MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might not see any big moves in the first month, but don’t be surprised when clubs that started retooling their roster after the CBA was signed continue those efforts with significant trades.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

New York Yankees eyeing outfield help

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are starting to be floated in more MLB trade rumors, with a clearer vision of what Brian Cashman might target in July. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Yankees are looking for outfield upgrades. Washington Nationals’ star Juan Soto and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds are the top targets, but it’s believed neither are available.

New York’s interest in improving the outfield is understandable. While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are performing at elite levels right now, the same can’t be said for Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo. Gallo sports a .165/.276/.330 slash line as of July 2 and Hicks’ .218/.338/.284 line isn’t much better.

Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays potential trade partners

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Carlos Santana, more Kansas City Royals players are being floated in MLB trade rumors. While a deal isn’t imminent, Jon Morosi notes the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays could be potential trade partners. Not only are the Jays a potential landing spot for Andrew Benintendi, but a reliever like Scott Barlow (2.20 ERA) or Joel Payamps (2.42 ERA) could become a target for a Toronto bullpen in need of support this summer. Expect a lot more MLB trade rumors connecting Toronto to pitching.

MLB teams expected to pursue Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs will once again be sellers at the deadline this year. WHile much of the spotlight centers on All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and even closer David Robertson, there’s another name to monitor. According to MBL insider Jon Heyman (H/T NBC Sports Chicago ), Cubs’ righty Kyle Hendrucjs will have suitors in July.

Hendricks, age 32, is far removed from the player who finished as the MLB ERA leader in 2016. He sports a 4.90 ERA and 1.3 WHIP on the season, functioning more as a back-end starter in the last two years. However, he is capable of eating innings and is under contract for $14 million next season. For MLB teams seeking a more affordable alternative than the top starters, Hendricks is a decent fallback option.

New York Yankees expected to pursue top pitching

Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees rotation is one of the best in baseball, but it seems they might believe there is room for improvement. Brian Cashman is expected to make a run at either Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo or Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas. For more on their pursuits and what it might cost to land each front-line starter, check below.

Kansas City Royals shopping Andrew Benintendi

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a disappointing season for the Kansas City Royals as the club has fallen short of expectations that weren’t high to begin with. As a result, the front office will be busy in July exploring trade options. According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe , Kansas City is already shopping outfielder Andrew Benintendi around the league.

The 28-year-old outfielder is a free agent this winter, so the return in a trade won’t be significant. However, Benintendi does provide a reliable on-base threat (.366 OBP) and is a complementary left-handed bat for lineups that might often be too right-handed heavy. Benintendi will be one of the most popular names floated in MLB trade rumors this month and his days in Kansas City are numbered.

New York Mets, San Diego Padres among teams interested in Luis Castillo

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

As July closes in, MLB trade rumors are everywhere. Starting pitching will once again be coveted with Luis Castillo among the most intriguing arms. The Cincinnati Reds righty is under contractual control through 2023, but ownership is making him available in an effort to cut payroll. According to Jon Heyman, the Mets, Padres and Minnesota Twins are among the clubs already expressing interest in Castillo.

Oakland A’s now receiving calls on Frankie Montas

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Oakland Athletics are now receiving calls about starting pitcher Frankie Montas. The expectation remains he will be dealt before the MLB trade deadline, even with a season and half remaining on his contract. However, the price tag will be significant as he is widely viewed as the best starter available this summer. Teams like the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are clubs to keep an eye on based on the latest MLB trade rumors.

Philadelphia Phillies eyeing bullpen help

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a very familiar position. Entering July on the outside of the MLB postseason picture , the bullpen is once again a huge problem. On June 24, the Phillies had the 11th-highest ERA (4.24) in the majors and whiffs in free agency played a huge role. According to Jon Heyman , Philadelphia is exploring the bullpen market, but there are no specific targets on the radar as of now.

Christian Walker viewed as a target with significant interest

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t yet determined whether they will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline, per MLB.com . As the team slips further down the standings, though, the likelihood of multiple veterans being moved in July increases.

If Arizona sells off talent, the expectation is it will receive plenty of calls on first baseman Christian Walker. Under contract through 2024, the 31-year-old slugger offers enticing traits that hint at greater potential. According to StatCast, he is in the 94th percentile in Barrel rate and he is above-average defensively. While the slash line (.203/.298/.477) is unappealing, Walker’s 10.5% walk rate and .185 batting average on balls in play suggest he is capable of a lot more.

