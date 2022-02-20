NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 All-Star Game Online

Click here to read the full article.

While the Super Bowl and the Beijing Olympics have been exciting, basketball fans have something else to look forward to: The NBA All-Star Game is almost here, pitting 24 of the league’s best ballers against each other.

Taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the 2022 All-Star game sees LeBron James head up the Eastern Conference team and Kevin Durant as the Western Conference team captain.

Below is everything you need to know about the exhibition game, including how to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game online, and even how to watch the All-Star Game for free.

When Is the NBA All-Star Game? Date, Time

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game takes place today, Sunday, Feb. 20 beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT with the NBA G League Next Gem Game.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game airs live from Cleveland at 8pm ET / 5pm PST.

Looking to watch the game in person? You can still get tickets to the NBA All-Star Game through VividSeats.com . The platform delivers your tickets instantly via text or email, so you can be ready to attend the game on short notice.



How to Watch NBA All-Star Game on TV: What Channel Is It Airing On?

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT. If you have cable, tune in at 2pm ET / 5pm PT to catch the game on live TV.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Game Online: Live Stream, Free Streaming

Luckily, you don’t need cable to watch the NBA All-Star Game this year. Below are a couple services that let you watch the NBA All-Star Game online.

1. Watch NBA All-Star Game on SlingTV

SlingTV gets you online access to dozens of live TV channels, including TNT. With SlingTV’s cheapest tier, Sling Orange, you’ll be able to live stream the NBA All-Star Game online, through smart TVs using the Sling App, or through connected devices like Roku.

Better still, SlingTV has a three-day free trial right now, meaning new users can watch the NBA All-Star Game for free online. After your free trial has ended, a SlingTV subscription costs $35 a month (unless you cancel before three days, of course).



2. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another live TV streaming service, but it also includes everything you get with a regular Hulu subscription, as well as access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for free . You’ll be able to live stream the NBA All-Star Game online, and then you can catch up on exclusive series like Killing Eve and The Book of Boba Fett .

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month , which is a fair price considering that you get live TV streaming and content from three popular streaming services. Sadly, however, Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial.



2022 NBA All-Star Game: Roster, Starters

The NBA All-Star Game gatherers 24 of the best players in the league to participate in a showdown between basketball’s greatest.

This year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were voted as team captains, with LeBron getting first pick in the All-Star Draft.

Team LeBron’s starting lineup will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic. Team Durant’s starting lineup will consist of Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins, and Trae Young. Durant, however, will not be playing on his team due to a knee sprain and will be replaced by Jayson Tatum.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The All-Star Game is the main attraction of NBA All-Star Weekend, which puts on other buzzy events like the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Celebrity Game. The latter, which took place on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10am ET / 1pm PT, featureed A-list competitors including Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, and Tiffany Haddish — all duking it out on the court. The Slam Dunk competition, meantime, was won by the Knicks’ Opi Toppin.

NBA All-Star Weekend culminates in the NBA All-Star Game today. Watch the All-Star game online free with SlingTV’s free trial.



