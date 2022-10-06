ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video

Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Explains How Cautious He Is With Women

Stephen A. Smith won’t jeopardize what he’s built. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
