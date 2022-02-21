MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB news, rumors in 2022

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on the MLB lockout to free agency and eventually the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

Everyone’s focus right now is on the lockout. While there is currently no end in sight, we’re at least seeing progress between the league and the MLB Players’ Association. We’ll provide the latest updates and analysis here, letting fans know the latest MLB news on when baseball will return.

Once the lockout ends, MLB free agency and trades will explode. In such a short window before the regular season, expect an avalanche of free-agent signings and blockbuster deals.

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

MLB trade rumors: League sets deadline before delaying season

As team owners and the MLB Players Association prepare for meetings throughout the week, there is now a deadline in play. USA Today and The Athletic both reported that a new CBA agreement must be in place by Monday, Feb. 28. If the two sides aren’t close, MLB will officially push back Opening Day.

Tommy Pham open to playing new position

When the lockout ends, Tommy Pham will be among the veteran players in a rush to sign contracts before the regular season starts. The 33-year-old is coming off a poor season at the plate (.229/.340/.383), but he is open to increasing his value in a new way. Pham told The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin that he is open to playing first base. It would certainly help his value, potentially even for a reunion with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays open to Austin Meadows trade

Austin Meadows is coming off another productive season at the plate, hitting 27 home runs with 106 RBIs in 142 games. The 26-year-old is also arbitration-eligible through 2024, making him a compelling piece for teams across the league. But Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays will be listening to offers on Meadows once the lockout ends, with a logjam of outfielders on the roster. If he’s available, Meadows becomes one of the top MLB trade candidates in 2022.

Seattle Mariners, Mitch Haniger not talking contract extension

The Seattle Mariners are quietly building an AL contender in 2020 and outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to be a crucial part of their plans. However, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times , Seattle didn’t show any interest in signing the slugger to a contract extension before the lockout. Entering his age-31 season, Haniger is arbitration-eligible for the final time this spring before becoming a free agent. He’ll make an impact in Seattle in 2022, but the Mariners might be planning to let him walk after to create their Julio Rodriguez-Jarred Kelenic-Kyle Lewis outfield.

Latest news on MLB lockout

Major League Baseball imposed a lockout on Dec. 2, 2021, when the collective-bargaining agreement expired. Slow negotiations have dragged on for months and the league recently set a March 1 deadline for an agreement to be reached before officially delaying Opening Day. Fortunately, there is good news.

A ccording to ESPN’s Jeff Passan , MLB and the MLBPA will hold multiple in-person meetings starting on Feb. 21. Talks could progress quickly during this time, with both sides wanting to avoid a shortened 2022 season. Considering multiple team owners will be in New York for these meetings, per Ben Nicholson-Smith , there is at least some hope that a new CBA isn’t weeks away.

Juan Soto turned down 13-year, $250 million contract offer

Juan Soto, arguably the best hitter in baseball, just turned 23 in October and is already entering his fifth season in the majors. Sitting at 98 career home runs and a .981 OPS, this is a slugger at the early stages of a future Hall of Fame career. Soto told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas that the Washington Nationals offered him a 13-year, $350 million contract before the lockout. While it might sound crazy that he turned it down, many expect Soto to sign the first $500 million contract in MLB history when he’s a free agent in 2025.

Chicago White Sox requiring minor league players to get vaccinated

The Chicago White Sox announced on Feb. 11 that all MiLB players in their organization are mandated to receive the COVID-19 booster shot to participate in spring training. They are currently the only known MLB organization requiring minor league players to receive the vaccine. MLB players aren’t required to be vaccinated. Click here for more information on the story.

New York Yankees interested in Freddie Freeman

Whenever the MLB lockout ends, expect marquee teams to make a splash. The luxury-tax threshold is expected to rise in the next CBA, giving teams with high payrolls even more flexibility to spend. Recognizing that, the Yankees reportedly plan to pursue All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman. He is one of the top MLB free agents available this offseason and there’s a chance the Atlanta Braves lose him.

Atlanta Braves discussed Matt Olson trade before lockout

Seemingly aware that losing Freddie Freeman is a real possibility, the Atlanta Braves are exploring alternatives. Specifically, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal , the Braves and Oakland Athletics discussed a Matt Olson trade before the lockout. While it was only Atlanta doing background work at the time, don’t be surprised if the Braves pivot to the 27-year-old star who grew up in Atlanta as a potential Freeman replacement.

Toronto Blue Jays interested in Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to joint reporting from Ben Nicholson-Smith and TSN Sports’ Scotty Mitchell , the Toronto Blue Jays are high on three of the Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers. Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are all on Toronto’s radar. Of the trio, Gray is the likeliest to move. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cincinnati is willing to move multiple starters. Expect all three to be floated in MLB trade rumors in the weeks and months ahead.

While many of the top players in free agency signed before Dec. 2, Carlos Correa never came close to putting pen to paper. Instead, the All-Star shortstop wanted to wait for the right offer to come along. Jon Heyman reported in January that Correa sought $330-plus million as the starting point for any deal. Considering Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal, Correa has a good shot at getting his wish.

Los Angeles Angels haven’t started negotiating Shohei Ohtani contract extension

Fresh off winning AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani is inching towards hitting the open market. The two-way phenom is owed $5.5 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2023. Despite being so close to free agency, the Angels reportedly haven’t talked to him about a contract extension. Click here for more details .

New York Mets to make splash when offseason resumes?

The New York Mets offseason already includes the free-agent signing of Max Scherzer , Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar. However, another big move could be coming. New York wants to compete for a World Series in 2022 and Steven Cohen could reportedly make a huge splash once a CBA is signed and transactions resume.

