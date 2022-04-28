Grab the Best Deals on Anker’s Power Strips, Wireless Chargers and Battery Banks

Click here to read the full article.

It’s OK to be power-hungry when it comes to your smartphones and other rechargeable personal devices. Chances are you have the one very adequate charger that came with your device, or you’ve lost or broken it and since then have replaced it with a long series of not-good very-bad chargers from sketchy sources.

Embrace your need for fast, reliable, durable power by looking for Anker chargers. We’re big fans — i n addition to Anker’s esteemed reputation in the electronics space, we have several positive experiences testing and using its various gadgets. In fact, we have an entire roundup dedicated to the best Anker chargers .

Are you a dedicated Apple fan looking to power up your laptop, Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods? Anker is your hookup. Samsung aficionado? Anker. Someone who travels a lot and brings multiple devices? Anker has several solutions and wireless chargers for you — all at great prices, too.

Anker’s performance and reputation have their products in enough demand to warrant their own roundup of deals, and that’s where SPY comes in.

But what makes the best Anker charger deals so appealing right now? Well, if you take a look at our selections below, you’ll see many of these chargers are around 25% off. And considering that many of these have thousands of positive reviews, we think that’s quite the steal.

But enough rambling from us. Without further ado, take a look below for the best Anker deals and indulge your quest for ultimate power. And be sure to bookmark this page and come back to it often to spy the latest and greatest Anker charger deals.

Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

SAVE 12%



Buy: Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station $79.94

Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition

$10 OFF



Buy: Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition $79.95 (orig. $89.99) 11% OFF

Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend

20% OFF



Buy: Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend $11.99 (orig. $14.99) 20% OFF

Anker 289Wh Portable Power Station

SAVE 25%



Buy: Anker 289Wh Portable Power Station $359.99

Anker 30W iPhone 12 Fast Charger

UNDER $20



Buy: Anker 30W iPhone 12 Fast Charger $23.99

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C 30W Wall Charger

SAVE 17%



Buy: Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger $23.99

Anker 20W USB-C Charger With Foldable Plug

25% OFF



Buy: Anker 20W USB-C Charger With Foldable Plug $15.99

Anker 622 MagGo, 5000mAh Foldable Wireless Charger + Stand

MAGSAFE CHARGER



Buy: Anker 622 MagGo Wireless Charger + Stand $69.99