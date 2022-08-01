MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors on Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and more before trade deadline

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might not see any big moves in the first month, but don’t be surprised when clubs that started retooling their roster after the CBA was signed continue those efforts with significant trades.

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

Juan Soto bidding narrowed down to three

For all the other 29 MLB fanbases hoping to acquire Juan Soto, only three are remaining. Jim Bowden reports only the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers are still talking with the Nationals about a Soto trade.

San Diego Padres ‘virtually certain’ to make a trade

The San Diego Padres have been mentioned in just about every trade rumor leading up to the deadline. Ken Rosenthal suggests they’re “virtually certain” to make at least one trade. Some of the biggest names linked so far include Juan Soto, Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, and David Robertson. They’ve also been named in trade rumors for Frankie Montas, Sean Murphy, and Chad Pinder — all players who Padres manager Bob Melvin is very familiar with from Oakland.

Cleveland Guardians have considered a trade for Sean Murphy

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly talked about a trade for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, but a deal doesn’t appear close. The former Gold Glove winner is still under team control for three and a half more seasons, but Cleveland could desperately use an upgrade behind the plate.

Mariners, Braves, Dodgers interested in Bradon Drury trade

With Brandon Drury in the midst of a strong season and in the final year of his contract, the Cincinnati Reds are expected to move the utility extraordinaire. So far the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have all inquired about Drury’s trade cost . He’s one of the hottest names on the market because of his ability to play all over the infield, as well as the corner outfield spots. Drury can help a lot of teams in the second half.

Philadelphia Phillies aiming for starting pitcher

Like many other teams hoping to improve their rosters before the deadline strikes, the Philadelphia Phillies are trying to trade for a starting pitcher. Specifically, they’d like one who they feel confident about taking the mound for a playoff start. Rumored names include Noah Syndergaard and Tyler Mahle , in addition to Jose Quintana. The belief is they’d prefer a long-term solution over a rental.

Seattle Mariners inquired about Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto

Before the Seattle Mariners settled on trading for Luis Castillo, they reportedly also looked into the idea of adding either Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto, but they evidently didn’t have the cache to pull off such a move .

Joey Gallo a hot name before MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees have the best team in baseball, but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to shake things up. Joey Gallo is one player who’s reportedly on the block, and the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay Rays have all been linked to the free-swinging power-hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers still trying to boost lineup

While they had some interest in David Peralta before he got traded elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers could still look to add another bat to the lineup before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Meanwhile they don’t appear as interested in adding to the pitching staff, believing in their young prospects to come through, if needed.

Mets, Padres interested in Willson Contreras, but Cubs asking too much

Already showing they’re not afraid to make moves ahead of the deadline, the New York Mets are still looking into adding Willson Contreras from the Chicago Cubs. Only, as Jon Heyman tells it, the Cubs are asking too much . With several other teams, such as the Padres, also hoping to add a backstop, it appears the Cubs aren’t in a rush to sell low on the best catcher available.

Cleveland Guardians interested in adding pitching, first baseman, or catcher

The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most active teams in trade discussions, but they’ve yet to strike a deal. Some of the Guardians’ team needs include pitching, catcher, and first baseman with Josh Naylor’s ankle injury creating issues as of late. One player who has been rumored to be on the block is Josh Bell, a formidable starter. Naylor is expected to get a medical update on Monday. We should know more about Cleveland’s intentions at that point.

Atlanta Braves eyeing outfielders, San Francisco Giants ‘ready to sell’

Just days shy of the MLB trade deadline, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Atlanta Braves are in the market for a corner outfielder following the season-ending Adam Duvall injury. Joc Pederson is mentioned as a potential target, along with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.

One MLB executive Feinsand spoke to believe the San Francisco Giants are ready to sell after another disappointing week. If that proves to be true, ace Carlos Rodón (free agent in 2023) and Pederson would both likely be moved. Given the Giants’ desire to contend in 2023, the club would likely target MLB-ready talent in return for its top half-season rentals.

They’re reportedly willing to listen to trade offers on ‘ pretty much anyone ‘ according to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman. In addition to Rodon and Pederson, infielder Wilmer Flores is also on the table. But Logan Webb probably isn’t available.

St. Louis Cardinals in a tough spot at deadline

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic detailed , St. Louis faces a challenge at the trade deadline. Pitching is the No. 1 need and Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas was the primary focus before he landed with the Yankees. It leaves the Cardinals’ front office faced with the challenge of trying to land a superstar vs addressing a far more pressing weakness on the roster.

