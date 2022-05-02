MLB trade rumors: Dinelson Lamet, Joey Gallo trade candidates being discussed

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered.

The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might not see any big moves in the first month, but don’t be surprised when clubs that started retooling their roster after the CBA was signed continue those efforts with significant trades.

Below, we provide you with the latest MLB trade rumors with news and analysis on everything going on in 2022. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently throughout the year.

MLB trade rumors: San Diego Padres discussing Dinelson Lamet

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A few years removed from being a staple in the San Diego Padres rotation and a 2020 All-MLB Second Team selection, Dinelson Lamet is now among the MLB trade candidates in 2022. The 29-year-old righty ($4.775 million salary) is being shopped around the league by San Diego, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic . Once an outstanding starter, ligament damage on Lamet’s elbow has forced him into a bullpen role. The Padres reportedly want to trade him to create financial flexibility to add a bat later this season.

New York Yankees, San Diego Padres discussed offseason Joey Gallo trade

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres looked everywhere in their search for outfield help this offseason, including an inquiry with the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman , the Padres talked to the Yankees about a deal for Joey Gallo. However, the asking price proved too much with New York seeking “a return befitting his ability, not his achievements.” Since being traded to the Yankees in July 2021, Gallo has a .165/.296/.378 slash line with 15 home runs in 249 at-bats.

Texas Rangers’ Willie Calhoun asks for trade

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Once among the top prospects in MLB, 27-year-old Willie Calhoun is headed back to the minors after being demoted by the Texas Rangers. The outfielder isn’t pleased with the demotion, but Texas feels its warranted after he slashed .243/.303/.419 across 713 career at-bats in the Rangers’ lineup. Speaking to Rangers’ reporter Levi Weaver, Calhoun made it clear that he wants out of the organization.

“I do want to be traded….I don’t know if I’ll play another game in a Rangers uniform. And I let them know that.” Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun to Levi Weaver of The Athletic

Oakland A’s price for Frankie Montas trade pushing teams away

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas hung around in MLB trade rumors for months, with many assuming he’d be traded by Opening Day. Instead, he’s the only marquee player left on the roster. We might now have a better idea why. The Chicago White Sox, who reportedly came close to landing Sean Manaea (Bob Bightengale), pursued Montas. Upon discovering Oakland wanted one of Chicago’s best, young MLB talents – Andrew Vaughn – the White Sox backed off.

Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees pursued Sean Manaea

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before trading left-handed pitcher Sean Manea to the San Diego Padres, the Oakland Athletics weighed offers from two AL contenders. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox also made a run at Manaea. Ultimately, San Diego offered the strongest return of prospects.

MLB trade rumors: Eric Hosmer likely to be traded, multiple teams interested

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and first baseman Eric Hosmer know a trade is in everyone’s best interest. San Diego wants to move off Hosmer’s contract and the former All-Star slugger wants to play for a team that wants him. According to Jon Heyman , San Diego is deep in talks with multiple clubs to find a home for Hosmer. A deal could happen before long.

MLB trade rumors: Players who could be traded in 2022

Frankie Montas, SP, Oakland Athletics

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees

JD Davis, 3B, New York Mets

Jeff McNeil, IF, New York Mets

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Kevin Kiermaier, CF, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Castillo, SP, Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres checked in on Bryan Reynolds trade

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds hung around in MLB trade rumors all offseason, but the All-Star hitter is still with the team. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres engaged in some discussions with the Pirates on a potential blockbuster deal. For now, Pittsburgh’s price is likely too high for San Diego, the Miami Marlins or any other interested club to match.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if that changes at some point with Reynold’s talent, versatility and team-friendly contract making him an ideal target. While this should be the kind of player the Pirates want to build around, the organization’s need for young pitching might influence a decision.

MLB rumors: New York Yankees looked into Willson Contreras

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have one of the worst catcher situations in baseball. Fortunately, the club is at least exploring options to address it. According to Bruce Levine of 760 The Score , the Yankees have looked into acquiring Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He’s also on the radar for the San Diego Padres. However, it’s not believed that a trade is imminent.

Minnesota Twins pursuing Frankie Montas trade

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas is the biggest name being floated in MLB trade rumors right now. After signing Carlos Correa, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports the Twins are in talks with the Athletics about a potential deal for the front-line starter. The asking price will be high, especially with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox are in the market for pitching. However, Montas would be a strong fit for the Twins and a front office that is being aggressive this offseason.

Miami Marlins wouldn’t move top prospect for Bryan Reynolds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After signing corner outfielder Jorge Soler, center field is now the biggest weakness on the Miami Marlins roster. One ideal fit for the franchise, a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. However, per Marlins’ insider Joe Frisaro , Miami isn’t willing to deal either top pitching prospect Max Meyer or outfielder JJ Bleday to Pittsburgh. For the time being, a deal is unlikely to happen.

