Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK , that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now.

Let this be your time to test out the alleged royal secret to the duchess’ always perfectly smooth hair. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to enjoy a lavish product at a reduced price. Sephora just gifted this shampoo for 20 percent off, but there’s a catch: you must be a Rouge Member to receive this offer right now and use the code SAVINGS .

Sephora Beauty Insiders who are VIP or Insiders status can also get either 15 percent off starting November 1st or 10 percent off on November 3rd. However, this is an early holiday sales event so we recommend taking advantage of the top deal as soon as possible. If you’re not a part of the Sephora club, then you can sign up for free to be part of the Insiders member anytime.

The Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo delivers a nourishing hair treatment that’s sulfate-free and keratin-safe. It beautifully aligns the hair with a smooth, healthy appearance for all hair types and textures. Other benefits include tackling hair damage, breakage, and split ends.

Let this Kérastase shampoo transform it into an irresistibly soft hair to touch and easy to detangle. With a 4.5 average rating, reviewers also loved how lightweight this anti-frizz shampoo feels after applying.

But don’t worry if you love your frizzy hair. This shampoo doesn’t get rid of the frizzy hair for good, just for a while. The 250 ml is available to shop at $38, but you can get it for less for a limited time. However, there’s no promise that this premium shampoo won’t disappear soon with this Kérastase sale.

So in those moments, you want to switch up your hairstyle, try this Kérastase shampoo. Snag the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo at a reduced price now.