Springfield, IL

Illinois’s First Lady Donates Lincoln Sculpture To ALPLM

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare and valuable sculpture of Abraham Lincoln has been purchased at auction by Illinois’s First Lady… who in turn is donating it to the Lincoln...

Buford T. Justice
3d ago

Unfortunately, when the IRS catches up to the Pricksters for tax evasion, this sculpture will go into the liquidation sale and will be once again lost in history. Would have been nice to see a museum purchase it.