Shohei Ohtani trade unlikely in 2022

While the Los Angeles Angels are fielding trade offers for Shohei Ohtani, teams who engaged in talks believe there is no serious interest in making a deal. The New York Mets explored the possibility, but came away without any real doubt that Los Angeles has no true plans to genuinely trade its superstar or even potentially engage in serious negotiations before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Colorado Rockies expected to have a quiet trade deadline

After signing closer Daniel Bard to a two-year contract extension, the Colorado Rockies are expected to have an inactive deadline (Jon Heyman). The front office plans to hold Kyle Freeland and German Marquez. As for All-Star first baseman C.J. Cron, there reportedly has been very little movement and he’s expected to stay in Colorado.

Detroit Tigers open to moving Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto

In the midst of a wildly underwhelming season, the Detroit Tigers are approaching the MLB trade deadline with everything on the table. According to Ken Rosenthal, that includes a willingness to deal Tarik Skubal. The price would likely be extremely high, but Detroit views moving Skubal as an opportunity to swoop in now that Luis Castillo is gone.

The Tigers are seeking ‘ multiple high-impact players at or near the MLB level ‘ in either deal, which may make a deal unlikely before the deadline.

Tyler Mahle, Pablo Lopez among Minnesota Twins trade targets

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

According to Darren Wolfson on 1500 SKOR North , Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez are two teams on the Twins’ radar to watch. Both hurlers are under team control through next season and would likely be much cheaper to acquire than Luis Castillo.

Los Angeles Angels open to Shohei Ohtani trade

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Los Angeles Angels have recently started listening to trade offers from teams on two-way star Shohei Ohtani. It remains highly unlikely the Halos move their biggest star, especially due to the price tag.

St. Louis Cardinals could add multiple starting pitchers

While Juan Soto might be the dream target for the St. Louis Cardinals front office, pitching is of far greater concern. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the expectation around MLB is the Cardinals will add one starter at a minimum and they could acquire a second pitcher to strengthen their rotation. Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle and Pablo Lopez are among potential targets who are under contractual control through 2023.

Milwaukee Brewers connected to Ramon Laureano

The Milwaukee Brewers approach the MLB trade deadline needing some pop and help in center field. One target mentioned by Robert Murray of Fansided is Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano. Oakland is shopping its top outfielder and Laureano’s defense checks off a huge area Milwaukee wants to improve.

Boston Red Sox will shop J.D. Martinez, keep Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers

One of the worst MLB teams in July, the Boston Red Sox are now expected to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Specifically, the front office is likely to move contributors on expiring contracts (J.D. Martinez, Rich Hill, Christian Vázquez, Nathan Eovaldi). However, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers won’t be dealt this summer.

Los Angeles Dodgers interested in Garrett Cooper

According to Jon Heyman , All-Star outfielder Garrett Cooper is among the Los Angeles Dodgers targets at the MLB trade deadline. The Miami Marlins slugger would provide Los Angeles with a versatile right-handed bat and plenty of power. However, the Dodgers are focused on higher-end trade targets for now.

Cincinnati Reds want to include Mike Moustakas’ contract in Tyler Mahle trade

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds are willing to trade starting pitcher Tyler Mahle by the MLB trade deadline. However, per Jeff Passan of ESPN , Cincinnati is insisting on any team acquiring Mahle to absorb a significant portion of the $64 million remaining on Mike Moustkaas’ contract. It will significantly diminish the return for Mahle, but it could be the best way for the front office to shed payroll.

Shohei Ohtani trade not happening in 2022

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has casually been floated in MLB trade rumors for several weeks. On one of the worst teams in MLB, it comes as no surprise that teams are calling Los Angeles about a potential deal. However, the Angels are making it very clear Ohtani (along with Mike Trout) aren’t even on the table for discussions. Instead, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is the club’s top trade chip.

Teams calling on Sean Murphy

If the Oakland Athletics decide to do a complete sell-off, catcher Sean Murphy could be on the move according to Ken Rosenthal . He’s not a sure bet for trade, since the team still has three years of control with the 27-year-old still arbitration-eligible through 2025. The A’s have top catching prospect Shea Langeliers waiting in the wings, so if they get a strong enough offer, maybe Murphy could be had.

Juan Soto trade to San Francisco unlikely

Many viewed the San Francisco Giants as one of the perfect landing spots for Soto. However, Buster Olney of ESPN reports there is very little chance of that happening. A sub-.500 team since June, the Giants are still weighing whether or not to buy at the trade deadline. We have more on their situation below.

