Regency Romance! Everything to Know About ‘The Courtship’ Reality Series: ‘We’re In a Fairy Tale’

Bridgerton meets The Bachelorette ! Welcome to The Courtship , which promises all of the romance and drama of the fan-favorite dating reality shows that came before it — but with an old-fashioned, royal twist.

Hailed as “the ultimate social experiment in romance” by NBC, The Courtship takes both its cast and its viewers back in time to the castle-laden “rolling hills” of “Regency-style England,” where 16 men from all over the world — from Staten Island to South Korea — will vie to win the heart of their leading lady, Nicole Remy .

It’s “a journey where swiping is out — and courting is in,” boasts the show’s trailer , which depicts Remy and her suitors dressed in period costumes and partaking in 19th century-style dates, like elegant dances, horseback riding, rowing boats and fencing. And not only is there no swiping — the “heroine” and her potential dukes have to use “handwritten letters to communicate,” according to the show’s premise.

While Remy seems smitten with some of her beaus — in the preview, she kisses one on a carousel, another in front of a castle — there is also plenty of scandal . “I don’t know if I can keep doing this,” the star sobs in the trailer. “I’m sorry.” In a different scene, she confronts one contestant in particular. “I know you’re not here for me,” she tells him, turning down a dance. In a different clip still, one competitor yells at another, “You’re hiding this from her family!”

And speaking of her family, the suitors don’t just have to try and win over Remy — they have to convince those closest to her that they’re worthy, too. In fact, “I’m introducing all of them to my parents right from the start,” she says in the trailer.

“We’re here to help Nicole find men who value family,” her parents, who also dressed in Regency-era clothing, tell the camera in the preview. This not only seems a bit difficult for Remy’s folks — her dad is caught giving the side-eye at one point in the trailer – but for the men, as well.

“I’m meeting the parents before I even technically go on a date,” one suitor says in awe.

Ultimately, Remy has “never been more ready” to meet the love of her life . Will she find him on The Courtship ?

