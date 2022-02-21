Whataburger Opens In Colorado Springs On Wednesday

(CBS4) — Whataburger is returning to Colorado this week — with a new restaurant opening in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

It will be located at 1310 Interquest Parkway, near the Great Wolf Lodge Hotel, and about a mile from the In-N-Out Burger that opened in 2020 .

Both burger chains have dedicated fans and officials in Colorado Springs are expecting long lines at the new Whataburger.

The new Whataburger opens at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23. It will offer drive-thru service 24/7 and the dining room is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whataburger has more than 800 locations in 14 states. According to Westword , there hasn’t been a location in Colorado since the 1970s. There is no word yet on whether the chain plans to open a restaurant in the Denver area.