UPDATE: Taylor Swift will NOT headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, but we now know who will

UPDATE: The scheduled performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was announced Sunday following a period of speculation regarding who would ultimately headline the event.

Multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Taylor Swift had purportedly been approached regarding the gig, but it was ultimately revealed that she would not partake.

LOOTPRESS was among those who anticipated Swift’s potential participation in the national event, along with names such as Garth Brooks and Foo Fighters, shortly following the conclusion of last season’s Super Bowl – see more below

It was revealed, however, that another global superstar would be heading up the event in 2023.

According to a Sunday announcement from the National Football League, it will be none other than Rihanna to take the stage for the biggest sporting event of the year

While the artist can lay claim to a litany of pop hits – including 14 number ones – along with over 250 million records sold, her last album release was for 2016’s Anti

The singer has since been focusing on other endeavors, including the recent birth of her first child, as well as her highly successful Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand

____________________________________

ORIGINAL POST – FEB. 2022: The Super Bowl halftime show is perhaps the biggest musical event of the year. Averaging 106 million viewers annually, the Super Bowl has become prime real estate for advertising, with companies shelling out up to $6.5 million for a 30 second commercial spot in this year’s broadcast. Given the immense exposure the event promises, the halftime performance slot is one of the most coveted in the industry. Though it’s still nearly a year away, here are ten potential performers for next season’s big game.

1. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks built a massive following in the 90s with his electrifying fusion of country, pop, and rock elements. Brooks famously retired in the early 2000s to focus on his family, emerging sporadically for select performances and single releases. Selling millions of albums during this time, Brooks’ popularity has never seemed to wane. His energetic stage show, noted affinity for football, and colossal commercial appeal make him an obvious choice to headline the biggest show of the year.

2. Jay-Z

Dr. Dre, along with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, made history at this year’s Super Bowl as the first hip-hop headlining act to perform at the halftime show. One can only surmise that this performance has opened the proverbial door to future hip-hop performers taking center stage during the show. As one of the most highly revered and commercially successful artists within the genre – and given the NFL’s partnership with Jay’s Roc Nation entertainment agency – it would come as little surprise to see Mr. Carter headlining next year’s show.

3. Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have always been a band that seemed newer than they were. This is likely due to the implicit link the group have always shared with frontman Dave Grohl’s previous band, Nirvana. However, the Foos’ debut, self-titled album arrived in 1995, less than a year after the release of Nirvana’s Unplugged in New York album in 1994.

A 2023 performance would give the band 28 years of prior experience, equal to that of Aerosmith when they took the stage in 2001, and six more than U2 when they headlined the following year. Foo Fighters’ live shows continue to be an enormous draw, with the band having sold out Wembley Stadium multiple times. Plus, given renowned nice-guy Dave Grohl’s extensive index of A-list contacts, a Foo Fighters halftime show would practically guarantee some sensational guest appearances.

4. Taylor Swift

Arguably the biggest musical star in the world currently, a Taylor Swift halftime performance would come equipped with a built-in legion of guaranteed viewers. Swift has spent over a decade cultivating not only an adoring fanbase, but also an elaborate stage presentation that would feel right at home on America’s biggest broadcast.

5. Kanye West

Love him or hate him, Kanye West commands more attention than just about any star in the business today. Known as much for his volatile temperament and general unpredictability as his boundary-pushing musical innovations, viewers would almost certainly be on the edge of their seats during the lead-up to a Kanye West halftime performance.

6. Morgan Wallen

Another controversial but highly bankable artist, it would be difficult to objectively dispute Morgan Wallen’s commercial appeal, despite his career still being at a relatively early stage. Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album closed out 2021 as the year’s best selling album, moving an estimated three million units.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s select stage appearances last year included a high profile performance with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean , and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, which would imply the possibility of one or more of the A-list country stars joining Wallen onstage should he be given the chance to play the big show.

7. Elton John

The Super Bowl halftime show is no stranger to the classic rock genre. Several artists who had some of their biggest hits in the 1970s have taken the stage for the performance, names which include Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, and The Who.

As such, it would make perfect sense for Sir Elton John to take the stage next year, especially given the substantial commercial comeback the singer has been mounting as of late. The 2019 biopic, Rocketman, garnered a slew of renewed attention for John, who has returned to the pop charts recently through his collaborative work with contemporary artists like Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus. This presents a prime opportunity for the program to cover multiple bases, with guest appearances which could appeal to a younger demographic who may not necessarily be as familiar with the work of the pianist.

8. Metallica

Seasoned veterans of the hard rock and heavy metal genres, Metallica will have been cranking out new material and burning through blistering live performances for 40 years by the time 2023 rolls around. What better way to commemorate the band’s 40th anniversary than by giving the biggest performance of the year? Hetfield and company’s high-intensity anthems such as “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Enter Sandman,” would be certain to ramp up excitement for the game’s upcoming second half.

9. Adele

The UK songstress’s 2021 album, 30, became one of the most successful albums of the year, despite being released in the final six weeks of the year. The “Easy On Me” singer’s theatrical, cinematic material would lend itself well to the high-stakes moment. This, along with her proven commercial appeal, makes the notion of an Adele halftime performance a very real possibility.

10. Billy Joel

Despite being one of the most successful artists of all time, Billy Joel has, for the most part, avoided the release of new material in recent decades. Instead, the Piano Man is content coasting on the power of his timeless hits, which include “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

Joel has made multiple Super Bowl appearances, performing the National Anthem prior 1989 and 2007 games. Nevertheless, he has yet to headline the event. Taking a seat at the piano for the show would make for a fitting addition to the singer’s already extensive list of career achievements.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12th, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona