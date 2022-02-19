ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital

By Carlos Osorio, Steve Scherer
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Police, some on horseback, pushed into crowds of demonstrators to clear them from the streets of downtown Ottawa on Friday, arresting more than 100 and hauling away vehicles that had been blocking the capital's core for over three weeks in a protest against pandemic restrictions.

Fearing escalation or violence, Ottawa police had sought to disperse protesters with fines and threats of arrest, but on Friday hundreds of officers moved in despite frigid temperatures and freshly fallen snow, slowly clearing one part of the city. read more

There were tense moments during the day as some protesters were dragged from their vehicles, and others who resisted the police advance were thrown to the ground and had their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

The protesters showed "assaultive behaviour," forcing mounted police to move in "to create critical space" in the late afternoon, according to a police statement. As this happened, one person threw a bicycle at a horse and was arrested for harming a police service animal, police said.

Authorities said it may take days to fully remove the protesters and tractor-trailer trucks that have occupied Ottawa streets since Jan. 28.

"We will run this operation 24 hours a day until the residents and community have their entire city back," Steve Bell, Ottawa's interim police chief, told reporters.

At least one military-style armored vehicle was seen downtown, and there were at least eight helmeted officers on horseback. Some police carried guns, and others what looked like tear gas launchers.

No tear gas was used on Friday. But according to Canadian broadcaster CTV, some demonstrators reported being pepper-sprayed and others trampled by mounted police during the day. Reuters was unable to independently verify those reports.

The occupation began as a convoy of truckers demanding an end to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all cross-border truckers re-entering Canada from the United States. But the blockade gradually turned into a broader-based protest against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa police initiated their crackdown by setting up 100 roadblock checkpoints around the protest zone to cut off any further flow of food, fuel or demonstrators into the area.

By late Friday, police said they had arrested more than 100 people and towed away 21 vehicles. CTV reported numerous truckers were seen driving out of the area of their own accord on Friday, but dozens of trucks still remained by late in the day.

In addition to protesters taken into custody, police said they had arrested the three most prominent organizers, two on Thursday and one on Friday.

Commenting on the arrest of its leaders, Freedom Convoy 2022, an umbrella group representing the protesters, said: "We will continue to hold the line. We refuse to bow to abuses of power. The world is watching, Canada."

'SHOW SOME SUPPORT'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROSM1_0eI7AoAX00
People hug in front of police officers, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

After a night of heavy snow, protesters with shovels on Friday erected a chest-high snow bank on Wellington Street outside parliament and positioned themselves behind it as they waved Canadian flags and "Freedom Convoy" posters.

Police were driving the protesters toward the parliament building, clearing territory along the way, but had yet to reopen the area in front of the House of Commons and below the prime minister's office by late in the day.

Police were expected to press on through the night, a government source said.

"If they want to arrest me, I'll put my hands out, and they can twist-tie me up like everybody else here. We're going peaceful," said Mark, a protester from Nova Scotia who would not give his last name.

The demonstration has for weeks been non-violent, but on Friday shouting protesters engaged in shoving matches with police, and brief scuffles erupted. Video shared by Canadian media showed a young girl at the center of a tightly packed group of protesters facing off with dozens of officers.

"Protesters have put children between police operations and the unlawful protest site," Ottawa Police said on Twitter. "The children will be brought to a place of safety."

One teenage girl who attended the protest with her father and 12-year-old twin siblings said she had come to "show some support" for the truckers.

"Thank all you guys for fighting for mine and my brother and sister's freedom," said Emily McAuley, who is from a town 30 hours away from Ottawa by car.

'STAY AWAY'

Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests. Legislators had been due to debate those temporary powers on Friday, but the House of Commons suspended its session, citing police activity.

"If you are not in the House of Commons precinct, stay away from the downtown core until further notice," a House of Commons notice said.

Trudeau sought the special powers after protesters shut down U.S. border crossings, including Ontario's Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, a choke point for the region's automakers. The shutdown of the bridge, which was cleared on Sunday, had damaged both countries' economies and posed a major crisis for Trudeau.

As police accelerated work to clear the protesters' last stronghold, at least a dozen tow trucks worked to remove trucks and other protest vehicles still parked downtown.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister, told reporters the protesters could not be allowed to undermine the government's authority.

"These illegal blockades and occupations will end, and they will end for good," Freeland said.

Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, Julie Gordon, Blair Gable, Lars Hagberg and Kyaw Soe Oo; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Porter, Sandra Maler and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 26

Crash McAdams
3d ago

good, get those freedom loving citizens out of there and force everyone to get vaccinated or be put in a camp, Canada doesn't support any freedoms, and has dictator Trudeau in charge, he knows how to keep everyone safe.

Reply(3)
8
cassandra fowler
3d ago

I can only speak for myself, but since Canadian citizens gave up on standing up for those who stood up for them, I hereby refuse to bring a single export load to Canada.

Reply
5
Lonnie Willie
3d ago

Go home truckers, and refuse to do any deliveries to places that treat you this way. We’ll see how long they’ll last

Reply
8
Related
Outsider.com

Video Reportedly Shows Police Horses Trampling Freedom Convoy Protesters in Canada

Authorities in Canada stepped up their efforts to end the protests that have caused gridlock throughout that nation’s capital. Heavily armed riot police arrested more than 150 members of the Freedom Convoy since Friday and towed more than 40 trucks that had blocked roads. Authorities threatened more arrests if the protesters don’t leave, something they are unlikely to do.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
Vice

WTF Is Going on Now With the Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada?

The mayor of Ottawa has had to call a state of emergency as the “freedom-fighting” anti-vax trucker convoy enters its second week of protests and continues to cripple traffic, erect encampments, block off the downtown core, blare their horns nonstop, and aggressively harass residents. The convoy started out...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police Precinct#Detroit#Guns#Canadian#Ctv
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Another Biden border scandal

ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy