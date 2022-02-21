ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB news, rumors in 2022

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXpD2_0eIQzFGX00

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on the MLB lockout to free agency and eventually the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

Everyone’s focus right now is on the lockout. While there is currently no end in sight, we’re at least seeing progress between the league and the MLB Players’ Association. We’ll provide the latest updates and analysis here, letting fans know the latest MLB news on when baseball will return.

Once the lockout ends, MLB free agency and trades will explode. In such a short window before the regular season, expect an avalanche of free-agent signings and blockbuster deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28arUg_0eIQzFGX00 Also Read:
MLB games today: 2021-’22 MLB offseason Schedule

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

MLB trade rumors: League sets deadline before delaying season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIB7y_0eIQzFGX00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As team owners and the MLB Players Association prepare for meetings throughout the week, there is now a deadline in play. USA Today and The Athletic both reported that a new CBA agreement must be in place by Monday, Feb. 28. If the two sides aren’t close, MLB will officially push back Opening Day.

Tommy Pham open to playing new position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RvNh_0eIQzFGX00
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

When the lockout ends, Tommy Pham will be among the veteran players in a rush to sign contracts before the regular season starts. The 33-year-old is coming off a poor season at the plate (.229/.340/.383), but he is open to increasing his value in a new way. Pham told The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin that he is open to playing first base. It would certainly help his value, potentially even for a reunion with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays open to Austin Meadows trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYGwY_0eIQzFGX00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows is coming off another productive season at the plate, hitting 27 home runs with 106 RBIs in 142 games. The 26-year-old is also arbitration-eligible through 2024, making him a compelling piece for teams across the league. But Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays will be listening to offers on Meadows once the lockout ends, with a logjam of outfielders on the roster. If he’s available, Meadows becomes one of the top MLB trade candidates in 2022.

Seattle Mariners, Mitch Haniger not talking contract extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466a0d_0eIQzFGX00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners are quietly building an AL contender in 2020 and outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to be a crucial part of their plans. However, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times , Seattle didn’t show any interest in signing the slugger to a contract extension before the lockout. Entering his age-31 season, Haniger is arbitration-eligible for the final time this spring before becoming a free agent. He’ll make an impact in Seattle in 2022, but the Mariners might be planning to let him walk after to create their Julio Rodriguez-Jarred Kelenic-Kyle Lewis outfield.

Latest news on MLB lockout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKoWq_0eIQzFGX00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball imposed a lockout on Dec. 2, 2021, when the collective-bargaining agreement expired. Slow negotiations have dragged on for months and the league recently set a March 1 deadline for an agreement to be reached before officially delaying Opening Day. Fortunately, there is good news.

Related: Breaking down the divide between MLB, MLB Players Association

A ccording to ESPN’s Jeff Passan , MLB and the MLBPA will hold multiple in-person meetings starting on Feb. 21. Talks could progress quickly during this time, with both sides wanting to avoid a shortened 2022 season. Considering multiple team owners will be in New York for these meetings, per Ben Nicholson-Smith , there is at least some hope that a new CBA isn’t weeks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eur3_0eIQzFGX00 Also Read:
20 best baseball players of all time: Who is the best MLB player ever?

Juan Soto turned down 13-year, $250 million contract offer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pQua_0eIQzFGX00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto, arguably the best hitter in baseball, just turned 23 in October and is already entering his fifth season in the majors. Sitting at 98 career home runs and a .981 OPS, this is a slugger at the early stages of a future Hall of Fame career. Soto told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas that the Washington Nationals offered him a 13-year, $350 million contract before the lockout. While it might sound crazy that he turned it down, many expect Soto to sign the first $500 million contract in MLB history when he’s a free agent in 2025.

Chicago White Sox requiring minor league players to get vaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpwst_0eIQzFGX00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox announced on Feb. 11 that all MiLB players in their organization are mandated to receive the COVID-19 booster shot to participate in spring training. They are currently the only known MLB organization requiring minor league players to receive the vaccine. MLB players aren’t required to be vaccinated. Click here for more information on the story.

New York Yankees interested in Freddie Freeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bu9Dm_0eIQzFGX00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever the MLB lockout ends, expect marquee teams to make a splash. The luxury-tax threshold is expected to rise in the next CBA, giving teams with high payrolls even more flexibility to spend. Recognizing that, the Yankees reportedly plan to pursue All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman. He is one of the top MLB free agents available this offseason and there’s a chance the Atlanta Braves lose him.

Related: MLB power rankings – Shakeup after first MLB offseason wave

Atlanta Braves discussed Matt Olson trade before lockout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShxQa_0eIQzFGX00
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Seemingly aware that losing Freddie Freeman is a real possibility, the Atlanta Braves are exploring alternatives. Specifically, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal , the Braves and Oakland Athletics discussed a Matt Olson trade before the lockout. While it was only Atlanta doing background work at the time, don’t be surprised if the Braves pivot to the 27-year-old star who grew up in Atlanta as a potential Freeman replacement.

Related: 2022 MLB playoff projections

Toronto Blue Jays interested in Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8DMc_0eIQzFGX00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to joint reporting from Ben Nicholson-Smith and TSN Sports’ Scotty Mitchell , the Toronto Blue Jays are high on three of the Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers. Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are all on Toronto’s radar. Of the trio, Gray is the likeliest to move. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cincinnati is willing to move multiple starters. Expect all three to be floated in MLB trade rumors in the weeks and months ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jOC1_0eIQzFGX00 Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever in MLB history?

Carlos Correa contact likely to cost $330-plus million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmrWE_0eIQzFGX00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While many of the top players in free agency signed before Dec. 2, Carlos Correa never came close to putting pen to paper. Instead, the All-Star shortstop wanted to wait for the right offer to come along. Jon Heyman reported in January that Correa sought $330-plus million as the starting point for any deal. Considering Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal, Correa has a good shot at getting his wish.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022 – Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and more

Los Angeles Angels haven’t started negotiating Shohei Ohtani contract extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ko89Q_0eIQzFGX00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off winning AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani is inching towards hitting the open market. The two-way phenom is owed $5.5 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2023. Despite being so close to free agency, the Angels reportedly haven’t talked to him about a contract extension. Click here for more details .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u57sH_0eIQzFGX00 Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2021

New York Mets to make splash when offseason resumes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoNlK_0eIQzFGX00
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets offseason already includes the free-agent signing of Max Scherzer , Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar. However, another big move could be coming. New York wants to compete for a World Series in 2022 and Steven Cohen could reportedly make a huge splash once a CBA is signed and transactions resume.

MLB trade rumors: Players who could be traded in 2022

  • Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics
  • Sean Manaea, SP, Oakland Athletics
  • Frankie Montas, SP, Oakland Athletics
  • Chris Bassitt, SP, Oakland Athletics
  • Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees
  • Luke Voit, 1B, New York Yankees
  • JD Davis, 3B, New York Mets
  • Jeff McNeil, IF, New York Mets
  • Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
  • Kevin Kiermaier, CF, Tampa Bay Rays
  • Sonny Gray, SP, Cincinnati Reds
  • Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds
  • Craig Kimbrel, CP, Chicago White Sox

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder is new announcer for Yankees

Retired outfielder Cameron Maybin, who had three different stints playing for the Detroit Tigers, has been hired as a new television broadcaster for the New York Yankees. Maybin, 34, announced his retirement last month after playing parts of 15 seasons in the big leagues. He will serve as an analyst...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Releases Video Revealing His Side of Story

Following the news that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer would not be facing criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, the 31-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel finally addressing the report. In the video, Bauer argues his side of the story and questions the reporting on the allegations....
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Disagrees With Alex Wood On Freddie Freeman Preference

