ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Are Back On Sale for Just $99

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

If you didn’t get a chance to shop summer discounts such as the Fourth of July deals , Amazon Prime Day and Prime Day alternative sales or Labor Day deals, there’s still time to score huge savings on must-have products including Apple AirPods , which start at $99 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods . Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they’re now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on the company’s own site, but Amazon has marked down AirPods to as low as $99, but deals like those don’t last, so you’ll have to move fast to get AirPods at a deep discount. The AirPods Pro are currently on sale for just $179.99 . Regularly $249, the AirPods deal gets you a 28% discount on the beloved Apple earbuds. Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are on sale for $99 at Amazon while, 3rd generation AirPods are on sale for $149 at Amazon and $179 at retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s and Crutchfield .

Apple AirPods Max , which are usually $549, are discounted to $429 at Amazon. You can also purchase AirPods Max at Walmart and Best Buy , although prices may vary depending on the retailer.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

$99

$159.99

38% OFF


Buy Now

1

Apple AirPods Pro

$179.99

$249

28% OFF


Buy Now

1

The AirPods Pro are one of the newer wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

Traveling soon? The AirPods Pro are also great for travel and running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating worth considering. (They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds , so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Interchangeable silicone tips allow you to find the perfect seal for your ears, and everything fits into a tiny charging case, which gets you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an industry fave as well. Need further proof? According to a recent report , AirPods Pro sales exceeded 90 million units during the 2021 holiday season.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro deal for $179.99 on Amazon.com . Another deal: The regular AirPods are even cheaper, discounted right now to just $99 at Amazon and Walmart and $119 at Target . You can also find them at Best Buy ($129.99) . Note that the regular AirPods won’t have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there. See full sale details here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Disney+ Day: Promotions Include $1.99 Streaming, Shopping Discounts & More

Disney is launching a host of new promotions as part of its second-annual Disney+ Day. Taking place on Thursday (Sept. 8), the day features special premieres on Disney+, discounts on shopDisney.com, plus Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on Disney+ Day will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks. Read on to see all the Disney+ Day promos, offers and deals you should know about. 1. Get a Disney+ Subscription for Just $1.99 The best Disney+ Day deal is for Disney+’s streaming service. Regularly $7.99 monthly, you can get a full month of access this week for...
NFL
Billboard

The TikTok of Everything: Why Everyone Wants to Match the Game-Changing App

Deep-pocketed, patient tech companies are nipping at TikTok's heels. But it continues to set the pace for an under-appreciated reason: creators love it. In July, Instagram caused an uproar after an update added features that mimicked the ubiquitous video app TikTok. Kim Kardashian was miffed. Kylie Jenner asked Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok.” An Instagram post that begs parent company Meta to “Make Instagram Instagram Again” has more than 2.25 million likes; an accompanying online petition has over 310,000 signatures.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Billboard

Where to Buy the Best Musician-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Halloween is more than a month away, but it’s never too early to decide what costume (or costumes) you’re going to rock for this year’s holiday. A few of the popular movie-inspired Halloween costumes this year will likely be characters from Top Gun, Encanto Minions and Olivia Newton John as Sandy in Greece. If you’re feeling like recreating your favorite artists’ iconic looks for Halloween, Billboard‘s got you covered. We looked online and compiled a list of the 15 best Halloween costumes inspired by Britney Spears, John Lennon, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Selena, Elton John and more. Most of the ready-made costumes listed are available...
SHOPPING
Deadline

Amazon Germany Originals Chief Philip Pratt Plots Unscripted Push & Talks Standing Out “In The Face Of A Flood Of Content”

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Head of German Originals Philip Pratt says an upcoming slew of films and TV series are the culmination of two years’ work, as Prime Video seeks to “stand out in the face of a flood of content” and plots a major local unscripted push. Later this evening, Pratt and Amazon German Country Manager Kasper Pflueger will unveil several shows and films at a Prime Video Presents event in Munich, including Silver, which Deadline broke the news of earlier today. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Pratt said he sees the slate as a culmination of a period of development and production that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Bantam Tools Introduces New Powerful & Portable CNC Milling Machine and A New and Improved Desktop Model

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Bantam Tools, the desktop CNC manufacturer, is making a big splash at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) with the launch of its new desktop CNC machine, the Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine. The Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Milling Machine weighs less than 50 pounds and is designed with power and portability in mind with a durable exoskeleton and the ability to run on battery power. The company is also exhibiting a new and improved version of its Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, optimized for rapid aluminum prototyping. Both machines are in the Bantam Tools booth #338043 and are busy milling parts and prototypes for world changers and skill builders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005302/en/ Bantam Tools now offers two CNC machines: its flagship Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, which has some exciting new improvements, and now a new smaller, portable and powerful Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy