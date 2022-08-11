ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99: Shop This Deal While It Lasts

If you didn’t get a chance to shop summer discounts such as the Fourth of July deals , Amazon Prime Day and Prime Day alternative sales , there’s still time to score huge savings on must-have products including Apple AirPods , which start at just $99.99 .

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods . Apple ’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they’re now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on the company’s own site, but Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $179.99 . Regularly $249, the AirPods deal gets you a 32% discount on the beloved Apple earbuds. Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are on sale for $99.99 , 3rd generation AirPods are on sale for $169 (regular $179) at Best Buy and Apple AirPods Max , which are usually $549, are discounted to $479.69 at Amazon. You can also purchase AirPods Max at Walmart and Best Buy , although prices may vary depending on the retailer.

The AirPods Pro are the newest wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

The AirPods Pro are also great for running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating worth considering. (They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds , so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Each set comes with three interchangeable silicone tips, so you can find the perfect seal for your ears. Everything fits into a tiny charging case, which gets you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an industry fave as well. Need further proof? A report from 2020 estimated that AirPods Pro sales could exceed 90 million units.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro deal for $179.99 on Amazon.com . Another deal: The regular AirPods are even cheaper, discounted right now to just $99.99 at Amazon and Walmart. You can also find them at Target and Best Buy ($99) . Note that the regular AirPods won’t have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there. See full sale details here .

