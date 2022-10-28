ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NNRm_0eIiFFPV00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK , that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Let this be your time to test out the alleged royal secret to the duchess’ always perfectly smooth hair. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to enjoy a lavish product at a reduced price. Sephora just gifted this shampoo for 20 percent off, but there’s a catch: you must be a Rouge Member to receive this offer right now and use the code SAVINGS .

Sephora Beauty Insiders who are VIP or Insiders status can also get either 15 percent off starting November 1st or 10 percent off on November 3rd. However, this is an early holiday sales event so we recommend taking advantage of the top deal as soon as possible. If you’re not a part of the Sephora club, then you can sign up for free to be part of the Insiders member anytime.

Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo

Discipline Oleo-Relax Shampoo $30.40, originally $38 Buy now

The Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo delivers a nourishing hair treatment that’s sulfate-free and keratin-safe. It beautifully aligns the hair with a smooth, healthy appearance for all hair types and textures. Other benefits include tackling hair damage, breakage, and split ends.

Let this Kérastase shampoo transform it into an irresistibly soft hair to touch and easy to detangle. With a 4.5 average rating, reviewers also loved how lightweight this anti-frizz shampoo feels after applying.

But don’t worry if you love your frizzy hair. This shampoo doesn’t get rid of the frizzy hair for good, just for a while. The 250 ml is available to shop at $38, but you can get it for less for a limited time. However, there’s no promise that this premium shampoo won’t disappear soon with this Kérastase sale.

So in those moments, you want to switch up your hairstyle, try this Kérastase shampoo. Snag the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo at a reduced price now.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 16

Regina Feil
02-19

I paid $38.00 for thermal straightening product from this line I love it a little goes a long way the tube is easily a year old.

Reply
5
Related
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
The US Sun

9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women

THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
shefinds

2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear

The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week for Only $8

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 20,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted right now for just $8, you’ll want to snag it ASAP. The Wild Growth hair oil on Amazon specifically tackles dry, tangled, and hard-to-manage hair. And yes, we’re talking about uncontrollable frizz, split ends, and heat damage. Its ingredients include olive oil,...
msn.com

Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
shefinds

5 Vitamins You Should Be Taking For Discoloration And Dark Spots, According To Experts

Struggling with dark spots and discoloration on your skin? You’re not alone — it’s an incredibly common occurrence that can happen with hormonal changes (like pregnancy), as well as exposure to UV rays and certain medications. If you have spots on your skin that bother you, your first step should always be visiting a board-certified dermatologist who can assess the spots, make sure they aren’t anything more serious than an aesthetic concern, and discuss ways to remedy the concern. Your best solution might be a laser you’ve never considered — or a topical cream with a powerful ingredient that your doctor believes can help and can prescribe to you.
SheKnows

SheKnows

76K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy