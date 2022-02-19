Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game picks, record predictions and provide their roster throughout the year.
Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Red Sox schedule, including scores, this season.
Boston Red Sox schedule today: March 31
|Game:
|Time (EST):
|TV Info
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|2:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
- Over/Under: TBD
- Moneyline: TBD
- Spread: TBD
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rays 4, Red Sox 3
Boston Red Sox roster: 2022 Red Sox lineup, rotation
Here is the projected everyday Boston Red Sox lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Red Sox schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.
Boston Red Sox lineup
- 1. Enrique Hernandez – 2B/OF
- 2. Rafael Devers – 3B
- 3. Xander Bogaerts – SS
- 4. J.D. Martinez – DH
- 5. Alex Verdugo – OF
- 6. Bobby Dalbec – 1B
- 7. Jarren Doran – CF
- 8. Christian Vazquez – C
- 9. Jackie Bradley Jr. – OF
Heading into March, Boston is expected to pursue an outfielder when the lockout ends and teams are free to make moves. For now, the Red Sox lineup is based on players currently on their roster.Also Read:
Boston Red Sox rotation
- 1. Nathan Eovaldi
- 2. Chris Sale
- 3. Rich Hill
- 4. Nick Pivetta
- 5. Michael Wacha
While the Red Sox will likely use a five-man rotation, a shortened season and delayed spring training might force the team to use more pitchers early in the regular season. Tanner Houck and Connor Seabold will be candidates for fill-in starts.
Boston Red Sox stats – 2021 stat leaders
Boston Red Sox hitting stats:
- Batting Average: .295 – Xander Bogaerts
- Home Runs: 38 – Rafael Devers
- RBI: 113 – Rafael Devers
- Runs Scored: 101 – Rafael Devers
- Hits: 165 – Rafael Devers
- Stolen Bases: 8 – Christian Vazquez
- Wins Above Replacement: 4.9 – Xander Bogaerts/Enrique Hernandez
Boston Red Sox pitching stats
- Innings Pitched: 182.1 – Nathan Eovaldi
- ERA: 1.96 – Garrett Whitlock
- Quality Starts: 13 – Nathan Eovaldi
- Wins: 13 – Eduardo Rodriguez
- Saves : 24 – Matt Barnes
- Strikeouts: 195 – Nathan Eovaldi
- Wins Above Replacement: 4.6 – Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox schedule: April 2022
Here is the Boston Red Sox schedule for April, assuming the MLB lockout doesn’t delay Opening Day (March 31).
|Date:
|Opponent:
|Time:
|TV Info:
|Sat, April 2
|vs TB Rays
|2:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sun, April 3
|vs TB Rays
|4:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Mon, April 4
|vs BAL Orioles
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Tue, April 5
|vs BAL Orioles
|7:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Wed, April 6
|vs BAL Orioles
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Thu, April 7
|@ NY Yankees
|1:05 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sat, April 9
|@ NY Yankees
|TBD
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sun, April 10
|@ NY Yankees
|TBD
|ESPN
|Mon, April 11
|@ DET Tigers
|5:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Tues, April 12
|@ DET Tigers
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Wed, April 13
|@ DET Tigers
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Fri, April 15
|vs MIN Twins
|7:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sat, April 16
|vs MIN Twins
|4:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sun, April 17
|vs MIN Twins
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Mon, April 18
|vs MIN Twins
|11:10 AM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Tue, April 19
|vs TOR Blue Jays
|7:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Wed, April 20
|vs TOR Blue Jays
|7:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Thu, April 21
|vs TOR Blue Jays
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Fri, April 22
|@ TB Rays
|7:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sat, April 23
|@ TB Rays
|6:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sun, April 24
|@ TB Rays
|1:10 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Mon, April 25
|@ TOR Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Tues, April 26
|@ TOR Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Wed, April, 27
|@ TOR Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Thur, April 28
|@ TOR Blue Jays
|3:07 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Fri, April 29
|@ BAL Orioles
|7:05 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
|Sat, April 30
|@ BAL Orioles
|7:05 PM
|NESN, MLB TV
Boston Red Sox record prediction: 89-73
