Retail

Apple AirPods Are Back on Sale for $99: Shop This Limited Deal While It Lasts

By Billboard Staff
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop Memorial Day sales , there’s still time to score savings on must-have products like Apple AirPods, just in time for Father’s Day .

When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods . Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or need a pair of wireless earbuds for your next FaceTime call or Zoom.

While AirPods used to cost a pretty penny, they’re now available for under $200. Apple products never go on sale on their own site, but Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $174.99 . Regularly $249, the AirPods deal gets you a 28 percent discount on the beloved Apple earbuds. Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods are on sale for $99, 3rd generation AirPods are on sale for $149.99 (regular $179) and Apple AirPods Max , which are usually $549, are discounted to $429 at Amazon. You can also purchase AirPods on sale at Target , Walmart and Best Buy , although prices may vary depending on the retailer.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

$99.99


$159


37% OFF


1

Apple AirPods Pro

$174.99


$249


30% OFF


1

The AirPods Pro are the newest wireless earbuds in the AirPods family, and musicians are snapping them up thanks to the superb audio quality (think: clear, crisp sound), and the buds’ Active Noise Cancellation feature, which blocks out exterior noise for a quieter, more focused listening session.

The AirPods Pro are also great for running and working out, with a sweat-resistant coating worth considering. (They’re not entirely waterproof like some earbuds , so you wouldn’t want to go swimming in them). Each set comes with three interchangeable silicone tips, so you can find the perfect seal for your ears. Everything fits into a tiny charging case, which gets you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to plug in.

Apple is known for their high-tech and high-design products, and the AirPods Pro are not only a fan favorite, but an industry fave as well. Need further proof? A report from 2020 estimated that AirPods Pro sales could exceed 90 million units.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro deal for $174.99 on Amazon.com . Another deal: The regular AirPods are even cheaper, discounted right now to just $99 on Amazon and at Target , Walmart , and Best Buy . Note that the regular AirPods won’t have the Active Noise Cancellation technology, but all the other features are there. See full sale details here .

