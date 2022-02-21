ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger Opens In Colorado Springs On Wednesday

(CBS4) Whataburger is returning to Colorado this week — with a new restaurant opening in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kd2P_0eIfpAVB00

(credit: Whataburger)

It will be located at 1310 Interquest Parkway, near the Great Wolf Lodge Hotel, and about a mile from the In-N-Out Burger that opened in 2020 .

Both burger chains have dedicated fans and officials in Colorado Springs are expecting long lines at the new Whataburger.

The new Whataburger opens at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23. It will offer drive-thru service 24/7 and the dining room is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbcIi_0eIfpAVB00

(credit: Whataburger)

Whataburger has more than 800 locations in 14 states. According to Westword , there hasn’t been a location in Colorado since the 1970s. There is no word yet on whether the chain plans to open a restaurant in the Denver area.

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: More Waves Of Snow With Dangerous Cold

DENVER(CBS)- As our frigid February cold wave rolls on we have a few more waves of snow to look forward to thru Thursday morning. Accumulations will be small but there may be 1 to 2 inches of snow building up over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There will be a few snow showers early on in the Thursday morning drive then gradual clearing as the day goes on. Credit CBS4 Additional snowfall in the mountains of the Front Range will be another 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 8 inches for western mountains. Credit CBS4   In addition to the snow the cold will again...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tabby Burned In Marshall Fire Finally Reunited With Family

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is happy to share an orange Tabby cat severely injured in the Marshall Fire has found his family. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley says “Boots” caught the eye and hearts of hundreds of Coloradans earlier this month. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) Surprisingly, HSBV says Boots disappeared a year before the fire. His mom searched all over for him, but couldn’t find him. “When she saw photos as he recovered here at HSBV, and his signature orange and white markings became more identifiable, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She was overwhelmed to realize it was her long-lost companion, and Boots was overjoyed to see her tonight!” HSBV said on social media. Boots had to go through extensive specialized treatments and extended care for the injuries he sustained in the fire. HSBV extended its gratitude for the community’s outpouring of love and support for Boots.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

One Year Ago: Engine On United Flight 328 Broke Apart Over Broomfield Neighborhood

(CBS4) — It has been one year since a United Airlines engine broke apart and caught fire after takeoff, dropping debris on a Colorado neighborhood. United Airlines flight 328 departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20, 2021, on its way to Honolulu. Debris from the plane fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles. The pilots returned to Denver 24 minutes later. (credit: City & County of Broomfield) “I was shoveling snow last week and found a little more hunk of that carbon fiber sitting on the sidewalk,” said Kirby Klements. “I was like, really?! It’s been a year!” Kirby Klements still...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

‘Not Going Through This By Myself’: Museum Of Boulder Exhibit Offers Reflection On Deadly King Soopers Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – One step inside the door of a new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder, and you get a first-hand glimpse of what it felt like to be at the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021. It’s when a gunmen went on a shooting rampage, taking the lives of 10 people. (credit: CBS) Inside, you’ll meet dozens of men, women and children who are sharing their stories. They are all pictured in the clothes they wore that day, and in their own words, people like Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold shared their stories. “I’ll never forget that day....
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 43 reports as of Sunday morning of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Animal Protection Responds To Calls Of Dogs Left In The Dangerous Cold

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection Officer Kristopher Sawnson spent the day Tuesday responding to calls of animals found out in the dangerous single-digit temperatures.  CBS4 rode along with Swanson as he answered one call from Tori Feller, who found a tan and white labrador mix on its own wandering the street. She took in the dog and called animal protection for help.  She said the animal was shaking from both the cold and probably the fear. (credit: CBS) “Oh yeah he was shaking the whole time, limping at any point in time his paws would twitch one being colder than the other...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Arctic Cold Front Arrives, Expect Bitter Cold And Occasional Snow For Days

DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold that arrived Monday afternoon will keep the Denver metro area in the deep freeze through Friday. Occasional light snow showers are also expected. It will be dramatic change compared to the weekend when Denver reached 59 degrees on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. With temperatures dropping into the single digits Monday night, it means the city will drop about 60 degrees in about 36 hours. (source: CBS) Although the cold air will be firmly in place by Monday evening, accumulating snow for lower elevations outside of the mountains and foothills will likely wait until later. In fact,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Some Of The Most Dangerous Avalanche Conditions’ In Colorado Expected With Arctic Storm

(CBS4) – Arctic air is plunging through Colorado, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says conditions will “rapidly deteriorate” as new snow falls in the high country. CAIC officials say “we could see some of the most dangerous avalanche conditions of the season” by Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The news isn’t better when it comes to the number of human-triggered avalanches in the last seven days — which stands at 41, CAIC says. “Southwest flow will add and drift new snow on north and easterly facing slopes. On the Avalanche Explorer tool, you can see that those aspects have been the most commonly triggered...
