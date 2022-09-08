Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Are Back On Sale for Just $99

If you didn’t get a chance to shop summer discounts such as the Fourth of July deals , Amazon Prime Day and Prime Day alternative sales or Labor Day deals, there’s still time to score huge savings on must-have products including Apple AirPods , which start at $99 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods . Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they’re now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on the company’s own site, but Amazon has marked down AirPods to as low as $99, but deals like those don’t last, so you’ll have to move fast to get AirPods at a deep discount. The AirPods Pro are currently on sale for just $179.99 . Regularly $249, the AirPods deal gets you a 28% discount on the beloved Apple earbuds. Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are on sale for $99 at Amazon while, 3rd generation AirPods are on sale for $149 at Amazon and $179 at retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s and Crutchfield .

Apple AirPods Max , which are usually $549, are discounted to $429 at Amazon. You can also purchase AirPods Max at Walmart and Best Buy , although prices may vary depending on the retailer.

The AirPods Pro are one of the newer wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

Traveling soon? The AirPods Pro are also great for travel and running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating worth considering. (They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds , so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Interchangeable silicone tips allow you to find the perfect seal for your ears, and everything fits into a tiny charging case, which gets you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an industry fave as well. Need further proof? According to a recent report , AirPods Pro sales exceeded 90 million units during the 2021 holiday season.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro deal for $179.99 on Amazon.com . Another deal: The regular AirPods are even cheaper, discounted right now to just $99 at Amazon and Walmart and $119 at Target . You can also find them at Best Buy ($129.99) . Note that the regular AirPods won’t have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there. See full sale details here .