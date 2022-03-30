Love Is Blind’s Natalie Admits She and Shayne ‘Clashed’: ‘There Would Be a Lot of Misunderstandings’

If you've been binge-watching season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind , then you already know that Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are a fan-favorite couple! The 29-year-old consulting manager and the 32-year-old Chicago-based real estate agent had their ups and downs in the pods — ahem, Shayne's connection with contestant Shaina Hurley — however, they ended up getting engaged in episode 3. Question is, are Natalie and Shayne still together after the season finale? Keep reading to learn more about their relationship status, including Natalie's exclusive video interview with Life & Style .

Do Shayne and Natalie get married?

In episode 9, Shayne and Natalie appeared to be ready to walk down the aisle and both of their families were fully supportive of their union!

However, things took an unexpected turn when Natalie was seen crying in previews for episode 10. "Shayne and I got into a fight, and he said some hurtful things to me ... I don't know," she explained to the camera through tears.

"I do love you, you're my best friend," Shayne said hesitantly in the clip.

The couple had a dramatic argument off-camera prior to their wedding, with Natalie asking Shayne if he had too much to drink. She then claimed he got “really, really angry” with her and he even said she was “the worst thing” to happen to him. After the fight, Shayne said “I do” at the altar, but Natalie did not.

"It wasn't just one thing that caused that fight. I think it was a lot of things that had built up in terms of what he was feeling," Natalie tells Life & Style . "I think also the pressure of our wedding got to us as well. So, it wasn't one thing. It was an accumulation of a lot of different things that caused quite a big fight between us."

According to Natalie, the pair's troubles were there from "the beginning" of their relationship, but only when they argued.

"It just took us a lot longer to resolve our arguments because the way we communicate is so different and there would be a lot of misunderstandings," she recalls. "In terms of like the everyday life, us just communicating, you know, it was near perfect. Like, what you see on the show is how we really interacted with one another. It's just that when it came to the arguments, that's when our communication styles clashed."

Shayne, Natalie and Shaina's love triangle explained:

While the cast got to know each other in the pods, fans witnessed Shane develop an instant connection with both Natalie and Shaina. Eventually, Shayne asked Natalie to be his girlfriend and Shaina decided to pursue her bond with contestant Kyle Abrams .

After Shayne and Natalie got engaged in episode 3, they flew to Mexico to join the other five engaged couples , Shaina and Kyle included, for some relaxation and romance in paradise. Once in Mexico, Shayne and Natalie's relationship only grew stronger.

For Shaina and Kyle, the 32-year-old hairstylist decided she needed some time to think about their future and left Mexico, thus never getting the chance to meet Shayne.

When Shaina and Kyle returned to Mexico, it became clear that their religious differences were too much to overcome, and they split. Afterward, Shaina met up with some contestants in Chicago for a beach BBQ, where she and Shayne finally came face to face.

Although they both admitted to finding the other attractive, Shaina called into question Shayne's whole relationship with Natalie and suggested they'd never last.

Shaina is now happily engaged to fiancé Chris Lardakis , Life & Style confirmed in early March.

Did Shayne and Natalie get back together?

Well ... they tried! “We reconnected four times after the show,” Shayne explained during a March 30 episode of Nick Viall 's podcast, "The Viall Files."

“We tried four times — just recently this past weekend," he added, noting the former flames "over" for good.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind , including the reunion special, is available to stream on Netflix.