Toronto Blue Jays already exploring trade market

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays likely realize that winning the AL East this year isn’t realistic. However, this is still one of the best teams in the American League and it boasts a lot of talent capable of making a difference in October. With the MLB postseason races tight, Toronto is already checking around the league.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet , the Blue Jays are surveying the trade market of starting pitchers, left-handed bats and relievers. While there isn’t a ton of clarity on specific targets, Toronto is open to addressing a variety of spots in the coming weeks.

There is one important factor to consider. The Blue Jays can only acquire players who are vaccinated against COVID-19, ruling out the likes of Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. It could be a small hurdle for the team, limiting the variety of options available to them.

Chicago Cubs set huge asking price for Willson Contreras trade

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras is the biggest name being floated in MLB trade rumors right now. The Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher is enjoying the best season in his career. According to Jon Heyman, Chicago is setting an exceptionally high asking price. It’s not a surprise, considering multiple MLB contenders (Houston Astros, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants) could use a high-end catcher. However, Contreras being a half-season rental will hurt a potential trade return.

Josh Hader trade unlikely to happen in 2022

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hader is the best closer in baseball and there are a lot of MLB teams who would love to add the elite left-handed reliever to their bullpen. Unsurprisingly, per Jon Heyman , many in baseball view it as a pipe dream that the Milwaukee Brewers would even entertain the idea of moving one of their best players. Instead, any interested clubs will likely have to wait until the winter meetings.

NL team ‘pushing hard’ for Ramon Laureano trade

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. While ace Frankie Montas is generating the most interest, attention is also being given to outfielder Ramon Laureano. According to MLB insider Peter Gammons , the Miami Marlins are believed to be pushing hard to acquire him.

Laureano, under contract through 2024, is an ideal target for the Marlins. The 27-year-old outfielder is outstanding defensively. Capable of playing either right or center field, he’d be a big addition for a team that emphasizes pitching and fielding. While Laureano served a PED suspension, he has been very productive at the plate (.702 OPS) since his return.

Miami Marlins won’t trade Pablo Lopez

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

There are quite a few intriguing starting pitchers being floated in MLB trade rumors in June, but no arguably no pitcher would be more coveted than Miami Marlins righty Pablo Lopez. The 26-year-old’s stuff is just as dominant as the likes of Frankie Montas, but Lopez is under contract through 2024.

Unfortunately for pitching-needy teams, per Jon Heyman , Miami has no intention of dealing Lopez. It loves its pitching depth and places a premium on one of the top arms in its starting rotation. So, barring a collapse in the standings and an overwhelming offer, Lopez won’t be traded in 2022.

Madison Bumgarner a potential trade candidate

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Arizona Diamondbacks won’t move Ketel Marte or Zac Gallen, there is another name being floated in MLB trade rumors. Madison Bumgarner, who is in the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract, is being mentioned as a potential target by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi . While Bumgarner’s best days are behind him, he could be a viable mid-rotation starter for a contender.

New York Mets targeting pitchers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is expected to be plenty of pitching available this summer, both in the bullpen and starting rotation. While the New York Mets will get some reinforcements from the injured list, they are reportedly still interested in adding impact pitching before the MLB trade deadline.

New York Yankees’ Miguel Andujar issues trade request

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the New York Yankees top prospects, Miguel Andujar is looking for a way out. The 27-year-old has found limited at-bats on a deep roster, stuck to spending a majority of his time in the minors. Andujar has played in just 78 games since the 2020 season, slashing .253/.281/.366 with seven home runs. He could interest a rebuilding team looking to buy low on a young hitter with plenty of tools.

Five teams to watch for Frankie Montas trade

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas is the biggest name floated in MLB trade rumors this year and he could be on a new team after the MLB trade deadline. Jeff Passan of ESPN detailed the active market for Montas with numerous teams expected to pursue him. As of now, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays are expected to be in play for Montas.

Three MLB teams explored Bryan Reynolds trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates entertained plenty of trade inquiries this offseason, further exploring moves to support their rebuild. According to Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners all expressed interest in acquiring All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, it’s believed across the league that Pittsburgh intends to keep him pas the MLB trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks keeping Zac Gallen

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While multiple MLB teams would be interested in a Zac Gallent trade this July, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports the Arizona Diamondbacks will keep their young ace. Arizona has slipped down the standings as of late, but the belief is there won’t be a hard sell this summer.

Washington Nationals keeping Juan Soto

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Despite speculation about a Juan Soto trade this summer, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo made it clear this week the organization won’t even entertain the idea of dealing its best player. The biggest move likely to happen to D.C’s MLB team is it being sold later this year.

New York Mets looking into starting pitchers

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer until July, at the earliest, the New York Mets are once again in the market for starting pitching. Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo are two of the biggest names floated in MLB trade rumors. Unsurprisingly, per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets have scouted both pitchers and Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle. A deal with the Oakland Athletics seems more likely, given the A’s extensively scouted the Mets’ farm system before the Chris Bassitt trade.

San Francisco Giants scouting Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the San Francisco Giants have scouted Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle this season. Both players are under contractual control through the 2023 season and are viewed as likely trade candidates this summer.

Castillo is coming off his best start since returning from the injured list. The 29-year-old righty allowed just two runs on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays and didn’t issue a walk. More importantly, his velocity (96.4 mph) took another step forward. As for Mahle, he is turning things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. Castillo is a former Giants’ pitching prospect and the organization has multiple former Reds’ pitchers in its rotation.

MLB trade rumors: Players who could be traded in 2022

Frankie Montas, SP, Oakland Athletics

Tyler Mahle, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox

Martin Perez, SP, Texas Rangers

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Jose Quintana, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Wade Miley, SP, Chicago Cubs

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

Kevin Kiermaier, CF, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Mike Minor, SP, Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Hendricks, SP, Chicago Cubs

Zack Greinke, SP, Kansas City Royals

Juan Soto could be traded in July

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The possibility of a Washington Nationals sale could have an impact on the future of Juan Soto. Washington isn’t close to contending and its biggest star wants to become one of the highest paid MLB players ever , seemingly influencing interest from potential buyers of the franchise. According to Buster Olney of ESPN , it’s part of the reason multiple MLB executives believe the Nationals might be inclined to trade the MVP candidate this summer. If that proves to be true, he will be the most coveted MLB trade candidate in years.

Xander Bogaerts viewed as trade candidate

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If the Boston Red Sox keep struggling, many around the league believe the front office will commit to selling players on expiring contracts this offseason. With Xander Bogaerts able to exercise his opt-out clause, enabling him to become a free agent, he could be on the move. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand spoke to multiple executives and many believe the odds of a Bogaerts trade are increasing with each week that passes.

Cincinnati Reds open to discussing Tyler Mahle trade

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sitting near the bottom of the MLB standings , the Cincinnati Reds are already open for business months before the trade deadline. According to Peter Gammons , the Reds are “now willing” to discuss deals involving Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo. While Castillo is more coveted, Mahle is an affordable righty under team control through 2023. While he has struggled this season (6.46 ERA), his 3.55 FIP and .330 BABIP suggest positive regression is coming. He’s a viable mid-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers open to trading David Price

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire David Price in February 2020 as part of the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade. Since landing in Los Angeles, the veteran southpaw opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and served as pitching depth for the Dodgers in 2021.

Now, the 36-year-old is looking for an opportunity to start. With the Dodgers overloaded on the pitching side, MLB insider Peter Gammons reports Price is available for trade. He is owed the remaining portion of a $16 million salary in 2022, with the Boston Red Sox covering half of his original $32 million salary. Given the number of teams in need of left-handed pitching, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Price is traded before July.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo a potential trade candidate

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds are the worst team in baseball this year, sitting at the bottom of the MLB standings . While ace Luis Castillo is coming off the injured list after missing the start of the 2022 season with a shoulder issue, he might not be long for Cincinnati. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently mentioned Castillo, if healthy, as one of the top starting pitchers likely available at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The 29-year-old has a $7.35 million salary this season and is arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2023. Coming off a 2021 season with a 9.21 K/9, a 3.63 xERA and a .251 BAAA across 187.2 innings, he could interest multiple contenders seeking a No. 3 starter.

MLB trade rumors: San Diego Padres discussing Dinelson Lamet

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A few years removed from being a staple in the San Diego Padres rotation and a 2020 All-MLB Second Team selection, Dinelson Lamet is now among the MLB trade candidates in 2022. The 29-year-old righty ($4.775 million salary) is being shopped around the league by San Diego, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic . Once an outstanding starter, ligament damage on Lamet’s elbow has forced him into a bullpen role. The Padres reportedly want to trade him to create financial flexibility to add a bat later this season.

Related: MLB standings 2022

New York Yankees, San Diego Padres discussed offseason Joey Gallo trade

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres looked everywhere in their search for outfield help this offseason, including an inquiry with the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman , the Padres talked to the Yankees about a deal for Joey Gallo. However, the asking price proved too much with New York seeking “a return befitting his ability, not his achievements.” Since being traded to the Yankees in July 2021, Gallo has a .165/.296/.378 slash line with 15 home runs in 249 at-bats.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

Texas Rangers’ Willie Calhoun asks for trade

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Once among the top prospects in MLB, 27-year-old Willie Calhoun is headed back to the minors after being demoted by the Texas Rangers. The outfielder isn’t pleased with the demotion, but Texas feels its warranted after he slashed .243/.303/.419 across 713 career at-bats in the Rangers’ lineup. Speaking to Rangers’ reporter Levi Weaver, Calhoun made it clear that he wants out of the organization.

“I do want to be traded….I don’t know if I’ll play another game in a Rangers uniform. And I let them know that.” Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun to Levi Weaver of The Athletic

Oakland A’s price for Frankie Montas trade pushing teams away

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas hung around in MLB trade rumors for months, with many assuming he’d be traded by Opening Day. Instead, he’s the only marquee player left on the roster. We might now have a better idea why. The Chicago White Sox, who reportedly came close to landing Sean Manaea (Bob Bightengale), pursued Montas. Upon discovering Oakland wanted one of Chicago’s best, young MLB talents – Andrew Vaughn – the White Sox backed off.

Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees pursued Sean Manaea

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before trading left-handed pitcher Sean Manea to the San Diego Padres, the Oakland Athletics weighed offers from two AL contenders. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox also made a run at Manaea. Ultimately, San Diego offered the strongest return of prospects.

MLB trade rumors: Eric Hosmer likely to be traded, multiple teams interested

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and first baseman Eric Hosmer know a trade is in everyone’s best interest. San Diego wants to move off Hosmer’s contract and the former All-Star slugger wants to play for a team that wants him. According to Jon Heyman , San Diego is deep in talks with multiple clubs to find a home for Hosmer. A deal could happen before long.

San Diego Padres checked in on Bryan Reynolds trade

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds hung around in MLB trade rumors all offseason, but the All-Star hitter is still with the team. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres engaged in some discussions with the Pirates on a potential blockbuster deal. For now, Pittsburgh’s price is likely too high for San Diego, the Miami Marlins or any other interested club to match.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if that changes at some point with Reynold’s talent, versatility and team-friendly contract making him an ideal target. While this should be the kind of player the Pirates want to build around, the organization’s need for young pitching might influence a decision.

MLB rumors: New York Yankees looked into Willson Contreras

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have one of the worst catcher situations in baseball. Fortunately, the club is at least exploring options to address it. According to Bruce Levine of 760 The Score , the Yankees have looked into acquiring Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He’s also on the radar for the San Diego Padres. However, it’s not believed that a trade is imminent.

Minnesota Twins pursuing Frankie Montas trade

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas is the biggest name being floated in MLB trade rumors right now. After signing Carlos Correa, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports the Twins are in talks with the Athletics about a potential deal for the front-line starter. The asking price will be high, especially with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox are in the market for pitching. However, Montas would be a strong fit for the Twins and a front office that is being aggressive this offseason.

Miami Marlins wouldn’t move top prospect for Bryan Reynolds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After signing corner outfielder Jorge Soler, center field is now the biggest weakness on the Miami Marlins roster. One ideal fit for the franchise, a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. However, per Marlins’ insider Joe Frisaro , Miami isn’t willing to deal either top pitching prospect Max Meyer or outfielder JJ Bleday to Pittsburgh. For the time being, a deal is unlikely to happen.

More must-reads: