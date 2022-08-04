Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

The buzzy brand has been rubbing elbows with the investment set and considering some dealmaking.

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough Market

The buzzy brand is said to be working with the Rothschild investment bank on a sale process.

Safilo Eyeing Sales of 1B Euros in 2022 Ahead of 2024 Business Plan

A strong performance of the Italian eyewear producer in the first half of 2022 is leading CEO Angelo Trocchia…

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

The Della Valle family sees the delisting as a way to invest in the development of the group's brands in the…

