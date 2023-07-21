MLB trade rumors: 30 latest rumors, including news on Shohei Ohtani, Yankees, Astros and Red Sox

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is underway and with that comes a lot of MLB trade rumors with some of the best players in baseball potentially on the move. Sportsnaut will keep you updated with all the latest MLB rumors from now through Aug. 1.

Just a year ago, we saw an MLB trade deadline for the ages. Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias, Whit Merrifield, Jordan Montgomery, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Castillo were among the big names traded. Trades play a crucial role in how the postseason shakes out, so you can count on marquee names and even an All-Star selection or two being traded during the 2023 MLB season.

Let’s dive into the latest MLB trade rumors. As the calendar shifts to June, with more teams shifting their focus toward buying or selling, there should be even more MLB rumors to track.

Latest MLB trade rumors heading into deadline

Tampa Bay Rays interested in Marcus Stroman

The Tampa Bay Rays have slipped in the standings over the last month, but it hasn’t shaken their approach to the trade deadline. Tampa Bay is keeping a close eye on the pitching market, with The Athletic noting that homework has already been done on Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, with the Astros and Blue Jays also interested.

Latest on the Los Angeles Angels’ asking price for Shohei Ohtani trade

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported this week that the Los Angeles Angels are now expected to at least entertain trade offers for Shohei Ohtani. The AL MVP has generated massive interest with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles among the teams expected to inquire about him. However, landing him comes at a cost.

A top MLB executive told Morosi that he believes the Angels are looking for a Juan Soto-like return for Ohtani. In 2022, the San Diego Padres emptied out the top of their farm system, trading away C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, Jarlin Susana and James Wood to acquire Soto. It was one of the largest hauls for a team, in terms of quality prospects, in the modern era. However, Ohtani’s status as a half-season rental will diminish the potential return in a trade.

Boston Red Sox intending to be buyers

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI , the Boston Red Sox are approaching the MLB trade deadline with the intention of buying. Boston is specifically looking for pitching, focused on addressing a pitching staff that ranks 24th in starting ERA (4.71) and is 12th in bullpen ERA (3.86). The Red Sox don’t have an elite farm system, so they’ll likely be targeting late-inning relievers and mid-rotation starters on expiring contracts.

Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors won’t include top player

In what can’t be considered too much of a surprise, the Los Angeles Angels are unwilling to move likely 2023 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to their cross-town rivals. Owner Arte Moreno has no interest in pulling off a trade of that ilk. In no way does this mean MLB’s best player won’t eventually end up with the Dodgers. Rather, it would have to come during MLB free agency this winter.

New York Yankees targeting former Cardinals top prospect

The Yankees have a need in the outfield with their current starters struggling and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge on the shelf. It has led to recent speculation that they could be in on former St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson, who is on the verge of losing his starting left field job to Tyler O’Neill.

Carlson, 24, was St. Louis’ top prospect heading into the 2021 season. He finished No. 3 in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. Though, the outfielder has struggled this season (.237 average, .710 OPS).

Houston Astros trade rumors point to Marcus Stroman

We already know that the Astros are looking for starting pitching help ahead of the MLB trade deadline. General manager Dana Brown made that clear.

Now comes this report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale indicating that Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman is on the top of Houston’s wish list. The impending free agent would certainly be a great addition for the defending champs. He’s pitched to a 10-6 record with a stellar 2.88 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 20 starts this season.

New York Yankees trade rumors tied to Shohei Ohtani, trade cost revealed

Already in the final year of his contract and quickly fading out of the American League playoff picture , the sound of a Shohei Ohtani trade could grow appealing to the Los Angeles Angels. If the front office decides trading their MVP superstar is in their best interest, one MLB insider says to keep an eye fixed on the New York Yankees .

Never afraid of spending big bucks, the Yankees may have a strong shot at signing Ohtani to the record-breaking contract he deserves. Plus, getting him now gives them a chance to impress the Japanese superstar while strengthening their effort to reach the World Series.

Other MLB insiders speculate the starting price for any Ohtani trade likely begins with at least two prospects ranked in the top 100. Another team mentioned in the chase includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a deep prospect pool to pluck from.

MLB teams eyeing New York Mets targets

Boasting the highest payroll in baseball, the New York Mets have a lot of talent on the roster. Falling well short of expectations, the Mets could surprisingly become sellers as the trade deadline nears. Even if they aren’t willing to trade some of their top, younger talent, teams are doing their due diligence on the team’s vets. This could include outfielders Tommy Pham, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha, Starling Marte, in addition to a couple of their back-end starters such as Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.

Cincinnati Reds aiming to buy ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have flourished since Elly De La Cruz reached the big leagues. Tied for the NL Central lead with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Reds have a fair shot of not only reaching the postseason for the first time since 2020. Yet instead of simply reaching the Will Card, Cincinnati has their eyes on doing damage in the playoffs.

So it’s no surprise to hear the front office could get aggressive ahead of the August 1 MLB trade deadline. Some targets they could be looking at include Lucas Giolito, Marcus Stroman, Eduardo Rodriguez, or Shane Bieber, among others.

Philadelphia Phillies could make play for Juan Soto

Scott Boras client Juan Soto is currently wasting away for a San Diego Padres team that’s in fourth place in the National League West. While there is an open question regarding San Diego’s plan ahead of the MLB trade deadline, it makes sense to consider moving off the pending free agent.

Jon Heyman of the NY Post recently broached the subject of Soto heading to the Phillies. He has a built-in relationship with several former Nationals teammates who are currently in Philadelphia, including Bryce Harper. There is a need for Philadelphia. It could make sense.

Houston Astros searching for starting pitcher

Astros general manager Dana Brown did not mince words recently, indicating that the team is in the market for a starting pitcher ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

“With the pitchers that we’ve had going down, it could put us in a situation where we come up short or we don’t get to that next round of the playoffs. A good arm would be really, really helpful. The problem is, there are not many good arms out there.” Houston Astros GM Dana Brown on MLB trade deadline plans

The likes of Corbin Burnes (Milwaukee Brewers), Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians), Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox), Marcus Stroman (Chicago Cubs) and Eduardo Rodriguez (Detroit Tigers) are names to keep an eye on for the defending World Series champs.

Los Angeles Dodgers linked to Lucas Giolito

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito is expected to be one of several players that will be shipped out of Chicago before Aug. 1. While several contending teams could be in the hunt for his services, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the hunt for the local product to address their weaknesses in the starting rotation.

San Diego Padres to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline?

The San Diego Padres have been one of the biggest disappointments in the first half of the 2023 MLB season. The team is under .500 and well out of a Wild Card spot with a couple of months left. Despite many around the league believing they should be sellers at the trade deadline, a new report claims they will be “aggressive” in the trade market and very well could be buyers before Aug. 1.

Shane Bieber, other Cleveland Guardians drawing interest

Despite tacking on the wins as of late, teams are still calling the Cleveland Guardians about trades for their starting pitchers, with Shane Bieber at the head of the table. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Guardians are taking lots of calls , but their recent surge could lead to a different mentality at the deadline. Now there’s a belief the Guardians could hold onto their pitching instead. Either way, they’re a team to watch as the Aug. 1 deadline nears.

New York Yankees explored trade for Houston Astros outfielder

With Aaron Judge sidelined indefinitely, the New York Yankees are expected to be n the market for an outfielder. One name to keep an eye on is Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic . The Yankees have previously expressed interest in McCormick, even engaging in trade talks with Houston, but a deal was never close. McCormick, age 28, is arbitration-eligible through 2026 and his right-handed power would play well in Yankee Stadium. Houston could also move him for a left-handed bet.

Pete Alonso trade extremely unlikely

While some New York Mets players believe the team could be sellers in July, All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso won’t be available. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of the New York Post have both reported that it’s extremely unlikely the Mets even consider putting Alonso on the trade block this summer.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ trade deadline plans

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi , the Pirates are expected to be sellers at the 2023 trade deadline. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen is viewed as one potential candidate, although the former All-Star has previously suggested he’d prefer to stay in Pittsburgh. The Pirates will also receive calls on All-Star closer David Bednar, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be available. Carlos Santana (.746 OPS), Rich Hill and Jose Hernandez are likely trade candidates.

New York Mets players think the team could be sellers

The Mets are out of the mix in the NL East and quickly becoming a non-factor in the NL’s Wild Card race this summer. As a result, multiple players in New York’s clubhouse have now privately hinted at a suspicion they might be traded in July, with the Mets’ front office adjusting its approach by choosing to become active sellers.

