MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors on Luis Castillo, Juan Soto

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might not see any big moves in the first month, but don’t be surprised when clubs that started retooling their roster after the CBA was signed continue those efforts with significant trades.

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

C.J. Cron reportedly available

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While the Colorado Rockies don’t intend to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, All-Star first baseman C.J. Cron is reportedly at least a potential option to be moved. Jon Heyman noted the first baseman is on the New York Mets’ radar. One thing to note, Cron is slashing .352/.393/.674 with a 1.067 OPS at Coors Field this season, but he holds a worrisome .229/.296/.399 slash with a .695 OPS on the road.

Willson Contreras trade expected by Aug. 2

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite catcher Willson Contreras expected strong interest in re-signing with the club, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Chicago Cubs haven’t even offered him a contract extension. As a result, Contreras will almost certainly be traded in the weeks ahead. Of note, MLB teams do have concerns about acquiring a catcher who their pitchers are unfamiliar with during a postseason race. However, Contreras’ bat and ability to provide value as a designated hitter will still make him a coveted trade candidate.

Juan Soto available for trade

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals stated for months that a Juan Soto trade wouldn’t happen in 2020. After the All-Star outfielder rejected their latest offer, he is now available for trade. Soto immediately becomes the best available player floating in MLB trade rumors and it’s not particularly close. What will a Juan Soto trade cost? Only the biggest return in baseball history.

New York Yankees, Dodgers ‘favorites’ for Luis Castillo

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) tags first base for an out in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Los Angeles Dodgers At Cincinnati Reds 120

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, it appears two clubs are emerging as the favorites to land Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo. According to Jon Heyman , many in baseball believe the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers should be viewed as the favorites to land the All-Star hurler. Cincinnati is setting a high asking price for its ace, but the belief is New York or Los Angeles can both afford it and have enough interest in Castillo to pay the price.

San Diego Padres, New York Mets pursuing outfielders

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the San Diego Padres and New York Mets were once pursuing front-line pitchers, it seems their focus is shifting. Both clubs are reportedly now prioritizing outfielders, per Heyman, with Andrew Benintendi on New York’s radar. Importantly, San Diego will likely need to offload an MLB player’s salary to remain under the luxury tax.

Kansas City Royals trade candidates hurting value

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, making many of their veterans available. Unfortunately for the front office, several of the biggest names potentially available managed to sabotage their own trade value.

Kansas City announced before its road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays – played in Canada – that 10 players landed on the restricted list for being unvaccinated. Because they are unable to cross into Canada as unvaccinated non-residents, they aren’t allowed to play in any games occurring in Toronto.

That’s a problem for Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor. All four players were expected to be shopped in the weeks ahead, with many of them generating interest from multiple teams. Now, several playoff contenders in the American League are backing off. The rationale is simple, AL teams can’t afford to acquire players who won’t make themselves available for a potential playoff series in Toronto.

MLB trade rumors: Michael Taylor on New York Yankees radar

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While Andrew Benintendi is the Kansas City Royals outfielder everyone wants, Jon Morosi reports that Michael A. Taylor is also attracting interest from the New York Yankees. While Taylor is inferior with the bat, he is a Gold Glove defender in center field and would dramatically improve the Yankees’ outfield defensively.

New York Mets executive identifies team needs

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Mets are connected to a variety of names at different positions in MLB trade rumors, team president Sandy Alderson provided clarity on what the team will pursue. Appearing on the New York Post’s The Show podcast, Alderson said the Mets are prioritizing adding a bat and strengthening their bullpen, while also specifically stating the designated hitter is a priority. It means with Max Scherzer back and Jacob deGrom nearing a return, New York likely won’t add a starting pitcher.

Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ generating interest

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple Chicago Cubs players are being floated in MLB trade rumors this time of year, including outfielder Ian Happ. The 27-year-old is under team control through the 2023 season and he is performing well at the plate with a .276/.370/.448 slash line across 84 games. According to Peter Gammons, several teams are interested in acquiring him. However, it remains unclear what Chicago’s asking price is given he is more than a half-season rental.

New York Yankees talked to Royals about Andrew Benintendi

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

As the MLB trade deadline nears, Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is a safe bet to be traded. An All-Star selection in 2021, Benintendi would provide a contender with a strong bat near the top of the lineup and is a capable defender in the corner outfield. According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have engaged in exploratory talks with the Kansas City Royals regarding the corner outfielder, but a deal isn’t imminent and the price tag is high.

Los Angeles Dodgers engaged in Luis Castillo trade talks

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network , the Los Angeles Dodgers have engaged in trade discussions with the Cincinnati Reds regarding ace Luis Castillo. The 29-year-old righty earned his second All-Star selection this year and is under team control through 2023. While he is on the Dodgers’ radar, multiple teams remain involved and a trade isn’t expected until late July.

Texas Rangers expected to be buyers

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman , the belief around the industry is the Texas Rangers are likelier to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline than sellers. While Texas isn’t a legitimate playoff threat, it is showing improvement after a slow start. With a fairly deep farm system, the Rangers could add a piece or two at the deadline on Aug. 2.

Los Angeles Angels won’t trade Mike Trout

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout pops up in MLB trade rumors every year in July when the Los Angeles Angels collapse down the standings. Once again, as both The Athletic and ESPN have reported, the future Hall of Famer isn’t being moved. Trout doesn’t want a trade out of Los Angeles and the Angels aren’t even entertaining. the thought of moving him elsewhere.

Noah Syndergaard a possible trade candidate

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Only a few marquee pitchers are being floated in MLB trade rumors this season, but that could soon change. With the Los Angeles Angels slipping further down the MLB standings, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is emerging as a potential trade candidate. Locked into a one-year deal, the 29-year-old righty boasts a 3.84 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP on the season. He could function as a mid-rotation starter for a playoff team in need of rotation help.

New York Mets interested in Nelson Cruz

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Mets approach the All-Star Break, it’s becoming evident that the lineup needs a boost. While Josh Bell is one of the best options available, he could prove too costly. Instead, per Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Nelson Cruz is on the club’s radar.

On the surface, a .239/.321/.365 slash line with a .686 OPS is alarming. However, Cruz has improved those numbers as of late and the rising temperatures should help turn a few more flyballs into home runs. For a lineup that needs some pop, Cruz’s bat and his clubhouse presence would be solid additions for New York.

Andrew Benintendi generating overwhelming trade interest

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is one of the best bats available this summer. The 28-year-old outfielder entered early July with a .316/.367/.404 slash line, providing outstanding production near the top of the lineup. Unsurprisingly, with so many teams in need of an upgrade in the outfield, the Royals are receiving a ton of calls.

Appearing on the Baseball Tonight podcast , Jeff Passan of ESPN said Benintendi is generating massive interest on the trade market. Despite being a half-season rental, the number of suitors going after Benintendi is expected to drive up Kansas City’s price considerably.

“Everyone wants him. The low payroll teams want him. The high payroll teams want him. The big markets want him. The small market want him. When Andrew Benintendi goes, I think Kansas City better get an absolute haul for him, because the interest is, frankly, just off the charts from everyone there.” Jeff Passan on trade interest in Andrew Benintendi

St. Louis Cardinals favored to land Frankie Montas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As MLB teams wait for the Frankie Montas MRI results, the ace of the Oakland Athletics rotation is still a popular trade target. According to Buster Olney of ESPN , some rival executives believe the St. Louis Cardinals are the favorite to land Montas. St. Louis boasts a deep farm system with both MLB-ready pitching and outfield. Montas (47.1% groundball rate) also fits nicely with the Cardinals’ approach that prioritizes infield defense.

Arizona Diamondbacks leaning towards selling at trade deadline

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks jumped out to a promising start in 2022, opening the season with an 18-15 record. It’s largely been all downhill ever since, now playing in early July on the verge of being 10 games below .500. Unsurprisingly, Arizona is floated a lot in MLB trade rumors. According to The Athletic . the Diamondbacks are likely pushing towards becoming sellers in the weeks ahead with David Peralta, Madison Bumgarner, Luke Weaver and other veterans available.

New York Yankees eyeing outfield help

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are starting to be floated in more MLB trade rumors, with a clearer vision of what Brian Cashman might target in July. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Yankees are looking for outfield upgrades. Washington Nationals’ star Juan Soto and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds are the top targets, but it’s believed neither are available.

New York’s interest in improving the outfield is understandable. While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are performing at elite levels right now, the same can’t be said for Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo. Gallo sports a .165/.276/.330 slash line as of July 2 and Hicks’ .218/.338/.284 line isn’t much better.

Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays potential trade partners

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Carlos Santana, more Kansas City Royals players are being floated in MLB trade rumors. While a deal isn’t imminent, Jon Morosi notes the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays could be potential trade partners. Not only are the Jays a potential landing spot for Andrew Benintendi, but a reliever like Scott Barlow (2.20 ERA) or Joel Payamps (2.42 ERA) could become a target for a Toronto bullpen in need of support this summer. Expect a lot more MLB trade rumors connecting Toronto to pitching.

MLB teams expected to pursue Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs will once again be sellers at the deadline this year. WHile much of the spotlight centers on All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and even closer David Robertson, there’s another name to monitor. According to MBL insider Jon Heyman (H/T NBC Sports Chicago ), Cubs’ righty Kyle Hendrucjs will have suitors in July.

Hendricks, age 32, is far removed from the player who finished as the MLB ERA leader in 2016. He sports a 4.90 ERA and 1.3 WHIP on the season, functioning more as a back-end starter in the last two years. However, he is capable of eating innings and is under contract for $14 million next season. For MLB teams seeking a more affordable alternative than the top starters, Hendricks is a decent fallback option.

New York Yankees expected to pursue top pitching

Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees rotation is one of the best in baseball, but it seems they might believe there is room for improvement. Brian Cashman is expected to make a run at either Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo or Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas. For more on their pursuits and what it might cost to land each front-line starter, check below.

Kansas City Royals shopping Andrew Benintendi

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a disappointing season for the Kansas City Royals as the club has fallen short of expectations that weren’t high to begin with. As a result, the front office will be busy in July exploring trade options. According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe , Kansas City is already shopping outfielder Andrew Benintendi around the league.

The 28-year-old outfielder is a free agent this winter, so the return in a trade won’t be significant. However, Benintendi does provide a reliable on-base threat (.366 OBP) and is a complementary left-handed bat for lineups that might often be too right-handed heavy. Benintendi will be one of the most popular names floated in MLB trade rumors this month and his days in Kansas City are numbered.

New York Mets, San Diego Padres among teams interested in Luis Castillo

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

As July closes in, MLB trade rumors are everywhere. Starting pitching will once again be coveted with Luis Castillo among the most intriguing arms. The Cincinnati Reds righty is under contractual control through 2023, but ownership is making him available in an effort to cut payroll. According to Jon Heyman, the Mets, Padres and Minnesota Twins are among the clubs already expressing interest in Castillo.

Oakland A’s now receiving calls on Frankie Montas

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Oakland Athletics are now receiving calls about starting pitcher Frankie Montas. The expectation remains he will be dealt before the MLB trade deadline, even with a season and half remaining on his contract. However, the price tag will be significant as he is widely viewed as the best starter available this summer. Teams like the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are clubs to keep an eye on based on the latest MLB trade rumors.

Philadelphia Phillies eyeing bullpen help

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a very familiar position. Entering July on the outside of the MLB postseason picture , the bullpen is once again a huge problem. On June 24, the Phillies had the 11th-highest ERA (4.24) in the majors and whiffs in free agency played a huge role. According to Jon Heyman , Philadelphia is exploring the bullpen market, but there are no specific targets on the radar as of now.

Christian Walker viewed as a target with significant interest

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t yet determined whether they will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline, per MLB.com . As the team slips further down the standings, though, the likelihood of multiple veterans being moved in July increases.

If Arizona sells off talent, the expectation is it will receive plenty of calls on first baseman Christian Walker. Under contract through 2024, the 31-year-old slugger offers enticing traits that hint at greater potential. According to StatCast, he is in the 94th percentile in Barrel rate and he is above-average defensively. While the slash line (.203/.298/.477) is unappealing, Walker’s 10.5% walk rate and .185 batting average on balls in play suggest he is capable of a lot more.

Toronto Blue Jays already exploring trade market

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays likely realize that winning the AL East this year isn’t realistic. However, this is still one of the best teams in the American League and it boasts a lot of talent capable of making a difference in October. With the MLB postseason races tight, Toronto is already checking around the league.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet , the Blue Jays are surveying the trade market of starting pitchers, left-handed bats and relievers. While there isn’t a ton of clarity on specific targets, Toronto is open to addressing a variety of spots in the coming weeks.

There is one important factor to consider. The Blue Jays can only acquire players who are vaccinated against COVID-19, ruling out the likes of Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. It could be a small hurdle for the team, limiting the variety of options available to them.

Chicago Cubs set huge asking price for Willson Contreras trade

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras is the biggest name being floated in MLB trade rumors right now. The Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher is enjoying the best season in his career. According to Jon Heyman, Chicago is setting an exceptionally high asking price. It’s not a surprise, considering multiple MLB contenders (Houston Astros, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants) could use a high-end catcher. However, Contreras being a half-season rental will hurt a potential trade return.

Josh Hader trade unlikely to happen in 2022

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hader is the best closer in baseball and there are a lot of MLB teams who would love to add the elite left-handed reliever to their bullpen. Unsurprisingly, per Jon Heyman , many in baseball view it as a pipe dream that the Milwaukee Brewers would even entertain the idea of moving one of their best players. Instead, any interested clubs will likely have to wait until the winter meetings.

NL team ‘pushing hard’ for Ramon Laureano trade

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. While ace Frankie Montas is generating the most interest, attention is also being given to outfielder Ramon Laureano. According to MLB insider Peter Gammons , the Miami Marlins are believed to be pushing hard to acquire him.

Laureano, under contract through 2024, is an ideal target for the Marlins. The 27-year-old outfielder is outstanding defensively. Capable of playing either right or center field, he’d be a big addition for a team that emphasizes pitching and fielding. While Laureano served a PED suspension, he has been very productive at the plate (.702 OPS) since his return.

Miami Marlins won’t trade Pablo Lopez

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

There are quite a few intriguing starting pitchers being floated in MLB trade rumors in June, but no arguably no pitcher would be more coveted than Miami Marlins righty Pablo Lopez. The 26-year-old’s stuff is just as dominant as the likes of Frankie Montas, but Lopez is under contract through 2024.

Unfortunately for pitching-needy teams, per Jon Heyman , Miami has no intention of dealing Lopez. It loves its pitching depth and places a premium on one of the top arms in its starting rotation. So, barring a collapse in the standings and an overwhelming offer, Lopez won’t be traded in 2022.

Madison Bumgarner a potential trade candidate

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Arizona Diamondbacks won’t move Ketel Marte or Zac Gallen, there is another name being floated in MLB trade rumors. Madison Bumgarner, who is in the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract, is being mentioned as a potential target by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi . While Bumgarner’s best days are behind him, he could be a viable mid-rotation starter for a contender.

New York Mets targeting pitchers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is expected to be plenty of pitching available this summer, both in the bullpen and starting rotation. While the New York Mets will get some reinforcements from the injured list, they are reportedly still interested in adding impact pitching before the MLB trade deadline.

New York Yankees’ Miguel Andujar issues trade request

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the New York Yankees top prospects, Miguel Andujar is looking for a way out. The 27-year-old has found limited at-bats on a deep roster, stuck to spending a majority of his time in the minors. Andujar has played in just 78 games since the 2020 season, slashing .253/.281/.366 with seven home runs. He could interest a rebuilding team looking to buy low on a young hitter with plenty of tools.

Five teams to watch for Frankie Montas trade

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas is the biggest name floated in MLB trade rumors this year and he could be on a new team after the MLB trade deadline. Jeff Passan of ESPN detailed the active market for Montas with numerous teams expected to pursue him. As of now, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays are expected to be in play for Montas.

Three MLB teams explored Bryan Reynolds trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates entertained plenty of trade inquiries this offseason, further exploring moves to support their rebuild. According to Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners all expressed interest in acquiring All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, it’s believed across the league that Pittsburgh intends to keep him pas the MLB trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks keeping Zac Gallen

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While multiple MLB teams would be interested in a Zac Gallent trade this July, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports the Arizona Diamondbacks will keep their young ace. Arizona has slipped down the standings as of late, but the belief is there won’t be a hard sell this summer.

Washington Nationals keeping Juan Soto

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Despite speculation about a Juan Soto trade this summer, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo made it clear this week the organization won’t even entertain the idea of dealing its best player. The biggest move likely to happen to D.C’s MLB team is it being sold later this year.

New York Mets looking into starting pitchers

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer until July, at the earliest, the New York Mets are once again in the market for starting pitching. Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo are two of the biggest names floated in MLB trade rumors. Unsurprisingly, per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets have scouted both pitchers and Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle. A deal with the Oakland Athletics seems more likely, given the A’s extensively scouted the Mets’ farm system before the Chris Bassitt trade.

San Francisco Giants scouting Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the San Francisco Giants have scouted Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle this season. Both players are under contractual control through the 2023 season and are viewed as likely trade candidates this summer.

Castillo is coming off his best start since returning from the injured list. The 29-year-old righty allowed just two runs on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays and didn’t issue a walk. More importantly, his velocity (96.4 mph) took another step forward. As for Mahle, he is turning things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. Castillo is a former Giants’ pitching prospect and the organization has multiple former Reds’ pitchers in its rotation.

MLB trade rumors: Players who could be traded in 2022

Frankie Montas, SP, Oakland Athletics

Tyler Mahle, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

Martin Perez, SP, Texas Rangers

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Jose Quintana, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Wade Miley, SP, Chicago Cubs

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

Kevin Kiermaier, CF, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Mike Minor, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Hendricks, SP, Chicago Cubs

Zack Greinke, SP, Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds open to discussing Tyler Mahle trade

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sitting near the bottom of the MLB standings , the Cincinnati Reds are already open for business months before the trade deadline. According to Peter Gammons , the Reds are “now willing” to discuss deals involving Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo. While Castillo is more coveted, Mahle is an affordable righty under team control through 2023. While he has struggled this season (6.46 ERA), his 3.55 FIP and .330 BABIP suggest positive regression is coming. He’s a viable mid-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers open to trading David Price

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire David Price in February 2020 as part of the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade. Since landing in Los Angeles, the veteran southpaw opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and served as pitching depth for the Dodgers in 2021.

Now, the 36-year-old is looking for an opportunity to start. With the Dodgers overloaded on the pitching side, MLB insider Peter Gammons reports Price is available for trade. He is owed the remaining portion of a $16 million salary in 2022, with the Boston Red Sox covering half of his original $32 million salary. Given the number of teams in need of left-handed pitching, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Price is traded before July.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo a potential trade candidate

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds are the worst team in baseball this year, sitting at the bottom of the MLB standings . While ace Luis Castillo is coming off the injured list after missing the start of the 2022 season with a shoulder issue, he might not be long for Cincinnati. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently mentioned Castillo, if healthy, as one of the top starting pitchers likely available at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The 29-year-old has a $7.35 million salary this season and is arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2023. Coming off a 2021 season with a 9.21 K/9, a 3.63 xERA and a .251 BAAA across 187.2 innings, he could interest multiple contenders seeking a No. 3 starter.

MLB trade rumors: San Diego Padres discussing Dinelson Lamet

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A few years removed from being a staple in the San Diego Padres rotation and a 2020 All-MLB Second Team selection, Dinelson Lamet is now among the MLB trade candidates in 2022. The 29-year-old righty ($4.775 million salary) is being shopped around the league by San Diego, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic . Once an outstanding starter, ligament damage on Lamet’s elbow has forced him into a bullpen role. The Padres reportedly want to trade him to create financial flexibility to add a bat later this season.

New York Yankees, San Diego Padres discussed offseason Joey Gallo trade

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres looked everywhere in their search for outfield help this offseason, including an inquiry with the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman , the Padres talked to the Yankees about a deal for Joey Gallo. However, the asking price proved too much with New York seeking “a return befitting his ability, not his achievements.” Since being traded to the Yankees in July 2021, Gallo has a .165/.296/.378 slash line with 15 home runs in 249 at-bats.

Oakland A’s price for Frankie Montas trade pushing teams away

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas hung around in MLB trade rumors for months, with many assuming he’d be traded by Opening Day. Instead, he’s the only marquee player left on the roster. We might now have a better idea why. The Chicago White Sox, who reportedly came close to landing Sean Manaea (Bob Bightengale), pursued Montas. Upon discovering Oakland wanted one of Chicago’s best, young MLB talents – Andrew Vaughn – the White Sox backed off.

Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees pursued Sean Manaea

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before trading left-handed pitcher Sean Manea to the San Diego Padres, the Oakland Athletics weighed offers from two AL contenders. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox also made a run at Manaea. Ultimately, San Diego offered the strongest return of prospects.

MLB rumors: New York Yankees looked into Willson Contreras

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have one of the worst catcher situations in baseball. Fortunately, the club is at least exploring options to address it. According to Bruce Levine of 760 The Score , the Yankees have looked into acquiring Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He’s also on the radar for the San Diego Padres. However, it’s not believed that a trade is imminent.

Miami Marlins wouldn’t move top prospect for Bryan Reynolds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After signing corner outfielder Jorge Soler, center field is now the biggest weakness on the Miami Marlins roster. One ideal fit for the franchise, a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. However, per Marlins’ insider Joe Frisaro , Miami isn’t willing to deal either top pitching prospect Max Meyer or outfielder JJ Bleday to Pittsburgh. For the time being, a deal is unlikely to happen.

