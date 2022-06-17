ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best 8K TV deals in June 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

There aren't a lot of compelling reasons to buy an 8K TV. With little content other than travelogues and nature videos, 8K is somewhat of a phantom format. However, if you're still interested in 8K, there are more 8K TV deals out there than you think, which makes now a good time to future-proof your living room with an 8K TV.

If you're not sure where to start, you'll want to check out our list of the best 8K TVs available now. Hisense, Samsung, and Sony are just a few of the manufacturers with 8K TVs. In terms of retailers, you'll find 8K TV deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from manufacturers. Below you'll find 8K TVs we recommend. The good news is that many of today's prices are lower than they were just a week ago. (Don't need an 8K TV? Make sure to check out our guide to the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals ).

8K TV deals and Prime Day

8K TV deals are probably not the first thing you think of when you think Amazon Prime Day . However, Prime Day TV deals will be here soon and we expect to see a few price cuts on 8K TVs. Most recently, the 65-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV hit $999 on Memorial Day, so we suspect this TV could hit that price point again on Prime Day. Make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for the best deals of the season.

Best 8K TV deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTckf_0eHi3NI100

LG 65" 8K TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The LG NanoCell 99 Series TV is the most affordable 8K TV you can get. It features LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. It's on sale for $1,499, but this TV dropped to an all-time low of $999 during Memorial Day. (If you can wait, it could hit that price point again during the next major holiday). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHhiz_0eHi3NI100

TCL 65" 8K Mini-LED QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,609 @ Best Buy
The TCL 6-Series 8K TV is the cheapest 8K TV we've seen. It's a respectable TV with fine gaming performance on consoles and PCs, but keep in mind other 4K TVs offer just as good — if not better — performance at a fraction of its price. That said, it's on sale for $1,609. Walmart offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE62b_0eHi3NI100

Hisense 75" 8K QLED Roku TV: was $2,699 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
The U800GR is Hisense's first 8K TV and one of the most affordable 8K TVs on the market. It features an 8K upscaler that brings all content to near 8K quality. It also offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos audio, low latency gaming mode, and the Roku platform for streaming. At $900 off, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JokCW_0eHi3NI100

LG 65" QNED Mini-LED 8K TV: was $3,496 now $1,996 @ Amazon
$1,500 off! The LG QNED Mini-LED 99 Series 8K TV boasts an awesome features set, from the inclusion of mini-LED backlight to the union of NanoCell and QLED technologies. In our review , we were impressed by the brightness and great color accuracy. With webOS 6.0 offering the best smart features available for LG TVs and 8K upscaling allowing 4K and even 1080p content to be enjoyed on the ultra HD screen, it's one of the first 8K TVs we've seen that we recommend. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLzK8_0eHi3NI100

Samsung 65" QN800A 8K QLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off its QN800A series 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999 — its lowest price ever. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, and also one of the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGbhv_0eHi3NI100

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Samsung
The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $2,000 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INTXf_0eHi3NI100

Samsung 65" QN800B 8K TV: was $4,199 now $3,499 @ Samsung
Free wall mounting: Meet the newest 8K TV in Samsung's lineup. The QN800B features Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs to deliver over a billion colors with intense contrast. It also houses Samsung's Neural Quantum 8K CPU to deliver an immersive picture and 8K upscaling. Samsung is now dropping its price and including a free TV mount and wall-mounting service. View Deal

Samsung 75" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: was $6,999 now $3,999 @ Samsung
$3,000 off! The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $3,000 off. View Deal

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

