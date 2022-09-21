Best 8K TV deals in September 2022

There aren't a lot of compelling reasons to buy an 8K TV. With little content other than travelogues and nature videos, 8K is somewhat of a phantom format. However, if you're still interested in 8K, there are more 8K TV deals out there than you think, which makes now a good time to future-proof your living room with an 8K TV.

If you're not sure where to start, you'll want to check out our list of the best 8K TVs available now. Hisense, Samsung, and Sony are just a few of the manufacturers with 8K TVs. In terms of retailers, you'll find 8K TV deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from manufacturers.

Below you'll find 8K TVs we recommend. The good news is that many of today's prices are lower than they were just a week ago.

Best 8K TV deals right now

LG 65" 8K TV: $2,999 $1,799 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 99 Series TV is the most affordable 8K TV you can get. It features LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. It's on sale for $1,799, but this TV dropped to an all-time low of $999 during Memorial Day. (If you can wait, it could hit that price point again during the next major holiday).

Hisense 75" 8K QLED Roku TV: for $1,799 @ Best Buy

The U800GR is Hisense's first 8K TV and one of the most affordable 8K TVs on the market. It features an 8K upscaler that brings all content to near 8K quality. It also offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos audio, low latency gaming mode, and the Roku platform for streaming. It's not on sale per se, but it's the least-expensive 8K TV you can buy right now.

TCL 65" 8K Mini-LED QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,609 @ Best Buy

The TCL 6-Series 8K TV is the cheapest 8K TV we've seen. It's a respectable TV with fine gaming performance on consoles and PCs, but keep in mind other 4K TVs offer just as good — if not better — performance at a fraction of its price. That said, it's on sale for $1,609. Walmart offers the same price .

LG 65" QNED Mini-LED 8K TV: was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The LG QNED Mini-LED 99 Series 8K TV boasts an awesome features set, from the inclusion of mini-LED backlight to the union of NanoCell and QLED technologies. In our LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K TV review , we were impressed by the brightness and great color accuracy. With webOS 6.0 offering the best smart features available for LG TVs and 8K upscaling allowing 4K and even 1080p content to be enjoyed on the ultra HD screen, it's one of the first 8K TVs we've seen that we recommend.

Samsung 65" QN800A 8K QLED TV: $3,499 $1,999 @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off its QN800A series 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999 — its lowest price ever. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, and also one of the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping.

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: $4,999 $2,999 @ Samsung

The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $2,000 off.

Samsung 65" QN800B 8K TV: $3,499 $2,799 @ Samsung

$700 off! Meet the newest 8K TV in Samsung's lineup. The QN800B features Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs to deliver over a billion colors with intense contrast. It also houses Samsung's Neural Quantum 8K CPU to deliver an immersive picture and 8K upscaling. Samsung is now dropping its price to an all-time low.

Sony 75" Bravia XR Z9J 8K Google TV: was $5,499 now $3,999 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR Z9J is one of Sony's premium TVs. It features full array LED panel for deep blacks and intense brightness. Other features include 4K and 8K upscaling, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, and a 4K/120fps mode for gaming on PS5 consoles.

Samsung 75" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: $6,999 $3,999 @ Samsung

$3,000 off! The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $3,000 off.