Blue Jays rumors: Toronto’s approach to trade deadline

Speaking to reporters at the end of June, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins made it clear what he and the front office will be prioritizing at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

“The obvious area would be adding a starting pitcher. We need to balance that with the progress of Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu.” Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins on approach to trade deadline

Entering play on June 30, Toronto ranked seventh in starting rotation ERA (3.94) but it also had to demote Alex Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu just began facing hitters this month. The Blue Jays’ rotation would benefit from adding a fourth starter, allowing Toronto to ease the load on its top pitchers and potentially use Ryu as a sixth starting pitcher. A more pressing need, though, is addressing a bullpen that ranks 11th in ERA since May 1.

Max Scherzer trade could be possible in 2023

While the New York Mets have given no signal that they’re prepared to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the topic is generation discussion around the league. Max Scherzer, who turns 39 in July, wants to compete for a championship and that’s unlikely to happen in New York this year. As a result, there’s buzz around the league that the three-time Cy Young Award winner is open to waiving his no-trade clause if the right offer comes along ( Anthony DiComo ).

Texas Rangers interested in Andrew McCutchen

The Texas Rangers are one of the best teams in baseball this season. After being aggressive in free agency, that approach will now carry over into the MLB trade deadline. While the bullpen is one of the Rangers’ top priorities, Texas is also reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen . The 36-year-old outfielder is performing well at the plate this season in his return with the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a stellar 130 wRC+ with a .278/.397/.435 slash line in 67 games. McCutchen would improve the depth of the Rangers’ lineup, but Pittsburgh reportedly wants to keep him for now.

Mets rumors: New York taking an aggressive approach

The New York Mets have the highest payroll in MLB and it hasn’t led to them being anywhere close to the playoffs. However, their placement in the standings won’t alter their approach to the trade deadline. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the Mets are looking to strengthen their bullpen, willing to take on bad contracts if it means acquiring high-end relievers. The thinking is that New York can take on bad contracts instead of giving up top prospects. Interestingly, in some cases, the Mets would then DFA the player with the bad contract.

Los Angeles Angels rumors: Shohei Ohtani won’t be traded

While the Los Angeles Angels briefly considered trading Shohei Ohtani before the 2022 trade deadline, no tangible talks ever materialized. However, some around baseball thought Ohtani would be available this summer. Instead, the Angels are squarely in the playoff picture entering July and Ohtani is playing at an MVP-caliber level. As a result, the team announced in late July that Ohtani won’t be traded. The two-way star will finish the season in Los Angeles but is widely expected to depart in free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers rumors: Pitching is the focus

As July approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in a position to make the playoffs but the club has fallen behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. Amid the team’s up-and-down start, Dodgers’ president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman indicated to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that pitching will be a priority.

“In Spring Training, I did not expect that in July we would aggressively be looking for pitching. With the injuries and where we are, I think that focus has shifted. There’s no question that [targeting pitching] is more likely than it was in March.” Los Angeles Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman on targeting pitching on the trade market

The most obvious candidates for Los Angeles are Shane Bieber, Eduardo Rodriguez and Marcus Stroman. Bieber would be the costliest, as he can’t become a free agent this winter, while Stroman and Rodriguez have player options that are expected to be declined so they can test free agency.

Latest on St. Louis Cardinals’ approach to MLB trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen well short of expectations in 2023, closer to being 20 games below .500 than competing for a playoff spot. Despite the losing record, St. Louis won’t consider trading Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado this summer. Instead, per Jon Heyman, the Cardinals have three players identified as potential trade chips. They could also flip a young position player for a controllable starter .

Chicago White Sox expected to be mini-sellers

Out of the postseason picture, the Chicago White Sox will head into July with one of the worst records in the American League. Despite having several high-end contributors who would attract significant interest, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the White Sox are only expected to shop players on expiring contracts. For more specifics on which players are available, check the story below.

Zack Greinke could be traded

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi , Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke is a name to watch in July. While he hasn’t previously surfaced in MLB trade rumors and Kansas City isn’t actively exploring a deal, some around the league believe he could be available. The 39-year-old is owed the remaining portion of his $8.5 million salary.

Through his first 14 starts this season, the veteran righty has a 4.65 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and a .255 batting average allowed. He could function as a back-end starter for a playoff contender seeking a veteran, No. 5 starter.

Chicago Cubs expected to trade Marcus Stroman

The Chicago Cubs have fallen out of the postseason picture and with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman holding a player option for 2023, his days in Chicago could be numbered. The Cubs haven’t engaged in negotiations with the All-Start pitcher on a contract extension and they are expected to be a seller at the trade deadline.

Stroman, who can’t receive a qualify offer, is expected to be traded by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Chicago wants to get something for its ace while it can, otherwise, Stroman will depart in free agency without the Cubs receiving anything in return. As a half-season rental, Chicago’s return for Stroman will be very limited.

Latest on Texas Rangers targets at trade deadline

The Texas Rangers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, emerging as a clear contender in the American League. After going all-in on the open market, Ken Rosenthal told Ben Berlander on Flippin Bats that the expectation is that same approach will be taken at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

“They’ve invested a ton of money the last two years in their club. They want to see this through. They want to max out, and the bullpen right now is their biggest hole.” Ken Rosenthal on Texas Rangers’ approach to trade deadline

Entering June 11, Texas ranked 23rd in bullpen ERA (4.49), 19th in K-BB rate (14.5 percent) and 13th in bullpen fWAR (2.0). It’s a clear need to address and the Rangers have the farm system to acquire it either in quality or quantity.

Shane Bieber trade return expected to be limited for Guardians

With baseball executives already eyeing Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, it’s increasingly possible he’s dealt at the MLB trade deadline. However, the Guardians might not get nearly as much for him as they could’ve if he was traded before the season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Cleveland is not expected to receive a “significant return” if it trades Bieber. As one MLB executive put it, the veteran just isn’t a true difference-maker for World Series contenders.

“I can’t say with 100 percent certainty he’s a playoff difference-maker.He may help you get there, but I don’t know that he’s the answer in the playoffs.” MLB executive on Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber

Among the issues with Bieber, his fastball velocity (91.5 mph average) is down considerably from where it was in 2019 (93.2 mph) and 2020 (94.3 mph). He’s also experiencing a dip in velocity on some of his secondary pitches, his Swinging Strike rate (10.1 percent) plummeted and he holds a career-worst 9.9% K-BB rate after posting a 20.5 percent K-BB rate in 2022.

San Francisco Giants to be buyers at MLB trade deadline

Appearing on MLB Network’s Front Office , San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he expects to be “aggressive” at the MLB trade deadline with the mindset of being a buyer. After missing the playoffs in three of the last four years, the Giants want to be playing late in October and are prepared to make the moves necessary to accomplish that.

Regarding what areas of need San Francisco can address, it’s fairly obvious. Entering play on June 4, the Giants ranked 15th in batting average and 10th in wRC+. Catcher and outfield (16th in wRC+) are positions to address and San Francisco will want to address a bullpen that ranks 21st in ERA through its first 60 games.

Shane Bieber could be traded by Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians were viewed as the favorite to win the AL Central in 2023. Entering June, Cleveland has one of the worst records in baseball and ranks third in the worst division in MLB. It could have significant ramifications on their plans at the MLB trade deadline.

MLB insider Jon Heyman named starting pitcher Shane Bieber as one of the potential trade options this summer. Bieber, who has previously been floated in MLB trade rumors, is owed the remainder of his $10 million salary this season and then is arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2024. With the cost of starting pitching contracts rising and Cleveland boasting a wealth of arms, Bieber could realistically be traded in July.

Latest on Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez

The Detroit Tigers have rebounded from a 2-9 start and 7-13 record, posting a winning record in May. However, there remains uncertainty regarding Detroit’s viability as a playoff contender and it could have a significant influence on the MLB trade deadline.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand touched on the current situation in Detroit, suggesting that the Tigers might trade their ace. The 30-year-old holds an opt-out this winter, providing him with the opportunity to turn down $49 million over the next three seasons to become a free agent. Considering he has pitched at an All-Star level this year and would earn far more than $50 million in a multi-year deal on the open market, Detroit might ultimately trade him.

Milwaukee Brewers to trade Corbin Burnes?

While the Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central, they could be sellers at the trade deadline this summer. At a time with limited MLB trade rumors about available starting pitchers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes Burnes is one of the likeliest players to be traded.

Rosenthal makes the case that Milwaukee won’t be able to sustain its placement atop the division and will eventually fall out of the playoff race. He also cites what happened last year, when the Brewers traded Josh Hader despite being in the playoff hunt. One other factor to keep in mind, Burnes is only under contract through 2024 and Milwaukee might believe now is the best time to move him.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

The MLB trade deadline is on August 1. Major League Baseball adopted a movable trade deadline in the last CBA, allowing the league to choose a date that is most effective for teams and benefits the league from a marketing perspective. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Can MLB teams make trades?

MLB teams are allowed to make trades until the deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 6. However, a majority of the biggest MLB trades will come in July and on Aug. 1.

