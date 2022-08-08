Best New Balance Golf Shoes 2022

Best New Balance Golf Shoes

New Balance has a reputation for designing and making athletic golf shoes that provide excellent comfort and performance-enhancing features. From its original track shoes to its cross trainers, the brand is a market leader when producing athletic shoes and has recently turned its attention to the golf market. At first, New Balance entered the golf game with just a few offerings, but today, there are plenty of models to choose from, with each offering a different feel and ride depending on your needs as a golfer.

When it comes to finding a good pair of golf shoes, there are two critical factors that many golfers look out for. They are comfort and stability. Particularly if you're looking for the most comfortable or the best walking golf shoes , you cannot put a price on a supportive pair of shoes that give you great traction on the turf. But advancements in technology have seen brands like New Balance create shoes that use special materials that give additional support in their soles. Additionally, New Balance has always been very good at designing shoes to fit almost any foot shape, paying particular attention to folks who need a slightly wider size.

So, if you're looking for a top-quality pair of golf shoes, keep reading, as in this guide we will be taking you through a list of some of the best New Balance shoes currently on the market. If you'd like to check out some other brands of golf shoes, you might want to consider checking out our guides for the best Ecco golf shoes , the best Nike shoes , or the best from Skechers Golf , a brand that's certainly known for comfort.

Best men's New Balance golf shoes

(Image credit: Future)

An extremely comfortable and light weight golf shoe

Sizes: 8-16 | Widths : Standard, Wide, Extra-Wide

Comfortable and stable golf shoe Athletic styling Excellent grip on the turf Sizing runs a little small, so make sure you choose wisely

We had the pleasure of testing this shoe out and were enamored with how comfortable the PaceSL really was. From the first moment when we put them on, it felt like we were wearing a pair of slippers, which gave plenty of cushion and arch support. While we do recommend getting a size up in these, they still provided a snug fit that wasn't too stiff around the balls of our feet. The shoe's waterproof mesh upper also kept our feet nice and dry during our round but also added to the lightweight feel of the shoe, which amazingly only weighs 11 ounces.

Underfoot, we had plenty of traction on the course, thanks to the PaceSL's grippy outsole. Plus, the shoe comes with an integrated lace system that adds to the support you'll feel as you pace around the course. What's also great about this shoe too is that it also comes in a BOA option, which moves stress away from the front of your foot making the feel much more comfortable. That all combined makes this an ideal walking shoe that is great for any player looking for additional support on the golf course.

Read our full New Balance Fresh Foam PaceSL Golf Shoe Review

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Fresh Foam Contend

For golfers looking for a comfortable fit, athletic look

Sizes: 7-16 | Widths: D, 2E, 4E

One of New Balance's most comfortable shoes Comes in several great color combinations Outsole not suitable for all conditions

Another athletic-looking shoe from New Balance, the Fresh Foam Contend, is a versatile walking shoe that you don't have to just use on the course. Like the other Fresh Foam models, it features a proprietary midsole that's supposed to provide an "ultra-cush, cloud-like feel." The Fresh Foam Contend also comes with some nifty color combinations, including Grey/Charcoal, White, Black/Grey, Navy/Blue and a White/Green that really stands out in the crowd.

Coupled with a waterproof microfiber leather and performance mesh upper and "smart rubber" spikeless outsole, these shoes are good to go right out of the box. Since they're spikeless, however, they probably aren't the best performers in wet conditions, see our guide on the best-spiked golf shoes if you are after a wet weather offering, but they do come with a two-year waterproof warranty which is a major selling point of these shoes.

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Breeze v2

Great shoes for golfers who value comfort first

Sizes: 8-16 | Widths: D, 4E

Good value Very comfortable walking shoe Not ideal in wet conditions

One of best values in the New Balance line, the Breeze v2, at an $80 suggested retail price, has much of the same technology of the more expensive shoes on this list. The Breeze v2 has several features including a 10 mm drop midsole for lightweight cushioning and the CUSG+ insole, which also adds to the comfort equation. It also provides a very comfortable ride, thanks to its breathable mesh upper and supportive overalls but also comes with a spikeless rubber outsole that features an aggressive pattern to help when gripping the turf.

(Image credit: New Balance )

New Balance 574 Greens

For golfers looking to wear their golf shoes on and off the course

Sizes: 7-16 | Widths: D, 2E, 4E

Casual look that's good to go anywhere Very comfortable for most players Not designed to enhance performance, especially in wet conditions

This is a great shoe for anyone who doesn't need a lot of arch support and is looking for a comfortable shoe that looks superb both on and off the course. The 574 Greens is certainly appropriate for the clubhouse or any casual restaurant and is comfortable to wear while driving to the course.

While this shoe might not give you the best traction in sweet weather, it is perfect for autumnal or summer golf conditions when the ground is hard and provides a great platform to spring into your stride. The 574 Green also features a waterproof microfiber leather upper, a spikeless rubber capsule and an extra thick heel layer for increased comfort. It's also a little heavier than most New Balance models at 13.5 ounces, which is something you'll want to take into account if you're looking for a lighter golf shoe .

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Fresh Foam X Defender SL

A great spikeless option for serious players

Sizes: 8-16 | Widths: D, 2E

"Fresh Foam" midsole provides cushioning and support Aggressive outer sole that provides good traction A bit stiff in the upper above the toe area

The Fresh Foam X Defender models, including the Fresh Foam X Defender SL (spikeless) shown above, showcase some of New Balance's newest technologies. One of the defining features of these shoes is that they feature Fresh Foam X midsoles, which provide a "cloud-like "cushioning for comfort. There's also an Exoskeleton TPU outsole that's designed to move with the natural motion of the feet.

To enhance the fit, the shoe features a form-fitting tongue that hugs the front of the ankle and gives great support to the front of your foot also. The X Defender is built on a PW-1 last that has a wider forefoot and shallow toe box for a roomier fit and that helps to limit fatigue during the round. The aggressive design of the outer sole, even without Softspikes, provides superior grip over other many other spikeless models on this list. It comes in three color combinations as well as a two-year waterproof warranty.

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Fresh Foam X Defender

New Balance's all-around best performing shoe

Sizes: 8-16 | Widths: D, 2E, 4E

Fresh Foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning and support Aggressive outer sole and cleats provide plenty of grip Lightweight shoe has plenty of stability Toe box seems a bit stiff right out of the box

The X Defender range also comes with a spiked version as shown above. It is built for on-course performance with a waterproof FantomFit upper, a new Fresh Foam X midsole, and a TPU outsole. This combination provides golfers with a secure fit, perimeter stability, and comfort in every step. It also features the same PW-1 last, and also comes with the same two-year warranty as the spikeless mode above. It comes in three different colors and is a great option for any golfer looking for a spiked golf shoe .

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Striker v3

Good performance shoe for serious golfers

Sizes: 8-16 | Widths: D, 2E, 4E

A strikingly good-looking shoe Very comfortable, yet stable Not ideal for wearing off the course

The new Striker v3 is appropriately named. Its looks are certainly striking, and it might help you strike the ball better with its athletic design and gripping power. More than likely, though, you're going to change into casual shoes after your round, not keep these on your feet as you go out to dinner later.

But the Striker v3 is a shoe that should perform very well on the course. It has a waterproof microfiber leather upper (two-year waterproof warranty), an outsole designed to move with your foot and something called a REVlite "10 mm drop" midsole designed to provide lightweight cushioning and premium responsiveness. It also has the company's CUSH+ insole for increased comfort. At a $100 suggested retail price it's a very good value shoe for anyone not looking to spend a bomb on their footwear.

(Image credit: New Balance)

A sporty looking shoe with great grip for the golf course

Sizes: 6.5-15.5 | Widths: Standard-Extra-wide

Extremely soft sole Lightweight shoe Sporty look Not the best grip for the course

A sporty-looking offering from New Balance that combines style and comfort, the Fresh Foam Links is great for any golfer looking for a versatile shoe they can wear away from the course too. It's also a great shoe for anyone who suffers from ankle or feet pains with the shoe featuring added cushions and a pressure mapping rubber outsole, that supports the ankle and gives added stability when you're navigating the undulations of a golf course. Overall, this is designed to feel like a running shoe, so is a great option if you're planning on putting in the yards on the golf course.

Best New Balance Women's Golf Shoes

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Breathe

An excellent summer shoe that will keep your feet nice and cool

Sizes: 6-11 | Widths: B

Features a Fresh Foam midsole for maximum comfort Lightest golf shoe that New Balance makes Not ideal in wet conditions

Perhaps the lightest golf shoe New Balance offers at just 7.8 ounces the Fresh Foam Breathe is one of the best golf shoes for summer and will keep your feet well aerated during a hot day on the course. Featuring the same Fresh Foam midsole technology offered in the latest line from New Balance, the Women's Fresh Foam Breathe is very comfortable to wear and ideal for walking, especially on a nice day. Living up to its name, it features a breathable performance mesh upper with synthetic overlays as well as a CUSH+ insole that both improve the ride this shoe provides.

(Image credit: New Balance)

Serious shoe for avid women golfers

Sizes: 6-11 | Widths: B,D

Fresh Foam midsole makes this shoe very comfortable Very lightweight Comes in three color combinations A spiked version of this shoe would have been a nice option

Like the men's version, the brand new Women's Fresh Foam LinksSL v2 also features the Fresh Foam midsole that the company says provides an ultra-cush, cloud-like feel. There's also the Cush+ insole, a waterproof microfiber leather/mesh upper and a welded forefront water-guard. The result is a shoe with a two-year waterproof warranty. This shoe is also very lightweight, coming in at just 9 ounces. It's spikeless, so it can be worn on and off the course easily, but it definitely looks better on the course.

How we test golf shoes

Golf Monthly has a comprehensive process when it comes to testing golf shoes as well as other products. Our methodology based on putting golf shoes into play on a number of rounds, in as many different weather conditions as possible, to see how each model performs. Sometimes we even play multiple rounds in one day in the same shoe, too. This process gives us a clear understanding of which shoes are more comfortable than others, whilst also making note of things like grip, stability, versatility, looks and overall performance.

In addition, before the testing begins, we often attend product launches and have discussions with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That way we know what the technology is supposed to do, and can test for whether it does so. Golf Monthly writer Dan Parker heads up reviews on golf shoes, but every member of the Golf Monthly team has great experience testing the best golf equipment. The final point to make here is that manufacturers cannot buy a good review because we tell it how it is for all golf product reviews, not just golf shoes.

What to consider when buying golf shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

1. Spiked or spikeless?

New Balance makes spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons to each kind of shoe. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe. As a result have a think about which you would prefer.

2. Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry, however, if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant. Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

3. Getting the right fit/comfort

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability. When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to getting the correct fit, it is also worth considering using different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive. At the end of the day, getting the right fit will mean you have the most comfortable golf shoe for you, and this will allow you to perform and focus on your golf.

4. Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

5. Budget

Golf shoes come in at different price points so it is a question of you thinking about how much you want to spend on a model and picking accordingly. Given how many models of shoe there are out on the market, there is a model for every price point.

FAQs

Does New Balance make good golf shoes?

The short answer is yes. New Balance has continued to develop its technology and shoe-making techniques and implemented those into golf shoes. As a result, New Balance shoes offer comfort, stability, waterproof protection and a distinct and unique style.

Do golf shoes really make a difference?

Yes golf shoes can really help make a difference especially in wet or muddy conditions. The grip that a golf shoe can provide can help you swing more fluidly through your golf shot and play more consistent shots.

Do PGA pros wear spikeless golf shoes?

Yes many tour professionals wear spikeless golf shoes. This is because they often play on well manicured golf courses in warmer climates that don't require them to wear spiked golf shoes. For that reason, they can wear spikeless shoes that give them enough traction on the turf to play good shots.

