ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Regency Romance! Everything to Know About ‘The Courtship’ Reality Series: ‘We’re In a Fairy Tale’

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Bridgerton meets The Bachelorette ! Welcome to The Courtship , which promises all of the romance and drama of the fan-favorite dating reality shows that came before it — but with an old-fashioned, royal twist.

Hailed as “the ultimate social experiment in romance” by NBC, The Courtship takes both its cast and its viewers back in time to the castle-laden “rolling hills” of “Regency-style England,” where 16 men from all over the world — from Staten Island to South Korea — will vie to win the heart of their leading lady, Nicole Remy .

It’s “a journey where swiping is out — and courting is in,” boasts the show’s trailer , which depicts Remy and her suitors dressed in period costumes and partaking in 19th century-style dates, like elegant dances, horseback riding, rowing boats and fencing. And not only is there no swiping — the “heroine” and her potential dukes have to use “handwritten letters to communicate,” according to the show’s premise.

While Remy seems smitten with some of her beaus — in the preview, she kisses one on a carousel, another in front of a castle — there is also plenty of scandal . “I don’t know if I can keep doing this,” the star sobs in the trailer. “I’m sorry.” In a different scene, she confronts one contestant in particular. “I know you’re not here for me,” she tells him, turning down a dance. In a different clip still, one competitor yells at another, “You’re hiding this from her family!”

And speaking of her family, the suitors don’t just have to try and win over Remy — they have to convince those closest to her that they’re worthy, too. In fact, “I’m introducing all of them to my parents right from the start,” she says in the trailer.

“We’re here to help Nicole find men who value family,” her parents, who also dressed in Regency-era clothing, tell the camera in the preview. This not only seems a bit difficult for Remy’s folks — her dad is caught giving the side-eye at one point in the trailer – but for the men, as well.

“I’m meeting the parents before I even technically go on a date,” one suitor says in awe.

Ultimately, Remy has “never been more ready” to meet the love of her life . Will she find him on The Courtship ?

Keep scrolling for everything we know about the newest dating competition series:

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Back to the Beach? All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More

Is Bachelor Nation headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Fans sure do hope so — in fact, they’re sharing tons of predictions about what’s to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk on to the beach at Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in summer 2022. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.
PARADISE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courtship#Regency Romance#Fencing#Fairy Tale#Nbc
Popculture

Lacey Chabert and Hallmark Channel Make Big Announcement

Lacey Chabert has inked an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks. Variety reports the star will helm future projects as an executive producer for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms for the next two years. "Lacey's warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About John Miller, Plus Her Past Romances

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!. Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barely Got Through ‘Devastating’ Finale: We Were ‘Blubbering’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the finale of “1883,” streaming now on Paramount Plus. Following the penultimate episode, fans of “1883” feared that the end was near for Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton — and unfortunately, they were right. Following an arrow wound to her liver, Isabel died in her dad’s (Tim McGraw) arms after an emotional goodbye to both him and her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill). The episode took the audience — and the stars — on a wrenching journey. McGraw and Hill, who are married with three daughters, opened up...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Twilight: Ashley Greene reveals that there were ‘disagreements’ among cast members

Twilight actor Ashley Greene has revealed there used to be “disagreements” between the film’s cast back when the movie was in production.In an interview with Insider, the 35-year-old actor who played the role of vampire Alice Cullen said there used to be minor disputes between cast members.“It was a thing earlier on,” she told the outlet, explaining that all of them were young and had “different personalities”.“We had disagreements, but then kind of got to the point where we were like, ‘OK, this is ridiculous.’ And like, ‘We are a family’,” she said. “There were definitely disagreements, but it...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Looked ‘Very Happy’ at Indian Wells Tennis Match After Confirming Reconciliation

Game, set, love! Less than one month after Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor confirmed their reconciliation, the pair stepped out to watch a tennis match. The Meet the Parents star, 56, and Taylor, 50, were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, March 17. Stiller sported a navy polo as he smiled beside […]
TENNIS
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Daniella Karagach Injured During Live Tour: She’s ‘Receiving Excellent Care’ and ‘Resting’

On the mend! Daniella Karagach was injured while performing during the Dancing With the Stars Live 2022 tour. “Daniella unfortunately sustained an injury during last night’s show,” a rep for the touring production told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 17, about the 29-year-old mirrorball champ. “She was tended to by our on-tour physio and then treated at a local hospital. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
KVIA

Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time

For 12 seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” delighted audiences with the antics and misadventures of four nerds and the women who have learned to love them. The CBS sitcom originally focused on a quartet of brilliant, yet socially awkward scientists—Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar)—as well as their next-door neighbor, an attractive woman with street smarts named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee Reveals His New Girlfriend While Throwing Shade at Ex Deepti Vempati

Shake-ing it up. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee proudly showed off his new girlfriend, Emily, while throwing some shade at his ex Deepti Vempati in the process. The Love Is Blind star, 33, shared a series of photos with his new partner via Instagram on Thursday, March 17. “Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy