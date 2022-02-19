ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

By Matt Johnson
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game picks, record predictions and provide their roster throughout the year.

Bookmark this page for updates on the Boston Red Sox schedule, including scores, this season.

Boston Red Sox schedule today: March 31

Game: Time (EST): TV Info
vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
  • Over/Under: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Spread: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rays 4, Red Sox 3

Boston Red Sox roster: 2022 Red Sox lineup, rotation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ip0sQ_0eIYFX3500
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the projected everyday Boston Red Sox lineup and starting rotation. The bullpen will be updated before the Red Sox schedule begins. When 25-man rosters for Opening Day are finalized, we’ll post detailed rosters for the 2022 season.

Boston Red Sox lineup

  • 1. Enrique Hernandez – 2B/OF
  • 2. Rafael Devers – 3B
  • 3. Xander Bogaerts – SS
  • 4. J.D. Martinez – DH
  • 5. Alex Verdugo – OF
  • 6. Bobby Dalbec – 1B
  • 7. Jarren Doran – CF
  • 8. Christian Vazquez – C
  • 9. Jackie Bradley Jr. – OF

Heading into March, Boston is expected to pursue an outfielder when the lockout ends and teams are free to make moves. For now, the Red Sox lineup is based on players currently on their roster.

Boston Red Sox rotation

  • 1. Nathan Eovaldi
  • 2. Chris Sale
  • 3. Rich Hill
  • 4. Nick Pivetta
  • 5. Michael Wacha

While the Red Sox will likely use a five-man rotation, a shortened season and delayed spring training might force the team to use more pitchers early in the regular season. Tanner Houck and Connor Seabold will be candidates for fill-in starts.

Boston Red Sox stats – 2021 stat leaders

Boston Red Sox hitting stats:
  • Batting Average: .295 – Xander Bogaerts
  • Home Runs: 38 – Rafael Devers
  • RBI: 113 – Rafael Devers
  • Runs Scored: 101 – Rafael Devers
  • Hits: 165 – Rafael Devers
  • Stolen Bases: 8 – Christian Vazquez
  • Wins Above Replacement: 4.9 – Xander Bogaerts/Enrique Hernandez
Boston Red Sox pitching stats
  • Innings Pitched: 182.1 – Nathan Eovaldi
  • ERA: 1.96 – Garrett Whitlock
  • Quality Starts: 13 – Nathan Eovaldi
  • Wins: 13 – Eduardo Rodriguez
  • Saves : 24 – Matt Barnes
  • Strikeouts: 195 – Nathan Eovaldi
  • Wins Above Replacement: 4.6 – Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox schedule: April 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJR0h_0eIYFX3500
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Boston Red Sox schedule for April, assuming the MLB lockout doesn’t delay Opening Day (March 31).

Date: Opponent: Time: TV Info:
Sat, April 2 vs TB Rays 2:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 3 vs TB Rays 4:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 4 vs BAL Orioles 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Tue, April 5 vs BAL Orioles 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 6 vs BAL Orioles 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Thu, April 7 @ NY Yankees 1:05 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 9 @ NY Yankees TBD NESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 10 @ NY Yankees TBD ESPN
Mon, April 11 @ DET Tigers 5:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Tues, April 12 @ DET Tigers 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 13 @ DET Tigers 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 15 vs MIN Twins 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 16 vs MIN Twins 4:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 17 vs MIN Twins 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 18 vs MIN Twins 11:10 AM NESN, MLB TV
Tue, April 19 vs TOR Blue Jays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Wed, April 20 vs TOR Blue Jays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Thu, April 21 vs TOR Blue Jays 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 22 @ TB Rays 7:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 23 @ TB Rays 6:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sun, April 24 @ TB Rays 1:10 PM NESN, MLB TV
Mon, April 25 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV
Tues, April 26 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV
Wed, April, 27 @ TOR Blue Jays 7:07 PM NESN, MLB TV
Thur, April 28 @ TOR Blue Jays 3:07 PM NESN, MLB TV
Fri, April 29 @ BAL Orioles 7:05 PM NESN, MLB TV
Sat, April 30 @ BAL Orioles 7:05 PM NESN, MLB TV
Boston Red Sox record prediction: 89-73