After Freddie Freeman helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series title since 1995, the general assumption was the two parties would quickly agree to a new contract in free agency. However, Freeman was not among the top free agents to sign before the MLB lockout began in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Matt Olson
FanSided

MLB Insider thinks St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber

MLB Insider Jim Bowden thinks that the St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber, but is a deal really that likely? Probably not. I am on the record saying that I believe the St. Louis Cardinals should sign Kyle Schwarber. He would fill one of their biggest needs (designated hitter) in a big way and in a season that is arguably their most important in franchise history, there has never been a better time to go all-in.
MLB
CBS Sports

How MLB's luxury tax became a lockout sticking point and why owners' proposal would lead to drastic changes

With Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout now threatening to delay the start of the 2022 regular season, the league and the MLB Players Association are expected to meet more frequently this week with the hope of reaching a new collective bargaining agreement before Opening Day must be postponed. (The unofficial deadline to avoid that fate is believed to be Feb. 28.) One of the biggest sticking points in the negotiations thus far has been the owners' unwillingness to budge on the parameters of the Competitive Balance Tax (hereafter referred to as the CBT).
MLB
12up

Mets eyeing Kris Bryant in free agency

We're all still waiting for the MLB lockout to end, but once it does, some big names will look to come off the board in free agency. Star third baseman Kris Bryant is looking for a new home, with multiple clubs being linked to his name. One of interest are...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Yankees#Braves#Usa Today#Cba#The Tampa Bay Times
Sports Illustrated

Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party

The MLB lockout has casted a pall over baseball’s offseason. Dodgers fans would prefer to be watching their favorite players at spring training. Instead, fans are left to observe what players are doing with their extended offseason. This week, several current Dodgers attended former teammate Joc Pederson’s surprise 30th...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

3 Aaron Judge destinations if Yankees let him walk in free agency

Whether the New York Yankees didn’t deem it an urgent priority or they were standing in solidarity with the rest of the league’s owners to hold a firm stance on the next collective bargaining agreement, Aaron Judge, as of this moment, is set to enter 2022 in a contract year after not receiving an extension during last season or before the lockout.
MLB
NJ.com

WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit work out together during lockout

TAMPA — It looked like spring training, sort of. It even sounded like it, a little bit. Except Yankees stars Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit were about 10 miles from George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday morning. Instead, they were at the University of South Florida’s Red McEwen Field, unable to use their team’s facilities due to the ongoing MLB lockout.
MLB
FanSided

Could St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to division rival?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to a division rival? Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts the right-hander signs with the Reds. When the lockout is over, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to be prominently involved in the free-agent bullpen market. One of their top targets is expected to be Ryan Tepera, who is arguably one of the most underrated relievers in baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reason Freddie Freeman will likely leave Braves

Freddie Freeman is one of the most beloved players in Atlanta Braves history. After all, he did bring the franchise a World Series title last season and has been extremely consistent offensively for several years. However, prior to the lockout, the first baseman and Atlanta failed to agree on a contract extension, with Buster Olney of ESPN reporting the Braves offered him a five-year, $135 million deal, but Freeman wants a six-year extension.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Explains Why LA is a Lock for 2022 Postseason

En lieu of spring training updates, baseball fans must resort to preseason previews. The MLB lockout doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon so previews are one of the few ways to talk about actual baseball right now. During Jomboy Media's NL West conversation, Trevor Plouffe expressed his confidence in the Dodgers making the playoff for the 10th straight season.
MLB
NESN

Kyle Schwarber To Red Sox? Why Slugger Might Not Be Free Agent Fit

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
NFL
Daily News

Manager Buck Showalter and hitting coach Eric Chavez believe universal DH fits Mets lineup better

PORT ST. LUCIE — The solution to the moving parts and unknown roles in the Mets lineup has a name: universal DH. Manager Buck Showalter and new hitting coach Eric Chavez both believe the universal designated hitter, which is expected to be included in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is an advantage for the Mets lineup. “The way [the lineup] looks like it will be, I think [the DH] will ...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy