation. The super casual style puts comfort first with a soft, compression molded footbed. They’re also the perfect water sandal thanks to their quick-drying leather finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Sz6Y_0eIpgYlY00




OluKai Aukai Beach Sandals

$79-$90


Buy Now

Teva Flatform Universal Sandals

Nostalgia for the ’90s means Teva’s Flatform Universa l sandals are right on-trend, but the classic sporty shoe never really goes out of style. This vegan platform wedge has a soft-as-a-cloud contoured footbed and quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic, plus other synthetic and plant-based materials. Don these for casual errands or for camping and water activities. Choose from a number of colors, including this fun multi-hued edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTWW7_0eIpgYlY00




Teva Flatform Universal Sandals

$31-$149


Buy Now

Crocs Unisex Classic Slide Sandals

Crocs’ unisex Classic Slide Sandals scream summer fun. Available in lots of bright colors and patterns, they’re a throw-on-and-go pair for your warm-weather adventures. The slip-on style is roomy and water-friendly — a no-brainer for the pool. Soft, flexible straps were designed for easy on and off access. Reviewers laud their cloud-like comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXdfd_0eIpgYlY00




Crocs Classic Slide Sandals

$14-$73


Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Gladiator Flat Sandals

Amazon Essentials ‘ gladiator flat sandals are an excellent budget pick for casual daytime wear around town. Style them with a mini skirt or shorts for weekend brunch. Multiple straps hold feet in place but allow for plenty of circulation. They’re available in four neutral shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVFNA_0eIpgYlY00




Amazon Essentials Gladiator Flat Sandal

$22-$32


Buy Now

Steve Madden Skyler Flat Sandals

The Steve Madden Skyler flat sandal is a chic springtime shoe that will go with every outfit. The square-toe sandal has metal stud detailing on the multiple straps. Light cushioning makes these comfortable enough for lunches with friends. They’re stylish enough to wear to semi-formal events in the warmer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK8dY_0eIpgYlY00




Steve Madden Skyler Flat Sandal

$44-$169


Buy Now

Ecco Yucatan Sport Sandals

Hikes in hot wear are infinitely more comfortable in a sandal than a hiking boot . The Ecco Yucatan sport sandal provides all the benefits of a hiking shoe without the bulk. The sole is ultra-durable and stable for traversing all types of environments, while the molded footbed is responsive yet lightweight. Velcro closures allow you to slip these sandals off for a swim at a moment’s notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykAF0_0eIpgYlY00




Ecco Yucatan Sport Sandals

$42-$261


Buy Now

Altuzarra Wedge Sandals

A neutral-color platform will be your warm-weather MVP. Altuzarra’s wedge sandals in black or brown calf leather fit the bill, adding sophistication and a little bit of lift to any outfit. Adjustable straps ensure you get the right fit. Wear them with trousers to the office or with a mini skirt for drinks with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwFX1_0eIpgYlY00




Altuzarra Wedge Sandals

$595


Buy Now

Vionic Kiwi Slide Sandals

Vionic’s Kiwi slide sandals are a casual, supportive option you can slip on all summer long from the beach to the pool. The sandal has built-in arch support and a padded upper with an adjustable fit. Available in bright and neutral shades, these earn stellar reviews on Amazon for their cushion-like comfort. “I love the firm support these offer,” one reviewer wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg4aM_0eIpgYlY00




Vionic Kiwi Slide Sandals

$50-$70


Buy Now

Tkees Gemma Slides

While chunky, athletic sandals are having a moment, Tkees’ Gemma slides prove that a minimal sandal is always in style. These pair perfectly with work trousers for weekdays and jean shorts on the weekend. The leather footbed is lightly cushioned throughout. They’re available in neutral leather tones or more dressed up metallic shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzDWh_0eIpgYlY00




Tkees Gemma Slides

$46-$55


Buy Now

Steve Madden Slinky30 Wedge Sandal

This retro-inspired wedge sandal from Steve Madden features a stretchy fabric upper that conforms to your feet and a medium-height sculpted platform. Just as stylish as they were in the ’90s, these are comfortable for a night out. Wear them with a cut-out top and wide leg trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjFNZ_0eIpgYlY00




Steve Madden Slinky30 Wedge Sandals

$54-$100


Buy Now

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule

A sturdy block heel allows for better weight distribution than a stiletto. The Drop’s Pattie mule is a riff on trending chunky styles. Its 3.5-inch block heel makes it a great option for a night on the town paired with a bootcut pant or midi skirt. Reviewers say these are friendly for wide feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR1Q4_0eIpgYlY00




The Drop Pattie Mules

$40-$57


Buy Now

Toms Majorca Cut-Out Sandals

Toms’ Majorca sandal nails warm-weather vibes with its cotton linen outer. Its wooden block heel is stable and the rubber sole provides durable traction. A thick ankle cuff stabilizes the foot much better than thinner straps would. Dubbed the “perfect nude block heel” by reviewers, these pair well with breezy sheaths for drinks with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nocff_0eIpgYlY00




Toms Majorca Cut-Out Sandals

$50-$132


Buy Now

Keen Newport H2 Sandals

For extreme sport enthusiasts, this is the sandal for you. Keen’s Newport H2 offers tons of support for warm-weather activities, complete with a signature bumper to protect toes during hiking and trekking and  multidirectional lugs on the outsole for gripping even slippery surfaces. The quick-dry lining and arch support will keep you comfortable for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcTxV_0eIpgYlY00




Keen Newport H2 Sandals

$55-$262


Buy Now

Kenneth Cole Reaction Slingback Platform Sandals

Kenneth Cole Reaction’s slingback platform sandal is a smart style for the office. The manageable wedge heel adds flattering height but is still easy to maneuver. These also slip on easily via a slingback ankle strap that keeps the foot in place and feature a flexible, cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfDT9_0eIpgYlY00




Kenneth Cole Reaction Platform Sandals

$17-$98


Buy Now

The Drop Avery Square-Toe Sandals

Whether you have weddings to attend this summer or want to impress in a bright suit at your next important work meeting, The Drop’s Avery square-toe sandal is a must-have basic that will complement every outfit. You can easily dress it down with jeans or up with a dress for formal events. Colors offered range from daytime blue, white and green to more pared-back black and brown. Some versions are even accented with metal studs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZDjX_0eIpgYlY00




The Drop Avery Square-Toe Sandals

$50-$55


Buy Now

LLSoars Yoga Sling Sandals

LLSoars’ Sling sandals are designed for the yoga studio and beyond. The ergonomic footbed provides all day comfort, perfect for vacation exploration without foot fatigue. The soft straps adjust to each foot and controlled cushioning relieves stress on the knees and lower back. The durable outsole is perfect for walking trails or the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldpHl_0eIpgYlY00




LLSoars Yoga Sling Sandals

$30


Buy Now

Aquazzura Bougainvillea 105 Sandals

Aquazzura’s Bougainvillea 105 sandal embodies dopamine dressing. The maximalist style is rendered in bright red Nappa leather and adorned with whimsical butterfly appliqués. These are an ideal statement piece to don at a summer wedding or formal occasion, and are also equipped with a padded leather insole to negate potential foot pain while you’re on the dance floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltwg0_0eIpgYlY00




Aquazzura Bougainvillea 105 Sandals

$895


Buy Now

FunkyMonkey Comfort Slides

When it comes to a laidback slide, FunkyMonkey’s version delivers at a budget price. Over 36,000 shoppers gave these slides four or five stars, praising the style’s padded contoured footbed that molds to the foot and flexible foam EVA upper that helps prevent rubbing or chafing. Pick a pair in your favorite color for donning with shorts all summer long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDCFA_0eIpgYlY00




FunkyMonkey Comfort Slides

$19-$21


Buy Now

Reef Water Vista Sandals

Reef’s Water Vista sandals are a versatile vacation shoe, appropriate for both the beach and casual evenings out worn with a long maxi dress. Completely water-resistant, you can wear these in the water and rinse them off afterward. The EVA molded footbed is comfortable and lightweight. Reviewers call them perfect lake shoes and laud their ability to go from “casual to dressy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsooN_0eIpgYlY00




Reef Water Vista Sandals

$25-$99


Buy Now

Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals

Chaco’s Z1 Classic sandal is beloved for its comfortable footbed that has arch support. The sporty style is great for water sports and the beach. Adjustable straps wrap around the foot through the midsole and behind the heel. Take these on your next hike or for long walks in the city. Choose from every shade of the rainbow and then some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OPOA_0eIpgYlY00




Chaco Z1 Classic Sandal

$58-$182


Buy Now

Megnya Orthotic Slide Sandals

Megnya’s orthotic slide sandals are a chic slide that go with everything but don’t skimp on comfort. The cushioned footbed and low platform provide plenty of support for your feet. The embossed crocodile straps are a fashionable companion for summer skirts and jean shorts. The highly reviewed pair will keep you comfortable for miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP2rv_0eIpgYlY00




Megnya Orthotic Slide Sandals

$34-$40


Buy Now

Vionic Phoenix Brielle Platform Sandals

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with Vionic’s Phoenix Brielle sandal. The fashionable platform boasts soft straps with animal print details. The three-zone comfort system offers support to the forefoot, midfoot and heel, with ergonomic contouring throughout the footbed. These sandals are office-ready paired with khakis or slacks or perfect to don for a summer barbecue worn with white jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGMvC_0eIpgYlY00




Vionic Phoenix Brielle Sandals

$50-$120


Buy Now

Oofos Oolala Sandals

The Oofos Oolala recovery flip-flop is so supportive, it will also become your go-to for wearing around the house or out in the yard. Amazon reviewers call the sandal “heaven-sent” and applaud its “amazing arch support.” This ultimate lounging style has a special foam formulation that absorbs impact with every step and a patented footbed that cradles arches. These have even earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWSEa_0eIpgYlY00




Oofos Oolala Sandals

$42-$164


Buy Now

Utenag Orthotic Adjustable Flip-Flops

A low wedge sandal is stylish yet easily to walk in. Utenag’s orthotic adjustable flip-flops work overtime thanks to arch support, a deep heel cup and a back strap that helps keep your foot in place. Foam cushioning offers a cloud-like feel with every step. “These are my second pair, and I wear them absolutely everywhere,” raved one Amazon reviewer. Wear this casual yet fashionable pair with skirts or jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOMMK_0eIpgYlY00




Utenag Orthotic Adjustable Flip-Flops

$31-$40


Buy Now

Keen Elle Platform Sandal

When you think of Keen , you may first envision a robust hiking sandal. The brand’s Elle platform sandal provides lots of the label’s beloved features in a less sporty style, however. Stretchy straps made from recycled fibers are easy to slip off when needed. The EVA footbed has arch support for the most comfortable fit. Unlike their trail-ready counterparts, these are better suited for running around town or wearing to the office in a more subdued shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRWXf_0eIpgYlY00




Keen Elle Casual Platform Sandals

$35-$137


Buy Now

Dr. Martens Cambridge Fisherman Sandals

Who said Doc Martens are only for winter? Dr. Martens Cambridge fisherman sandals boast a chunky platform with a grippy outsole. The flattering silhouette features lots of straps, including an adjustable one at the ankle. Pair yours with your favorite denim or a baby doll dress for a grunge effect. Grooved sides and yellow stitching are signature to the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7Wma_0eIpgYlY00




Dr. Martens Cambridge Fisherman Sandal

$75-$189


Buy Now

