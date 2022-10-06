Read full article on original website
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting
As a rookie, Shaquille O'Neal received a one-two punch of disrespect from Patrick Ewing and Pat Riley. The post Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Explains How Cautious He Is With Women
Stephen A. Smith won’t jeopardize what he’s built. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors' practice released
Draymond Green recently had an altercation with Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a leak of the footage on Friday and released it. The reasons for the altercation are unknown for the time being, and there is no audio in the footage. Poole and Green appeared to...
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
