By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

The buzzy brand has been rubbing elbows with the investment set and considering some dealmaking.

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough Market

The buzzy brand is said to be working with the Rothschild investment bank on a sale process.

Safilo Eyeing Sales of 1B Euros in 2022 Ahead of 2024 Business Plan

A strong performance of the Italian eyewear producer in the first half of 2022 is leading CEO Angelo Trocchia…

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

The Della Valle family sees the delisting as a way to invest in the development of the group's brands in the…

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
Symrise Raises Full-year Guidance

Click here to read the full article. PARIS ­— Symrise AG reported its net profits advanced 16.6 percent on sales that grew 18.5 percent in the first half of 2022. Due to the strong results, the German fragrance and flavors supplier has raised its sales forecast for the full year. “In a volatile business environment caused by rising commodity prices, ongoing global supply bottlenecks and the Russia-Ukraine war, we managed to continue on our profitable growth course,” said Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, chief executive officer of Symrise, in a statement. “We achieved this by relying on our robust business model, diversified application portfolio...
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says

Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Profits from ESG Leaders

It was a bit late to the party, but Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock (VEIGX) is having a blast so far. The fund launched in 2019—well into the ESG investing trend, which places as much value on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria as on financial measures when selecting stocks. Over the past three years, managers Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, of subadvisory firm Wellington Management, have delivered a 10.1% annualized return. That beat the fund’s bogey, the FTSE All-World index, as well as the typical global large-company stock fund with an ESG focus.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on Spending, Amazon Pricing

The latest consumer and pricing research from Jungle Scout reveals that inflation is severely impacting price points and spending habits. The firm, which provides services to sellers and brands on Amazon, said in the report that “77 percent of consumers say their spending has been impacted by inflation,” while 72 percent of respondents are making fewer “fun” or impulse purchases.
Suspects Still Being Sought in Mall of America Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Police are still seeking two suspects involved in Thursday’s shooting in a Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. No injuries have been reported.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts During a media briefing Thursday night, Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges called on the suspects to “Please turn yourself in. But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.” Video footage indicated an altercation between...
The latest victim of the crypto downturn: Luxury watches

The prices of luxury watches are dropping in tune with the crypto downturn, online watch trading platform Chrono24 told Bloomberg. The fallout from the crypto downturn is reaching into some unexpected corners—including the sale of the luxury watches favored by high rolling crypto traders. Due to the recent “crypto...
The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

Click here to read the full article. The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist. What is a Camisole? Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired...