Martin Perez trade unlikely by August 2

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez has provided the Texas Rangers with far more than they expected when they signed him. Despite an opportunity to sell-high on the veteran hurler and in spite of low MLB postseason odds , Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports Texas is expected to keep Perez. Instead, the front office will likely explore being a buyer at the MLB trade deadline with pitching and outfield potential targets.

Seven teams in ‘preliminary talks’ for Juan Soto trade

According to Bob Nightengale , the Washington Nationals have opened preliminary negotiations with clubs to see what they have to offer. As of Thursday, there are believed to be at least seven clubs who have discussed potential frameworks for deals. As previously reported, Washington wants any club acquiring Soto to absorb the Patrick Corbin contract.

MLB teams interested in Juan Soto

Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants

Washington Nationals set ‘enormous’ asking price for Juan Soto

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

If another MLB team is going to acquire Juan Soto, it might take a historic return. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the Nationals are looking out for a trade partner willing to pay the “enormous price” for Soto, which is believed to be a minimum of four potentially impactful pieces long-term.

C.J. Cron reportedly available

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While the Colorado Rockies don’t intend to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, All-Star first baseman C.J. Cron is reportedly at least a potential option to be moved. Jon Heyman noted the first baseman is on the New York Mets’ radar. One thing to note, Cron is slashing .352/.393/.674 with a 1.067 OPS at Coors Field this season, but he holds a worrisome .229/.296/.399 slash with a .695 OPS on the road.

Willson Contreras trade expected by Aug. 2

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite catcher Willson Contreras expected strong interest in re-signing with the club, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Chicago Cubs haven’t even offered him a contract extension. As a result, Contreras will almost certainly be traded in the weeks ahead. Of note, MLB teams do have concerns about acquiring a catcher who their pitchers are unfamiliar with during a postseason race. However, Contreras’ bat and ability to provide value as a designated hitter will still make him a coveted trade candidate.

Juan Soto available for trade

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals stated for months that a Juan Soto trade wouldn’t happen in 2020. After the All-Star outfielder rejected their latest offer, he is now available for trade. Soto immediately becomes the best available player floating in MLB trade rumors and it’s not particularly close. What will a Juan Soto trade cost? Only the biggest return in baseball history.

New York Mets executive identifies team needs

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Mets are connected to a variety of names at different positions in MLB trade rumors, team president Sandy Alderson provided clarity on what the team will pursue. Appearing on the New York Post’s The Show podcast, Alderson said the Mets are prioritizing adding a bat and strengthening their bullpen, while also specifically stating the designated hitter is a priority. It means with Max Scherzer back and Jacob deGrom nearing a return, New York likely won’t add a starting pitcher.

Even after adding Dan Vogelbach and Michael Perez, the Mets are still considering adding another bat or a pitcher.

Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ generating interest

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple Chicago Cubs players are being floated in MLB trade rumors this time of year, including outfielder Ian Happ. The 27-year-old is under team control through the 2023 season and he is performing well at the plate with a .276/.370/.448 slash line across 84 games. According to Peter Gammons, several teams are interested in acquiring him. However, it remains unclear what Chicago’s asking price is given he is more than a half-season rental.

Texas Rangers expected to be buyers

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman , the belief around the industry is the Texas Rangers are likelier to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline than sellers. While Texas isn’t a legitimate playoff threat, it is showing improvement after a slow start. With a fairly deep farm system, the Rangers could add a piece or two at the deadline on Aug. 2.

Los Angeles Angels won’t trade Mike Trout

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout pops up in MLB trade rumors every year in July when the Los Angeles Angels collapse down the standings. Once again, as both The Athletic and ESPN have reported, the future Hall of Famer isn’t being moved. Trout doesn’t want a trade out of Los Angeles and the Angels aren’t even entertaining. the thought of moving him elsewhere.

Noah Syndergaard a possible trade candidate

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Only a few marquee pitchers are being floated in MLB trade rumors this season, but that could soon change. With the Los Angeles Angels slipping further down the MLB standings, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is emerging as a potential trade candidate. Locked into a one-year deal, the 29-year-old righty boasts a 3.84 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP on the season. He could function as a mid-rotation starter for a playoff team in need of rotation help.

Arizona Diamondbacks leaning towards selling at trade deadline

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks jumped out to a promising start in 2022, opening the season with an 18-15 record. It’s largely been all downhill ever since, now playing in early July on the verge of being 10 games below .500. Unsurprisingly, Arizona is floated a lot in MLB trade rumors, and they’ve already send David Peralta to Tampa Bay. According to The Athletic , the Diamondbacks are likely pushing towards becoming sellers in the weeks ahead with Madison Bumgarner, Luke Weaver and other veterans available.

New York Yankees eyeing outfield help

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are starting to be floated in more MLB trade rumors, with a clearer vision of what Brian Cashman might target in July. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Yankees are looking for outfield upgrades. Washington Nationals’ star Juan Soto and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds are the top targets, but it’s believed neither are available.

New York’s interest in improving the outfield is understandable. While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are performing at elite levels right now, the same can’t be said for Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo. Gallo sports a .165/.276/.330 slash line as of July 2 and Hicks’ .218/.338/.284 line isn’t much better.

Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays potential trade partners

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Carlos Santana, more Kansas City Royals players are being floated in MLB trade rumors. While a deal isn’t imminent, Jon Morosi notes the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays could be potential trade partners. A reliever like Scott Barlow (2.20 ERA) or Joel Payamps (2.42 ERA) could become a target for a Toronto bullpen in need of support this summer. Expect a lot more MLB trade rumors connecting Toronto to pitching.

MLB teams expected to pursue Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs will once again be sellers at the deadline this year. WHile much of the spotlight centers on All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and even closer David Robertson, there’s another name to monitor. According to MBL insider Jon Heyman (H/T NBC Sports Chicago ), Cubs’ righty Kyle Hendrucjs will have suitors in July.

Hendricks, age 32, is far removed from the player who finished as the MLB ERA leader in 2016. He sports a 4.90 ERA and 1.3 WHIP on the season, functioning more as a back-end starter in the last two years. However, he is capable of eating innings and is under contract for $14 million next season. For MLB teams seeking a more affordable alternative than the top starters, Hendricks is a decent fallback option.

Philadelphia Phillies eyeing bullpen help

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a very familiar position. Entering July on the outside of the MLB postseason picture , the bullpen is once again a huge problem. On June 24, the Phillies had the 11th-highest ERA (4.24) in the majors and whiffs in free agency played a huge role. According to Jon Heyman , Philadelphia is exploring the bullpen market, but there are no specific targets on the radar as of now.

Christian Walker viewed as a target with significant interest

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t yet determined whether they will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline, per MLB.com . As the team slips further down the standings, though, the likelihood of multiple veterans being moved in July increases.

If Arizona sells off talent, the expectation is it will receive plenty of calls on first baseman Christian Walker. Under contract through 2024, the 31-year-old slugger offers enticing traits that hint at greater potential. According to StatCast, he is in the 94th percentile in Barrel rate and he is above-average defensively. While the slash line (.203/.298/.477) is unappealing, Walker’s 10.5% walk rate and .185 batting average on balls in play suggest he is capable of a lot more.

Toronto Blue Jays already exploring trade market

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays likely realize that winning the AL East this year isn’t realistic. However, this is still one of the best teams in the American League and it boasts a lot of talent capable of making a difference in October. With the MLB postseason races tight, Toronto is already checking around the league.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet , the Blue Jays are surveying the trade market of starting pitchers, left-handed bats and relievers. While there isn’t a ton of clarity on specific targets, Toronto is open to addressing a variety of spots in the coming weeks.

There is one important factor to consider. The Blue Jays can only acquire players who are vaccinated against COVID-19, ruling out the likes of Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. It could be a small hurdle for the team, limiting the variety of options available to them.

Chicago Cubs set huge asking price for Willson Contreras trade

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras is the biggest name being floated in MLB trade rumors right now. The Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher is enjoying the best season in his career. According to Jon Heyman, Chicago is setting an exceptionally high asking price. It’s not a surprise, considering multiple MLB contenders (Houston Astros, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants) could use a high-end catcher. However, Contreras being a half-season rental will hurt a potential trade return.

NL team ‘pushing hard’ for Ramon Laureano trade

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. While ace Frankie Montas is generating the most interest, attention is also being given to outfielder Ramon Laureano. According to MLB insider Peter Gammons , the Miami Marlins are believed to be pushing hard to acquire him.

Laureano, under contract through 2024, is an ideal target for the Marlins. The 27-year-old outfielder is outstanding defensively. Capable of playing either right or center field, he’d be a big addition for a team that emphasizes pitching and fielding. While Laureano served a PED suspension, he has been very productive at the plate (.702 OPS) since his return.

Miami Marlins won’t trade Pablo Lopez

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

There are quite a few intriguing starting pitchers being floated in MLB trade rumors in June, but no arguably no pitcher would be more coveted than Miami Marlins righty Pablo Lopez. The 26-year-old’s stuff is just as dominant as the likes of Frankie Montas, but Lopez is under contract through 2024.

Unfortunately for pitching-needy teams, per Jon Heyman , Miami has no intention of dealing Lopez. It loves its pitching depth and places a premium on one of the top arms in its starting rotation. So, barring a collapse in the standings and an overwhelming offer, Lopez won’t be traded in 2022.

Madison Bumgarner a potential trade candidate

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Arizona Diamondbacks won’t move Ketel Marte or Zac Gallen, there is another name being floated in MLB trade rumors. Madison Bumgarner, who is in the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract, is being mentioned as a potential target by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi . While Bumgarner’s best days are behind him, he could be a viable mid-rotation starter for a contender.

New York Mets targeting pitchers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is expected to be plenty of pitching available this summer, both in the bullpen and starting rotation. While the New York Mets will get some reinforcements from the injured list, they are reportedly still interested in adding impact pitching before the MLB trade deadline.

New York Yankees’ Miguel Andujar issues trade request

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the New York Yankees top prospects, Miguel Andujar is looking for a way out. The 27-year-old has found limited at-bats on a deep roster, stuck to spending a majority of his time in the minors. Andujar has played in just 78 games since the 2020 season, slashing .253/.281/.366 with seven home runs. He could interest a rebuilding team looking to buy low on a young hitter with plenty of tools.

Three MLB teams explored Bryan Reynolds trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates entertained plenty of trade inquiries this offseason, further exploring moves to support their rebuild. According to Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners all expressed interest in acquiring All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, it’s believed across the league that Pittsburgh intends to keep him pas the MLB trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks keeping Zac Gallen

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While multiple MLB teams would be interested in a Zac Gallent trade this July, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports the Arizona Diamondbacks will keep their young ace. Arizona has slipped down the standings as of late, but the belief is there won’t be a hard sell this summer.

MLB trade rumors: Players who could be traded in 2022

Frankie Montas, SP, Oakland Athletics — traded to the New York Yankees

Tyler Mahle, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Jose Quintana, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Wade Miley, SP, Chicago Cubs

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

Mike Minor, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Hendricks, SP, Chicago Cubs

Zack Greinke, SP, Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds open to discussing Tyler Mahle trade

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sitting near the bottom of the MLB standings , the Cincinnati Reds are already open for business months before the trade deadline. According to Peter Gammons , the Reds are “now willing” to discuss deals involving Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo. While Castillo is more coveted, Mahle is an affordable righty under team control through 2023. While he has struggled this season (6.46 ERA), his 3.55 FIP and .330 BABIP suggest positive regression is coming. He’s a viable mid-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers open to trading David Price

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire David Price in February 2020 as part of the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade. Since landing in Los Angeles, the veteran southpaw opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and served as pitching depth for the Dodgers in 2021.

Now, the 36-year-old is looking for an opportunity to start. With the Dodgers overloaded on the pitching side, MLB insider Peter Gammons reports Price is available for trade. He is owed the remaining portion of a $16 million salary in 2022, with the Boston Red Sox covering half of his original $32 million salary. Given the number of teams in need of left-handed pitching, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Price is traded before July.

New York Yankees, San Diego Padres discussed offseason Joey Gallo trade

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres looked everywhere in their search for outfield help this offseason, including an inquiry with the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman , the Padres talked to the Yankees about a deal for Joey Gallo. However, the asking price proved too much with New York seeking “a return befitting his ability, not his achievements.” Since being traded to the Yankees in July 2021, Gallo has a .165/.296/.378 slash line with 15 home runs in 249 at-bats.

Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees pursued Sean Manaea

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before trading left-handed pitcher Sean Manea to the San Diego Padres, the Oakland Athletics weighed offers from two AL contenders. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox also made a run at Manaea. Ultimately, San Diego offered the strongest return of prospects.

MLB rumors: New York Yankees looked into Willson Contreras

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have one of the worst catcher situations in baseball. Fortunately, the club is at least exploring options to address it. According to Bruce Levine of 760 The Score , the Yankees have looked into acquiring Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He’s also on the radar for the San Diego Padres. However, it’s not believed that a trade is imminent.

Miami Marlins wouldn’t move top prospect for Bryan Reynolds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After signing corner outfielder Jorge Soler, center field is now the biggest weakness on the Miami Marlins roster. One ideal fit for the franchise, a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. However, per Marlins’ insider Joe Frisaro , Miami isn’t willing to deal either top pitching prospect Max Meyer or outfielder JJ Bleday to Pittsburgh. For the time being, a deal is unlikely to happen.

